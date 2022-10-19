Read full article on original website
Community resource deputy coming for Orcutt, Los Alamos
Orcutt, Los Alamos and other unincorporated northern Santa Barbara County communities can expect to have a community resource deputy in six to eight weeks in an effort to reduce crime and its impact on residents. The County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved spending money from the Orcutt Community Facilities District...
Boo! Spooky goings-on in Santa Barbara this weekend | Julia McHugh
It may feel a little like summer, but Halloween is right around the corner. Several spooky events are set for this weekend. After a two-year break, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s popular Boo at the Zoo returns with not one, but two weekends of Halloween family fun. Costumed kids and adults enjoy safe, traffic-free trick-or-treating and more between 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 21-23 and 29-30.
Lompoc Council increases stipend; raise is first in 22 years
Lompoc City Council members voted 4-1 Tuesday to double their stipend after 22 years without a raise. Starting in January 2023, each council member will receive $1,200 a month, and the mayor $1,400 monthly. Mayor Jenelle Osborne cast the lone dissenting vote, citing her interest in delaying the raise until...
Popular rapper Ice Cube set to headline concert Saturday in Santa Maria
A West Coast rap icon is coming to Santa Maria. Ice Cube, a former member of the ground-breaking rap group N.W.A who went on to have a successful solo career, is set to perform Saturday at the Elks Events Center. Pablo Ramos, a Central Coast resident, helped bring the popular...
One inmate dies, two recover from overdoses in Northern Branch Jail this week
One inmate died but two were resuscitated after apparently overdosing on fentanyl this week in separate incidents at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. The dead inmate was identified as Santa Maria resident Edgar Mescua Estrada, 37, also known as...
Letters to the Editor: TV is still a 'vast wasteland'; Does this go in that bin? Direction sought; Ball endorses Osborne in Lompoc mayor's race; We need to change direction; Restored balance feeding Pismo clam rebound
In 1961 Newton N. Minow made his first speech as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, This was where he spoke his now famous line, "TV is a vast wasteland”. He criticized television for its endless blood, gore, boredom, commercials and how it fails our children. Yet, in 2022 TV fails everyone, of all ages.
County urged by public to stop cooperating with immigration enforcement
Public speakers during Tuesday’s TRUTH Act Forum urged the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the Sheriff’s Office to stop communicating and cooperating with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Supervisors said they supported much of what public speakers said, but they believe the Sheriff’s Office is...
Santa Maria man pleads guilty to murder in DUI high-speed crash in 2019
A Santa Maria man is expected to be sentenced to 21 years to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of two young women and to driving under the influence causing great bodily injury to two other young women in a high-speed crash in 2019, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office said.
St. Joseph, Mission Prep, Paso Robles remain 1-2-3 in area football rankings
There was not a lot of movement in the area high school football rankings this week, and there was no movement at all among the top three teams. St. Joseph, Mission Prep and Paso Robles remained 1-2-3 in the area ratings. The Knights (7-1) have been in the top spot all season.
The Predictions: Lompoc-St. Joseph, Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley highlight week 9 matchups
Big rivalry games highlight the week nine area high school football match-ups. St. Joseph has never beaten Lompoc in a football game The Knights, who are the co-leaders in the Mountain League along with Mission Prep, will get their chance Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.
Santa Ynez looks to rebound vs. Arroyo Grande following loss to Paso Robles
Santa Ynez has taken its lumps in its first season in the Mountain League. The Pirates, who have been battling through injuries, suffered another close league loss last Friday, falling 21-16 to Paso Robles at home. The Pirates led 10-7 at halftime and that was the score after three quarters....
