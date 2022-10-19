ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Mason Ball returns to Virginia Tech, gives injury update

Class of 2024 defensive lineman/tight end Mason Ball is hoping to be back on the football field next week after missing time due to a crushed finger that occurred when making a tackle for Elizabethton (TN) High School. “It happened the second play of the game,” Ball said. “I wrapped...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Hokies Underrated In ACC Media Poll While Justyn Mutts, Hunter Cattoor Earn Preseason Recognition

There’s just under three weeks until the lights come on fully in Cassell Coliseum as the Cassell Guard assembles to cheer on the 2022-23 edition of Virginia Tech men’s basketball. The excitement begins when the Hokies take on Delaware State to start a new campaign with their ACC Tournament banner being raised two games later against William & Mary.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Hokies use bye week to self-scout, shelve Lunch Pail

BLACKSBURG, Va. – When there’s no team to face, it gives you time to look within. After a 2-5 start, self-scouting was a must for the Hokies in the bye week. “Normally you would study everything, so what we studied with the limited time was studied where we were inefficient, where we weren’t good enough, offensively we looked at how do we maximize our strengths?” head coach Brent Pry said. “Our best personnel, and the things we do the best, and where we can create a few more challenges.”
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Heritage shuts out Jefferson Forest 34-0

FOREST, Va. – The Pioneers took on the Cavaliers in a Friday night faceoff. Heritage showed up and showed out, with an offensive line that just didn’t let up. The Pioneers took the big victory 34-0.
WSLS

LB takes down Northside 48-7

ROANOKE, Va. – The Cavaliers were looking for a seventh-straight win on the Vikings’ home turf. Lord Botetourt’s offensive line showed up strong on Friday night, and they took home that W. The game’s final score was 48-7, Lord Botetourt victorious.
DALEVILLE, VA
WSET

Football Friday 2022: Week 9 (10/21/22)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Games for Week 9 (October 21st, 2022) (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) William Fleming vs. Franklin Co. Roanoke Catholic 44, Hargrave Military 15 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Heritage 34 vs. Jefferson Forest 0. L.C.A. 48 vs. Liberty 0. Lord Botetourt 48 vs. Northside 7. Tunstall...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

FFE Week 8 Team of the Week: Liberty Christian Academy

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A seasoned head coach, 32 varsity players and a 7-0 record describe the high school program atop the Seminole District. One week ago, Liberty Christian Academy faced its most daunting challenge in a talented Heritage squad as it trailed by 6 at halftime. The Bulldogs worked their resiliency muscle for the first time this season, and the comeback all started in the locker room.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

GOTW: Salem Spartans host the Cave Spring Knights in River Ridge showdown

SALEM, Va. – 10 News’ Game of the Week is back for a Week 9 River Ridge showdown as the Salem Spartans host the Cave Spring Knights. “Every year is a new year. The bottom line, it doesn’t matter what happened last year, five years ago, or 15 years ago. Cave Spring is coming to play,” Don Holter, Salem’s head coach said.
SALEM, VA
High School Football PRO

Pearisburg, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The James River High School football team will have a game with Giles High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PEARISBURG, VA
WSLS

Game of the Week: Salem takes down Cave Spring, 42-7

Cave Spring had a lot of momentum coming into this match, but it was senior night for Salem coming off of a bye week. The break was good for the Spartans, and it showed. Though Cave Spring had a solid start, they ultimately fell to Salem 42-7.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Appomattox beats out Chatham 35-19

CHATHAM, Va. – Chatham and Appomattox met in a Dogwood District showdown. Appomattox took an early lead against Chatham and held strong the rest of the game. Chatham fell to Appomattox 35-19.
CHATHAM, VA
lhspatriotpress.com

Matt Stuart hired as Liberty’s athletic director

During the last few months, Liberty’s administration has faced challenging decisions regarding the position of a designated athletic director. Over the summer, the school district decided to remove Liberty’s athletic director due to budget cuts. Nonetheless, after realizing how important an athletic director is, Matt Stuart was hired to fill the role.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Ex-Florida Georgia Line member plays hits for Ply Gem workers in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT — One of country music’s biggest acts of the past few years stopped Wednesday at Rocky Mount Ply Gem to play a special performance for its employees. Tyler Hubbard, formerly of Florida Georgia Line, and his band entertained folks taking a break from manufacturing windows and doors to enjoy a worker appreciation day.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
The Spun

'Private Photos' Of College Volleyball Team Leak, Police Investigating

The police are investigating a serious matter involving the women's volleyball team for Wisconsin. The Badgers announced that "private photos" were circulating online without the consent of those in them. The student-athletes involved in this situation contacted the UW-Madison Police Department. With that said, the Badgers have announced that the...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy