ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, OH

Brooklyn, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Mapleton soccer team will have a game with Brooklyn High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Mapleton
Brooklyn High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
2022 Girls Soccer Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1051thebounce.com

Ohio, Michigan Favorite Cedar Point Announces Holiday Experience

Cedar Point is getting into the holiday spirit with “The Season of Joy” at Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts. Because, really, this amusement park shouldn’t go to waste during Ohio and Michigan’s lengthy winters, right? I think it’s really cool that Cedar Point is getting some the Christmas joy.
SANDUSKY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great options for both a casual meal with your friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion. All of them serve absolutely delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some fresh and delicious seafood in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. If you're looking for great seafood, you can't go wrong with this place in the Flats. Of course, their oysters are fantastic. Customers love the Blue Point oysters, which come from Long Island and have a pleasantly sweet aftertaste. They also have Fortune Cove, Pemaquid, and Mookiemoto oysters. If you don't care for oysters, they also have a fantastic lobster roll with butter-poached meat, green goddess dressing, and celery-fennel slaw. Their menu also has fresh poke bowls and non-seafood options like steak and burgers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local joints. If you're craving a tasty hot dog, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant. Customers love their Coney hot dogs, which are topped with their house-made Coney sauce. If you're feeling particularly hungry, they offer half-pound Angus beef hot dogs. Mama's also has mac & cheese Coney hot dogs; in addition to being topped with their Coney sauce, the hot dog is topped with Mama's house-made mac & cheese. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings (sliced tomato, pickle, relish, onions, sport peppers, celery salt, mustard, and a poppy-seed bun); Frito dogs with nacho cheese, their homemade chili, and of course, Fritos; and vegan hot dogs.
AKRON, OH
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy