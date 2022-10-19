ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Sheriff: Robbery attempt ends in shooting outside of Brandon mall

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives in Hillsborough County are searching for a second person connected to a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon outside of Brandon Mall. At around 2:15 p.m., Hillsborough sheriff's deputies responded to Westfield Brandon Mall on multiple reports of a shooting. Once deputies arrived, they...
BRANDON, FL
fox13news.com

Two gang members arrested in deadly Tampa bar shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Two suspects wanted in a Tampa bar shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, and six others injured earlier this month have been arrested in Texas, police said. Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32, were both taken into custody Monday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. She said during a Monday afternoon news conference that both suspects were hiding out at a motel in Brownsville, Texas with their girlfriends.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sheriff: Man shot to death in Palmetto following argument

PALMETTO, Fla. — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday in Palmetto, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the area of 7th Avenue East near 29th Street East and found the man lying in the driveway of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
PALMETTO, FL
CBS News

Suspect arrested in shooting near 7th Avenue

TAMPA, Fla.-- The Tampa Police Department have arrested a suspect involved in a shooting leaving one in critical condition. The shooting occurred earl Sunday morning on North 16th Street. According to reports, at approximately 2:50 AM on October 23, 2022, as nightlife establishments were closing, a physical altercation broke out...
TAMPA, FL
WSVN-TV

Tampa officers save women who were human trafficked

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida officers helped some women escape human trafficking. According to police in Tampa, they saved eight victims of human trafficking. The victims were forced to work at clubs in multiple counties to pay off debt for being brought into the U.S. from Cuba. The sheriff of...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

1 dead in Palmetto shooting, Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, patrol deputies responded to the 2800 block of 7th Avenue East in Palmetto around 3:30 a.m. They found a 21-year-old man lying in a driveway with at least one gunshot […]
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
