READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday voted to approve the induction of three veterans into the Berks County Military Hall of Fame. Ken Lebron, director of the county's Department of Veterans Affairs, noted that the commissioners established the hall of fame in 2009 to recognize the men and women from Berks County who demonstrated gallantry in combat against an American enemy of achieved significant national or international recognition during military service.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO