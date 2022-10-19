BLACKSBURG, Va. – When there’s no team to face, it gives you time to look within. After a 2-5 start, self-scouting was a must for the Hokies in the bye week. “Normally you would study everything, so what we studied with the limited time was studied where we were inefficient, where we weren’t good enough, offensively we looked at how do we maximize our strengths?” head coach Brent Pry said. “Our best personnel, and the things we do the best, and where we can create a few more challenges.”

