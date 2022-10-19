Union City XC wraps up Big 8 Conference title; Quincy takes 3rd, Bronson finishes 4th

READING, MI. — For the first time in nearly 30 years the Union City Lady Chargers are Big 8 Conference Cross Country Champions.

The last time the Chargers ascended to the top of the conference standings came way back in 1993 when Union City went 6-0 in dual meets, took second in the conference meet, and ultimately took first place over a very close Quincy team. Leading that team was Big 8 conference champion Dana Silva who won the title with a time of 20 minutes, 09 seconds, followed by Quincy’s Stephanie Wohlgamuth in second with a 20 minute, 23 second finish and Jill Dobson in third place with a time of 21 minutes, 29 seconds. Also earning All Big 8 honors for Union City that year were Anna Thrum in fifth place and Erin Davis in tenth place while Quincy saw Jolene Marvin finish in seventh and Michelle Clawson take ninth.

In the three decades since that win the Big 8 championship has seen some changes, most notable are the advents of jamborees rather than dual meets and the addition of Bronson who replaced Athens. Both the Chargers and Orioles have had their ups and downs over the years, with Quincy winning several Big 8 crowns while Union City saw a period of time where they did not even field a team.

Well times, they are a changing. For the first time in nearly 30 years the Union City Chargers stand atop the mountain known as the Big 8 conference after sweeping all four jamborees, capping off their run with a win at the Big 8 Conference Meet held at Kimball Camp in Reading with a score of 38 points. Concord finished in second place with a score of 64 points, followed by Quincy in third place with 76 points. Bronson, missing their top runner and winner of the previous three jamborees in Ava Hathaway, took fourth place with 85 points, with Homer in fifth place with 91 points and Jonesville in sixth place with 123 points. Neither Reading nor Springport were able to field a full team and did not qualify for the team standings.

All season long Union City’s success has been attributed to their depth and consistency and the same could be said for Tuesday’s effort as all five scoring runners finished in the top 12, with three of those five earning Big 8 All Conference First Team honors with a top 10 finish. Leading the way for Union City on Tuesday was freshman Murcie Wallen who finished in fourth place overall with a time of 23 minutes, 12.61 seconds. Sophomore Skyler Fraley finished not far back in fifth place, crossing the line in a time of 23 minutes, 20.32 seconds to earn her herself All Conference honors. Also finishing in the top 10 finishers for Union City was sophomore Alissa Skirka who finished in eighth place with a time of 24 minutes, 1.84 seconds. Rounding out the Union City effort with top 15 performances was senior Kyla Burdick in eleventh place overall in a time of 24 minutes, 30.12 seconds and freshman Elizabeth Arlt in twelfth place in a time of 24 minutes, 40.60 seconds.

The Quincy Orioles third place finish was paced by two top 10 finishes and another inside the top 20. Leading the way for the Orioles was junior Sadie Miller who finished in seventh place overall in a time of 23 minutes, 45.99 seconds, followed by sophomore Charlotte Crabbs who finished in tenth place with a time of 24 minutes, 18.75 seconds. Also finishing in the top 20 for the Orioles was freshman Brookelyn Parker who crossed the line in sixteenth place in a time of 25 minutes, 56.55 seconds. Rounding out the Quincy effort was Elizabeth Craig in twenty-fourth place in a time of 26 minutes, 36.50 seconds; Kaylyn Brenner in twenty-eighth place in a time of 27 minutes, 38.41 seconds; Brooke McVicker in thirtieth place in a time of 27 minutes, 43.91 seconds; Kailey Allman who finished in thirty-fourth place in a time of 28 minutes, 22.02 seconds; and Abby Miller in thirty-eighth place in a time of 32 minutes, 32.79 seconds.

The Bronson Vikings were a little short handed Tuesday night as top runner Ava Hathaway, who took first place in the previous three conference jamborees thus assuring herself a Big 8 All Conference honors, missed the race in order to compete in an Equestrian show in Columbus, OH. With Hathaway gone it was freshman Ashlynn Harris taking the baton and sprinting away with it, quickly pulling away from the field on her way to her first Big 8 Jamboree win of her young but promising career. Harris made quick work of the 3.1 mile course, finishing with the gold medal in a time of 21 minutes, 37.68 seconds. The Vikings had one additional runner finish in the top 20 as freshman Lydia Wells took fourteenth place in a time of 25 minutes, 37.05 seconds. Rounding out the Bronson effort was freshman Abbi Ferry in twenty-first place in a time of 26 minutes, 12.99 seconds; senior Aubrey Mace who finished in twenty-third place in a time of 26 minutes, 34.86 seconds; and freshman Mackenna Webster who finished in fortieth place in a time of 33 minutes, 1.86 seconds.

The top 10 standings for Wednesday’s Big 8 Conference Championship are as follows:

Ashlynn Harris, Bronson, 21:37.68 Cieara Barrett, Concord, 22:01.87 Megan Sterly, Homer, 23:04.86 Murcie Wallen, Union City, 23:12.61 Skyler Fraley, Union City, 23:20.32 Riley Adams, Concord, 23:44.14 Sadie Miller, Quincy, 23:45.99 Alissa Skirka, Union City, 24:01.84 Saige Patterson, Springport, 24:14.34 Charlotte Crabbs, Quincy, 24:18.75.

Teams are now entering their final week of preparation before their respective MHSAA Regional tournaments next weekend. The Union City Chargers will next see action on Saturday when they head to the Kalamazoo Christian Invite while Quincy will next see action on Saturday when they travel to Gobles for the Little Guys Invitational. Bronson will not see action again until their Division Three Regional tournament to be held at Napoleon next weekend.