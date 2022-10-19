Castle Rock, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

968 Country Club Parkway Home in Castle Rock, Colorado for Sale. 968 Country Club Parkway, Castle Rock, Colorado is stunning residence within the gates of The Village at Castle Pines highlighted by a 2-story vaulted great room with gas fireplace, incredible custom wood beams, window wall, and multiple access points to the large deck with outdoor fireplace. This home in Castle Rock offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 968 Country Club Parkway, please contact Stacie Chadwick (Phone: 303-829-4713) at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
