Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
The Witch's Dungeon-It's where the monsters go to hang out! Plainville, Connecticut...?Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Funeral services held for slain Connecticut police officers
Funeral services were held for two Bristol, Connecticut, police officers who were shot last week in what police believe was an ambush following a phony 911 call for help.
NBC Connecticut
More Than a Dozen CT Schools Receive False Threats in Swatting Incident
Friday was a troubling day for schools across the state as officials estimated 17 Connecticut schools received threats of active shooters throughout the morning. “Now I’m going to be more worried when we have it again, because then we might think it’s going to be real because it happened once–it’s going to happen again,” said Manha Mohsin, sixth grader at Windsor Locks Middle School.
The names of 2 fallen Bristol officers permanently memorialized in Meriden: EXCLUSIVE
MERIDEN, Conn. — As many get set to say their final goodbyes to Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot to death last week, there is one place the public can go whenever they would like to honor them and other cops killed in the line of duty.
NBC Connecticut
North Haven Public Schools to Close Friday for Funeral for Fallen Bristol Police Officers
All North Haven public schools will be closed on Friday in observance of the funeral service for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty last week. Bristol schools will also be closed. DeMonte, 35, of North Haven, was...
NBC Connecticut
Police Academy Instructors Reflect on Early Careers of Fallen Bristol Police Officers
Police officers across the state are preparing to lay two of their own to rest. The funeral service for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy are Friday at Rentschler Field. Before they distinguished themselves through lives of serving and protecting, DeMonte and Hamzy started out at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden. Instructors who knew the young recruits when they were just starting their careers believe the courageous officers will inspire the next generation of police.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Honoring fallen officers
While driving around town late Wednesday afternoon, I spotted a fellow putting up a set of blue Christmas lights on a telephone pole. I pulled my car over and began talking to him. This was local contractor Michael Masse, and the lights were to honor the two recently fallen Bristol police officers.
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Police's Alex Hamzy Remembered During Public Wake
There was a massive show of support at the wake for Alex Hamzy Wednesday. Family, friends and even those who did not know the Bristol Police Sergeant turned out to Terryville to pay their respects. While the doors of The Lyceum opened to the public at noon, NBC Connecticut was...
NBC Connecticut
WATCH LIVE: Final Farewell for Bristol's Fallen Heroes
Tens of thousands of people are paying their respects today at the funeral service for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty last week. The funeral was held at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium,. DeMonte, 35,...
'Kitchen mission' underway day before funeral for Bristol officers
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Before the joint funeral services of Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte, the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty last week, teams of people have been dedicated to feeding police officers from all over the country who will be attending the funeral services at Rentschler Field.
Eyewitness News
MAP: I-395 closed in Killingly because of crash
Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike...
NBC Connecticut
Private Service to Be Held in North Haven Today to Honor Fallen Bristol Lt. DeMonte
A private service will be held Thursday in North Haven for 35-year-old Lt. Dustin DeMonte, one of the two Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush-style attack in Bristol last week. The town will be closing part of Clintonville Road this afternoon and is asking people to avoid the area.
NBC Connecticut
Passenger Accused of Choking Rideshare Driver With Belt in Meriden
Police are investigating after a passenger allegedly choked his rideshare driver with a belt in Meriden on Tuesday. Officers were called to the Popeye's Restaurant on East Main Street in Meriden at about 8 p.m. The rideshare driver told police she was picking up two men in Middletown. When she...
Man arrested for choking rideshare driver with belt in Meriden: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rideshare driver in Meriden was choked by a passenger she picked up on Tuesday, police said. According to police, a woman said she picked up a fare in Middletown and brought two men to Popeye’s on East Main Street in Meriden. While in the drive-through, she said one of the […]
1 killed in Torrington crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash shut down a portion of Route 8 South in Torrington Thursday afternoon. The 2015 Toyota Rav4 Limited was driving south on Route 8 near exit 45 when it exited the road to the left, drove onto the grassy median and up a dirt mound, […]
Police Officers Association of Connecticut gathered for its first annual event at Foxwoods
MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) – As the tragedy in Bristol brings the dangers of police work even more into the forefront, police officers from across the state gathered for a summit on Wednesday. The Police Officers Association of Connecticut put on the first of what it expects to be an annual event. Founded in 2016, the […]
Bristol Press
Fundraiser to take place this weekend to show support to Bristol police officer who took down cop killer
BRISTOL – Police this weekend will be raising money for the families of two officers fatally shot last week, as well as funds that will be donated to the K9 fund in honor of the officer who survived the slaying. The fundraiser will take place Sunday, from noon to...
New Haven police make arrest in July homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Folks gather for joint funeral for Bristol officers
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
sheltonherald.com
Torrington woman, 26, killed changing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston, police say
THOMASTON — A Torrington woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while changing a tire, state police said. Karina Marie Lopez, 26, had been driving on Route 8 northbound near Exit 39 about 3:30 p.m. when she realized her tire was flat and her car became disabled in the left lane, police said.
