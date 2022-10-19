Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions
A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
South Carolina Senate again rejects abortion ban; bill not dead
COLUMBIA S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators again Tuesday rejected a proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state but left open a small chance that some compromise could be reached in the less than four weeks the General Assembly has left to meet this year. The stalemate in the Republican-dominated Legislature hasn’t changed over the past month. […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania Senate committee holds hearing on 'Parental Bill of Rights' legislation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Senate State Government Committee held a hearing Tuesday about proposed legislation that would establish a "Parental Bill of Rights." Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, is sponsoring Senate Bill 996. The bill lays out the rights of parents and legal guardians to direct...
NBC Miami
Education Board Approves Parental Rights Rules Labeled by Critics as ‘Don't Say Gay' Law
Florida’s State Board of Education passed several new rules during a Wednesday meeting that implement requirements in Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act dubbed by critics as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the rules included one prohibiting teachers from providing classroom...
wcsjnews.com
State Senator Says SAFE-T Act Amendment is in the works
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says an amendment to the SAFE-T Act is in the works. The SAFE-T Act's cash free bail system is set to go into effect on January 1. Rezin hopes the amendment will address concerns voiced by law enforcement and prosecutors. Your browser does not...
Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
AOL Corp
Ketanji Brown Jackson invokes 14th Amendment history during Supreme Court voting rights hearing
Participating in her second day of oral arguments on Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson tangled with Alabama’s solicitor general in a case challenging Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bars racial discrimination in voting policies. The justices agreed to review a lower court’s opinion that...
New Jersey poised to enact ‘nation’s strongest’ gun law after Supreme Court ruling
The bill would, among other things, require people wanting to carry guns in public to purchase liability insurance.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Biden awkwardly walks offstage after giving speech in Pittsburgh
President Joe Biden appeared lost and did not know where he was supposed to exit the stage after giving his speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. Biden was departing the stage after giving remarks on infrastructure in the Keystone State, notably appearing alongside Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA).
U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections
The U.S. Supreme Court could soon grant state legislatures unconditional control over federal elections, clearing the way for lawmakers to gerrymander their states with impunity and pass voter restriction measures without interference from state courts. The high-stakes election case, Moore v. Harper, comes out of North Carolina after its Republican-controlled...
Indiana US Senate candidates split on abortion, spending
INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Thomas McDermott tried to spark his underdog challenge to Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Sunday by attacking his positions on issues spanning abortion, federal spending and marijuana legalization. Young responded with criticism of President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking higher inflation...
GOP Gov Candidate Called Doctors’ Advice on Abortion the ‘Devil’s Lie’
Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate running for Michigan governor, has made no secret of her fierce opposition to abortion. On the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dixon declared that she was “pro-Life.”. “My only exception is to protect the LIFE of the mother,” she tweeted, in...
WIBC.com
Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Burial Law
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked Indiana’s abortion burial and cremation law. Monday, Indiana Southern District Judge Richard Young ruled to block the 2016 law, which required patients and doctors to either bury or cremate the fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage. The case began in...
10-year-old rape victim's abortion at center of Ohio attorney general race
The case of a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim forced to obtain an abortion in Indiana made headlines nationwide in June as an example of the fallout of Republican anti-abortion laws. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, initially questioned the existence of the crime, telling the USA TODAY Network Ohio...
WOUB
Thousands are still waiting for Ohio Supreme Court ruling on unemployment stimulus checks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — It’s been more than four months since the Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments over whether Gov. Mike DeWine had the authority to cut off $300 weekly pandemic assistance checks to unemployed Ohioans two months before the federal program that funded them ended.
Lisa Scheller’s own statements on abortion make her positions very clear | Letter
Lisa Scheller has told us in her own words exactly where she stands on reproductive rights. Here are some things that she said at her Republican primary debate from earlier this year, which is available to watch on YouTube:. “I am pro-life, I support pro-life policies.”. “I would never vote...
KAKE TV
Lawmakers discuss possibility of medical marijuana in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - It may be out of session, but members of the Kansas legislature met inside the capitol Wednesday. The goal? To iron out any issues and concerns on a potential medical marijuana bill before the legislature returns in January. "You've already heard several things today, that need...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democratic lawmakers ask State Department to review whether state abortion laws comply with human rights commitments
Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the State Department's top lawyer to remind state and local governments of their human rights commitments and to review how state laws pertaining to abortion access "comply with international human rights and treaty obligations," according to a letter reviewed by CNN. "In particular,...
Action News Jax
Federal judge refuses to block controversial Florida education law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge has refused to block school districts from carrying out a new controversial state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms, rejecting arguments by parents, students and a non-profit organization. The ruling Thursday by U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger...
Bill to establish 9/11 curriculum passes in Pa. Senate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- New York, where the Twin Towers stood and fell, has one. Virginia, where terrorists crashed a plane into the Pentagon the same day, has one. But Pennsylvania – site of 9/11's third disaster, in Shanksville – doesn't have a statewide 9/11 curriculum for schoolchildren. That could change after a bill – which includes an amendment requiring the commonwealth's Department of Education to establish and publish a curriculum – passed Pennsylvania's Senate unanimously Wednesday. "I believe it is of the utmost importance that our students grow up with an adequate understanding and respect for that day in our history,"...
