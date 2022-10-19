(FOX 9) - St. Cloud State hockey will host Minnesota State Mankato this weekend for a homecoming tilt between the longtime rivals – you can watch both games on FOX 9+. The showdown between the No. 8 Huskies and No. 2 Mavericks on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 is being held at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Friday's game will start at 7:30 p.m., while the puck drop for Saturday's tilt is 6 p.m. The teams have one of the longest rivalries, meeting for the 133rd and 134th times this weekend.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO