Reed Newman, the 28-year-old owner of Revival Roots, first discovered his green thumb during childhood trips from Los Angeles to his family’s Santa Ynez ranch, where his parents, entertainment attorney Jeanne Newman and former Fox Broadcasting Co. chairman Gary Newman, grew grapes, olives and other vegetables. After getting his bachelor’s degree at Cornell University’s school of agriculture, Newman was inspired by a backyard dinner at a family friend’s house, where he learned that the vegetables they were grilling not only came from their own home garden, but that their garden was tended to by a woman who specialized in growing...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO