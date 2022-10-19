ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

NBC Connecticut

More Than a Dozen CT Schools Receive False Threats in Swatting Incident

Friday was a troubling day for schools across the state as officials estimated 17 Connecticut schools received threats of active shooters throughout the morning. “Now I’m going to be more worried when we have it again, because then we might think it’s going to be real because it happened once–it’s going to happen again,” said Manha Mohsin, sixth grader at Windsor Locks Middle School.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Police Academy Instructors Reflect on Early Careers of Fallen Bristol Police Officers

Police officers across the state are preparing to lay two of their own to rest. The funeral service for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy are Friday at Rentschler Field. Before they distinguished themselves through lives of serving and protecting, DeMonte and Hamzy started out at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden. Instructors who knew the young recruits when they were just starting their careers believe the courageous officers will inspire the next generation of police.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Honoring fallen officers

While driving around town late Wednesday afternoon, I spotted a fellow putting up a set of blue Christmas lights on a telephone pole. I pulled my car over and began talking to him. This was local contractor Michael Masse, and the lights were to honor the two recently fallen Bristol police officers.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Police's Alex Hamzy Remembered During Public Wake

There was a massive show of support at the wake for Alex Hamzy Wednesday. Family, friends and even those who did not know the Bristol Police Sergeant turned out to Terryville to pay their respects. While the doors of The Lyceum opened to the public at noon, NBC Connecticut was...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

WATCH LIVE: Final Farewell for Bristol's Fallen Heroes

Tens of thousands of people are paying their respects today at the funeral service for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty last week. The funeral was held at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium,. DeMonte, 35,...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

'Kitchen mission' underway day before funeral for Bristol officers

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Before the joint funeral services of Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte, the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty last week, teams of people have been dedicated to feeding police officers from all over the country who will be attending the funeral services at Rentschler Field.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

MAP: I-395 closed in Killingly because of crash

Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike...
KILLINGLY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Passenger Accused of Choking Rideshare Driver With Belt in Meriden

Police are investigating after a passenger allegedly choked his rideshare driver with a belt in Meriden on Tuesday. Officers were called to the Popeye's Restaurant on East Main Street in Meriden at about 8 p.m. The rideshare driver told police she was picking up two men in Middletown. When she...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

1 killed in Torrington crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash shut down a portion of Route 8 South in Torrington Thursday afternoon. The 2015 Toyota Rav4 Limited was driving south on Route 8 near exit 45 when it exited the road to the left, drove onto the grassy median and up a dirt mound, […]
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Folks gather for joint funeral for Bristol officers

Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
BRISTOL, CT

