ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum each score 35 as Boston Celtics beat Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 on NBA opening night

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226t01_0ieKxcsY00

The 2022-23 NBA season began Tuesday night as the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points to lead the Celtics. For the Sixers, James Harden had 35 points. Here's a recap of the game.

Complete updates from 76ers at Celtics

2022-23 NBA season preview from Yahoo Sports

Everything you need to know about the 2022-23 NBA season, including Yahoo Sports' predictions for MVP, Rookie of the Year, NBA Finals matchup and who will raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy next June.

Ben Rohrbach's Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe

Dan Devine's most interesting NBA teams

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104

MIAMI — (AP) — Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics keep on enjoying their trips to Miami. Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the Celtics beat the Miami Heat 111-104 on Friday night in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics...
BOSTON, MA
WGAU

Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122

HOUSTON — (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
MEMPHIS, TN
WGAU

Lillard has 41 points Trail Blazers beat Suns 113-111 in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 41 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 in overtime Friday night for their second straight victory to open the season. Anfernee Simons made a hook shot with 7.2 seconds left in overtime and finished with...
PORTLAND, OR
WGAU

Nikola Jokic notches triple-double as Nuggets top Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Nuggets coach Michael Malone so appreciates Nikola Jokic taking over a game and leading the way on both ends. Jokic had his 77th career triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists playing with a sore right wrist he had taped, and Denver edged Golden State 128-123 on Friday night in a rematch of the teams' first-round playoff series won by the Warriors in five games on their way to the title.
DENVER, CO
WGAU

Guardians make name for themselves with surprise 2022 season

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Guardians made quite a name for themselves this season — from outcasts to October contenders. With questions scattered across the roster out of spring training, they weren't supposed to win the AL Central in a runaway. They weren't picked to sweep Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. They definitely weren't expected to push the New York Yankees to the limit before running out of rallies.
CLEVELAND, OH
WGAU

Dikembe Mutombo 'on the mend' amid brain tumor treatment, says Alonzo Mourning

Some good news on Dikembe Mutombo's fight against a brain tumor arrived Friday, courtesy of former opponent Alonzo Mourning. The former Miami Heat All-Star center shared a photo with his fellow Hall of Famer on Instagram, with a caption indicating Mutombo's treatment is going as planned. The caption:. Thanking God...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
96K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy