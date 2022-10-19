ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodhead, WI

Brodhead volleyball team finishes second in RVC Tournament

By By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

EDGERTON, Wis.—Brodhead’s girls volleyball team fell to McFarland 23-25, 14-25 to finish in second place in the Rock Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday.

This was the first time in years that the RVC Tournament determined the conference champions. Whitewater, Brodhead and McFarland all entered the tournament with one loss and an opportunity to win the title.

The Cardinals defeated Jefferson 25-12, 25-13 and knocked off Whitewater 25-20, 25-11.

Abbie Dix led Brodhead with 25 total kills and a .367 hitting percentage. She also had 18 digs and four serving aces. Kirsten Fish finished with 16 kills, hitting .424 and Addison Yates had 10 kills and 13 digs. Alexis Kammerer finished with 52 assists and eight aces.

Big Foot finished seventh in the tourney, defeating Turner 2-1 (11-25, 25-17, 15-13) and Jefferson 2-0 (25-15, 25-17) but losing to Jefferson 1-2 (23-25, 25-19, 8-15) and Edgerton 1-2 (18-25, 25-20, 9-15).

Sydney Wilson had 30 kills and 47 digs for Big Foot. Lily Wolf had 53 assists, Olivia Patek had seven aces and Lizzie Lueck had four blocks.

• TEAM RESULTS: 1. McFarland; 2. Brodhead; 3. Evansville; 4. Whitewater; 5. East Troy; 6. Edgerton; 7. Big Foot; 8. Jefferson; 9. Beloit Turner; 10. Clinton.

Beloit, WI
Beloit Daily News has proudly been serving the Stateline area since 1848.

 https://www.beloitdailynews.com/

