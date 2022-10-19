ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 0

Related
syvnews.com

Community resource deputy coming for Orcutt, Los Alamos

Orcutt, Los Alamos and other unincorporated northern Santa Barbara County communities can expect to have a community resource deputy in six to eight weeks in an effort to reduce crime and its impact on residents. The County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved spending money from the Orcutt Community Facilities District...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
syvnews.com

Boo! Spooky goings-on in Santa Barbara this weekend | Julia McHugh

It may feel a little like summer, but Halloween is right around the corner. Several spooky events are set for this weekend. After a two-year break, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s popular Boo at the Zoo returns with not one, but two weekends of Halloween family fun. Costumed kids and adults enjoy safe, traffic-free trick-or-treating and more between 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 21-23 and 29-30.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc Council increases stipend; raise is first in 22 years

Lompoc City Council members voted 4-1 Tuesday to double their stipend after 22 years without a raise. Starting in January 2023, each council member will receive $1,200 a month, and the mayor $1,400 monthly. Mayor Jenelle Osborne cast the lone dissenting vote, citing her interest in delaying the raise until...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Letters to the Editor: TV is still a 'vast wasteland'; Does this go in that bin? Direction sought; Ball endorses Osborne in Lompoc mayor's race; We need to change direction; Restored balance feeding Pismo clam rebound

In 1961 Newton N. Minow made his first speech as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, This was where he spoke his now famous line, "TV is a vast wasteland”. He criticized television for its endless blood, gore, boredom, commercials and how it fails our children. Yet, in 2022 TV fails everyone, of all ages.
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Maria man pleads guilty to murder in DUI high-speed crash in 2019

A Santa Maria man is expected to be sentenced to 21 years to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of two young women and to driving under the influence causing great bodily injury to two other young women in a high-speed crash in 2019, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office said.
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy