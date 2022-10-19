Police officers across the state are preparing to lay two of their own to rest. The funeral service for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy are Friday at Rentschler Field. Before they distinguished themselves through lives of serving and protecting, DeMonte and Hamzy started out at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden. Instructors who knew the young recruits when they were just starting their careers believe the courageous officers will inspire the next generation of police.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO