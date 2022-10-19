Read full article on original website
The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Need to Make Move by Trade Deadline
Do the Green Bay Packers enough horses? Aaron Rodgers discusses the upcoming trade deadline.
Report: Packers 'all in' trying to get Chase Claypool
Sports journalist Michael Balko reports that Packers are “All In” on Claypool and “will attempt to trade for him before the NFL trade deadline.”
Colin Cowherd Has Wide Receiver Trade Suggestion For Packers
The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth. On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season. Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Robert Tonyan
Robert Tonyan, who missed the second half of last season with a torn ACL, is coming off a 10-catch game.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s Status for Jets Week 7 Game Revealed
The Denver Broncos (2-4) have announced that quarterback Russell Wilson be inactive for the team’s Week 7 home matchup against the New York Jets (4-2). Wilson is sidelined with a hamstring injury. He did everything he could to play, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Broncos are holding out Wilson to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury. Backup Brett Rypien will get the start — the second of his career. Rypien guided the Broncos to a victory over the Jets in 2020. He completed 19-of-31 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Sammy Watkins’ latest message is music to Aaron Rodgers’ ears
The Green Bay Packers are reeling after an embarrassing 27-10 defeat to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. Both sides of the ball for the Packers have been underwhelming. But the offense has taken that to a new level. Things only got worse on Sunday as Packers veteran receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury. But on Wednesday, Green Bay finally got some good news as Sammy Watkins was finally able to practice.
UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis
Stay right here for all of the latest updates on the Bruins' road matchup against the Ducks.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky: Packers "Have To" Trade For 1 Wide Receiver
The Green Bay Packers are in pretty clear need of a star wide receiver right now amid injuries and general subpar play from their skill position players. But Dan Orlovsky might have the solution. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Orlovsky argued that the Packers "have to" trade for one of...
