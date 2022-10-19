ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

fox9.com

Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?

It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. More: https://www.fox9.com/news/fact-check-was-scott-jensen-one-of-minnesotas-biggest-opioid-prescribers.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Fact Check: Is Minnesota's job growth outpacing the nation?

(FOX 9) - Minutes after Minnesota economic development officials released September's jobs data this week — the final numbers before the Nov. 8 election — Gov. Tim Walz was ready to promote them. "NEW: Our state has hit 12 straight months of job growth *and* continues to have...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

St. Paul man who illegally bought 9 guns for others pleads guilty

(FOX 9) - U.S. Attorney Andy Lugar announced a St. Paul man pleaded guilty to giving false information while purchasing a firearm. When Clifton Jiles, 31, purchased a firearm in March 2021, he said he was to be the intended owner of the gun. However, he in fact was buying the gun for someone else, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Twin Cities hospitals dealing with spike in RSV cases in children

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An early spike in respiratory illnesses, namely RSV, is taking a toll on hospitals across the metro. "We are hitting what feels like a winter level, but it's only mid-October," said Dr. Marissa Hendrickson, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul double homicide: Charges against 32-year-old man reveal details

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors charged a St. Paul man in connection to the double homicide Thursday afternoon in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Joseph Sandoval II, 32, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated in the death of the two men in a St. Paul sober house.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul man pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearm

(FOX 9) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm that was used in a 2021 shootout. Court documents say Laquell Kilgore-Hodges, 25, was driving a rental car on the afternoon of Nov. 18, 2021, when a shootout began involving him, the passengers in his car, and people in another car.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Here's why it smells in the Twin Cities this morning

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There's a stink in the air Friday morning across the Twin Cities metro. So what is it?. The explanation is pretty simple: The stench can happen in the fall as farmers spray their fields with fertilizer (essentially liquid manure in most cases) before the ground freezes.
fox9.com

How to watch St. Cloud State vs. Mankato hockey this weekend

(FOX 9) - St. Cloud State hockey will host Minnesota State Mankato this weekend for a homecoming tilt between the longtime rivals – you can watch both games on FOX 9+. The showdown between the No. 8 Huskies and No. 2 Mavericks on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 is being held at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Friday's game will start at 7:30 p.m., while the puck drop for Saturday's tilt is 6 p.m. The teams have one of the longest rivalries, meeting for the 133rd and 134th times this weekend.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Return to seasonable temps ahead of weekend warm up

(FOX 9) - Thursday brings a return to seasonable temperatures ahead of a warm up this weekend. After the upper 40s on Wednesday, the high on Thursday will top out around 57 degrees in the Twin Cities, with some high clouds and filtered sunshine. High temps in southwestern Minnesota may get into the 60s, while northeastern Minnesota will be cooler, in the 40s.
MINNESOTA STATE

