The Philadelphia Orchestra was planning on touring China beginning in May 2023. Though those plans have come to a halt. The orchestra was the first to tour in China in 1973. With mounting tensions between China and the U.S., President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger actually had to give their blessing on the trip back then. Though the tour went so well, the Philadelphia Orchestra was repeatedly invited back. Their most recent tour was in 2019.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO