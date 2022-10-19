ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Victim runs to home after being shot in Opelousas

By Lindsey Ducharme
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) – The victim of a Tuesday night shooting in Opelouas ran to a home seeking help.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said officers responded to a shots fired call Tuesday night in the area of Hayward and Mouton Streets.

Once on scene, he said, the victim was located blocks away from the original scene after running to a home blocks away.

Opelousas policing efforts increase as gun violence rises

His injuries are considered non-life threatening, McLendon said.

The investigation is ongoing.

KLFY News 10

