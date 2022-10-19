Victim runs to home after being shot in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) – The victim of a Tuesday night shooting in Opelouas ran to a home seeking help.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said officers responded to a shots fired call Tuesday night in the area of Hayward and Mouton Streets.

Once on scene, he said, the victim was located blocks away from the original scene after running to a home blocks away.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening, McLendon said.

The investigation is ongoing.

