whatcom-news.com
Rains arrive across Whatcom County after over 2 months without measurable precipitation
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Today, the first measurable rainfall in over 70 days began falling across Whatcom County locations. Motorists are advised to be wary that precipitation on roads that have sat dry for such an extended period creates the potential for a significant driving hazard. With precipitation falling...
q13fox.com
Debris flow, flash floods now a concern for areas ravaged by wildfires
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Much-needed rain will return to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and state officials are urging people to be aware of slides in the areas ravaged by wildfires. A strong moving system is expected to hit early Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures, winds and rain to the region.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Oct. 19, 2022
WHATCOM — More than 1.3 million Washington residents have signed up to practice their earthquake readiness during the annual earthquake drill.
Northwest’s air is among the worst in the world as an end to Whatcom’s dry spell nears
Morning mist coupled with smoke reduced visibility to a little more than a mile at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Smoke returns to Whatcom County with unexpected intensity
Keep doors and windows closed; Wednesday forecast uncertain, officials said.
KUOW
Eerie, quiet and so much smoke: Darrington mayor reflects on hazardous air quality
A blanket of smoky particles and pollution continued to smother the Puget Sound region Thursday. But if you think your neighborhood has it bad, consider Darrington, in Snohomish County – which sits at the confluence of multiple wildfires. The Air Quality Index there climbed past 450 this week. The...
kpug1170.com
Tsunami sirens to wail in Whatcom County for Great ShakeOut Drill
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Great Washington ShakeOut Earthquake and Tsunami Drill takes place today, Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20 a.m. The state’s tsunami sirens will wail with the real sound of a tsunami warning. Whatcom County has sirens and signs directing people to escape routes in low-lying areas...
Storms approaching Whatcom County carry several potential threats
Oil and other debris on the road that has not been washed off in a while will contribute to potentially slick conditions when wet by rain.
Cargo activity at Bellingham Shipping Terminal sparks noise complaints
Many of the complaints involve the timing of the noise, with people saying they are kept awake late at night by the sounds of moving scrap metal.
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
Western Front
BRIEF: Northwest fires rage on, Bellingham air quality worsens
Air quality in Bellingham has reached an “unhealthy” level due to ongoing wildfires in the northwest region. The Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures hazardous particulates in the air, reached 153 on Tuesday afternoon in Bellingham. Any AQI over 150 is designated to be unhealthy for everyone, especially people with lung, heart and respiratory diseases, people younger than 18 and over the age of 65 and outdoor workers. Elsewhere in Whatcom County, the numbers are even more unsafe — in Maple Falls, the AQI has reached a “very unhealthy” level of 203.
whatcom-news.com
Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
Storm heading toward Whatcom could break dry spell with a vengeance
Meanwhile, an air quality alert for smoky skies was expended.
q13fox.com
3 arrested for trafficking over 75k fentanyl pills into Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Two people were arrested in Bellingham and another in North Carolina in connection to trafficking more than 75,000 fentanyl pills into Whatcom County. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Homeland Security agents learned of a trafficking network that brought in fentanyl pills to western Washington from Mexico.
whatcom-news.com
Residential fire closes Valley Highway (SR9) in Acme
ACME, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 1pm on Thursday, October 20th, to a report of a residential fire in the 5200 block of Turkington Road in Acme. Valley Highway was closed southbound from Mount Baker Highway as a result and traffic was backed up in both directions at the scene.
Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
Unidentified light formation moves over Washington drive-in
Drive-in theater in Oak Harbor, WA.Google. A Washington witness at Oak Harbor reported watching a silent formation of lights that may have been a cigar-shaped object at about 10:50 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
‘Best French onion soup I have ever tasted.’ The best soup in Whatcom County from our poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best soup is also known for its cocktails, creme brulee, beef stroganoff and more.
KGMI
State Patrol seeking information on fatal hit and run in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The State Patrol is asking for anyone with information about a fatal hit and run on I-5 in Bellingham to come forward. An unknown vehicle collided with a motorcycle on northbound I-5 near Lakeway Drive on October 6th at about 9 p.m. The vehicle left the...
whatcom-news.com
2 men arrested in Bellingham suspected of distribution of over 75,000 fentanyl pills
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — 2 men were arrested in Bellingham and a third in North Carolina in connection with distribution of more than 75,000 fentanyl pills, according to an announcement today, October 21st, from the US Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Washington. Guillermo Vieyra Salas, 22, and...
