Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Salvation Army Angel Tree signups booming in Reading
READING, Pa. — There was a line outside The Salvation Army of Reading's headquarters Thursday morning, as parents waited for their chance to sign up for the Angel Tree program. "It's really a good help, because right now, I'm not working, and I want my kids to be happy...
WFMZ-TV Online
Kutztown dedicates colorful Keith Haring fitness court
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — A project in Kutztown is honoring late Berks County native Keith Haring, just a block away from his childhood home. A fitness court features Haring's art and is intended to motivate students and those who live in town. The court, located at the corner of South...
WFMZ-TV Online
Birdsboro Rotary Club hosts annual Halloween parade
BIRDSBORO, Pa. – Birdsboro celebrated the season with a parade to light up the spooky night Thursday. The Birdsboro Rotary Club held its annual Halloween parade. It started at Daniel Boone Area High School and ended at the Beacon Container Corp. parking lot. Marching bands added a little night...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofit, businesses partner to teach students workplace skills
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. – On an early morning at Cindy's Deli in Franklin Township, Carbon County, 19-year old Josh Ahner is hard at work prepping for the lunch rush. "I cook soup and cut vegetables and fruits," Ahner said. "All kinds of stuff." Ahner is a student in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton man opens pumpkin patch, maze at Ferry Street park
EASTON, Pa. – An Easton man is helping people get into the Halloween spirit — without making them break the bank. Lance Wheeler opened a pumpkin patch at Centennial Park at 12th and Ferry streets in the West Ward. Mayor Sal Panto let him use the space so...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jack Frost Parade held in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - It's a brisk fall night to have Jack Frost nipping at your nose a bit. The annual Jack Frost Parade made its way through Northampton Borough Thursday night. The Northampton High band played music as creative, colorful floats lit up the night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks to induct 3 veterans into Military Hall of Fame
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday voted to approve the induction of three veterans into the Berks County Military Hall of Fame. Ken Lebron, director of the county's Department of Veterans Affairs, noted that the commissioners established the hall of fame in 2009 to recognize the men and women from Berks County who demonstrated gallantry in combat against an American enemy of achieved significant national or international recognition during military service.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County DA seeks funding in order to combat gun violence
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The Schuylkill County District Attorney is applying for thousands of dollars in state funding to combat gun violence. He said there's been a significant increase over the past decade, and the county needs another detective on staff. Our cameras have caught several violent incidents across Schuylkill County...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Redevelopment Authority wants to repurpose old Allentown Toy building
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Megan Hart, the Associate Director of the Allentown Redevelopment Authority, has some big plans for the old Allentown Toy building on North 10th Street. The authority bought the property in April for $400,000. "The previous owners approached us, and they were more purpose-minded, and wanted to see...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mastriano speaks to packed house in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – With just 18 days to go before Election Day, Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano campaigned in Allentown Friday night. Mastriano didn't speak with media, but he had plenty to say to a packed house of supporters at the Fearless Fire Co. in Allentown, in the final stretch of his run for governor.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem pursuing plans for permanent shelter, affordable housing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's been an ongoing crisis for years. Homelessness runs rampant across the U.S., even in our own backyards. "My guess in the Lehigh Valley, we have about 200 chronically homeless individuals," said Abigail Goldfarb, Executive Director of the Lehigh Conference of Churches. Cities like Bethlehem want to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks
HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailer, SUV crash in Douglass Township
DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - One person was injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Berks County. It happened Friday in the 1100 block of Reading Avenue in Douglass Township. Police say an SUV and tractor-trailer collided, and both ended up off the road. A woman who was hurt in...
WFMZ-TV Online
5 charged in puppy mill scheme, AG says
Five people from Philadelphia are accused of ripping off dog breeders in Lancaster County to the tune of $430,000. Authorities say the group used social media sites like Instagram to sell dogs that members bought with fake money and bogus checks. They say the group bought in-demand breeds like French...
WFMZ-TV Online
After 20 years of renting, regional charter school breaks ground in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Academy, a regional charter school that teaches kids from 16 school districts within the Valley, finally has a permanent home. It will have its nearly 2,000 students, in grades K through 12, learning under one roof. After two decades of renting space on Valley Center...
WFMZ-TV Online
Gunshots fired in area of 8th Street Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating gunfire overnight. Shots rang out around 2 a.m. Thursday on the Eighth Street Bridge, in the area of Harrison Street, police said. Investigators found evidence of gunfire, but no victims. Police will continue to investigate who fired the shots and if anyone or...
WFMZ-TV Online
Attempted stabbing led to standoff in Tobyhanna Township
TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. -- Police in Monroe County say an attempted stabbing led to a standoff. It happened in the 400 block of Cedar Drive in Tobyhanna Township. Police say Mack Antonoff tried to stab a woman several times Thursday night. They say she got away, but not before Antonoff...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Township police: Beware of purse thieves
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for thieves who are "terrorizing" grocery stores. Police say wallets have been stolen from people in several grocery stores in Palmer Township. Credit cards taken from those wallets were later used. Police believe the man pictured above is among those...
Comments / 0