HCSO: Man arrested after confessing to shooting, killing elderly family member
GIBSONTON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after they say he confessed to shooting and killing an elderly family member of his on Monday. At 10:15 a.m., the sheriff's office says it received a phone call from 49-year-old Robert Ashcraft who claimed to have shot a relative and wanted to turn himself in.
3-year-old safe, father in custody after he barricaded them inside truck on Gandy Boulevard: St. Pete police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy is safe and his father is in custody after he barricaded himself and the child inside a pickup truck for hours early Tuesday on Gandy Boulevard, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. It all started around 11:30 p.m. Monday as a "domestic...
‘A horrible situation’: Hillsborough County man shoots elderly relative in head, calls 911, deputies say
A Hillsborough County man confessed to murdering one of his relatives late Monday night, according to deputies.
2nd suspect sought after shooting outside Brandon Mall leaves 2 injured, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Brandon Mall on Monday afternoon.
Child rescued, man taken into custody following 4-hour standoff in St. Pete
A child has been rescued and a man taken into custody after he barricaded himself and the child inside his truck following a domestic situation in St. Pete last night, police said.
Sheriff: Robbery attempt ends in shooting outside of Brandon mall
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives in Hillsborough County are searching for a second person connected to a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon outside of Brandon Mall. At around 2:15 p.m., Hillsborough sheriff's deputies responded to Westfield Brandon Mall on multiple reports of a shooting. Once deputies arrived, they...
1 dead, 1 injured after gas station shooting in Temple Terrace
One person is dead and another sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Temple Terrace on Monday night.
Two gang members arrested in deadly Tampa bar shooting, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Two suspects wanted in a Tampa bar shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, and six others injured earlier this month have been arrested in Texas, police said. Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32, were both taken into custody Monday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. She said during a Monday afternoon news conference that both suspects were hiding out at a motel in Brownsville, Texas with their girlfriends.
Tampa Police arrest two men involved in deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said in a press conference on Monday TPD arrested two men they believe are linked to a deadly shooting outside a Tampa nightclub on October 9.
One dead, another seriously injured in shooting at Temple Terrace gas station, police say
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - One person was killed and another was rushed to hospital after a shooting at a Temple Terrace gas station late Monday evening, police said. The Temple Terrace Police Department said officers responded to the 7-Star gas station located at 7749 Temple Terrace Highway about a reported shooting.
St Pete Police Lead Bust On Massive Local Drug Ring
Police chief says ring was tied to several shootings in Pinellas County
Suspects who shot 7, killed 1 in Tampa bar shooting found in Texas hotel, chief says
Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor will hold a press conference Monday afternoon on arrests made in relation to a bar shooting that left one person dead and six injured in early October.
20-year-old killed in Ybor City shooting, police say
A man is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in Ybor City, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Clearwater police officers help dogs after owner suffers medical event
Officers with the Clearwater Police Department had it "ruff" on Tuesday when responding to a medical call downtown.
Sheriff: Man shot to death in Palmetto following argument
PALMETTO, Fla. — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday in Palmetto, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the area of 7th Avenue East near 29th Street East and found the man lying in the driveway of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Ex-girlfriend says man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death was once jailed for stabbing her, too
TAMPA, Fla. - Deputies found Matthew Terry hiding in the bushes back in May. Investigators said Terry and his girlfriend, Kay Baker argued before she was found stabbed to death. According to acting Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez, Baker was "nearly decapitated." The alleged crime is a gruesome one,...
20-Year-Old Man Killed In Vehicle Vs. Scooter Crash In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash Monday morning that happened around 7:24 am. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Nebraska Av N and Bougainvillea Av E in reference to a traffic crash involving a motor
Suspect arrested in shooting near 7th Avenue
TAMPA, Fla.-- The Tampa Police Department have arrested a suspect involved in a shooting leaving one in critical condition. The shooting occurred earl Sunday morning on North 16th Street. According to reports, at approximately 2:50 AM on October 23, 2022, as nightlife establishments were closing, a physical altercation broke out...
Tampa officers save women who were human trafficked
TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida officers helped some women escape human trafficking. According to police in Tampa, they saved eight victims of human trafficking. The victims were forced to work at clubs in multiple counties to pay off debt for being brought into the U.S. from Cuba. The sheriff of...
1 dead in Palmetto shooting, Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, patrol deputies responded to the 2800 block of 7th Avenue East in Palmetto around 3:30 a.m. They found a 21-year-old man lying in a driveway with at least one gunshot […]
