Wyncote, PA

PennLive.com

West Perry football defeats North Penn-Mansfield 49-21

When Middletown canceled its 2022 football season in late August after a series of hazing incidents came to light, it created an unexpected gap in the West Perry football schedule. Instead of taking a week off and receiving a forfeit victory – something every other Capital division team elected to...
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
Pa. school board ends superintendent’s contract after less than a year

In a contentious meeting, the Allentown School Board on Thursday night voted 6-3 to approve a separation and release agreement with Superintendent John D. Stanford. The agreement terminates his contract, effective Sept. 23 — one year to the day after it was approved by the board. Stanford’s legal counsel has said he approved the terms of the agreement, the school district solicitor said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pa. school

According to WPXI, two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh told the news station that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The fight then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather, the outlet reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fatal Pa. shooting ruled self-defense under state’s ‘castle doctrine’

No criminal charges will be filed in a fatal shooting over the summer in Allentown, after Lehigh County’s district attorney found the shooter acted in self defense. Edwin Diaz-Rivera, 37, of Allentown, was shot the night of July 9 in the 700 block of North 11th Street in the city, and later pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township, the Lehigh County coroner previously said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Pa. school bus driver badly injured in crash: reports

The driver of an empty school bus was seriously injured crashed into a steel support in Forest Hills, according to a story from the Post-Gazette. The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard. The crash left the front end of the bus twisted around the borough’s welcome sign.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Troegs to partner with Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay

Troegs Independent Brewing is partnering with the nonprofit, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay. Troegs plans to begin phase one of a meadow reclamation project at its brewery in Derry Township. The meadow will replace existing grass along the front of the brewery and parking lot parallel to Hersheypark Drive. “Few...
DERRY, PA
Pa. city releases new rules on outdoor dining spaces

New regulations for outdoor dining recently dropped in Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to reports. Hundreds of restaurants in Philly have survived off of the revenue coming from their “streeteries” since the COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020, 6ABC reported. “It’s been hugely, hugely good for us. People love...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pa. orchestra cancels China tour due to strict COVID-19 policies

The Philadelphia Orchestra was planning on touring China beginning in May 2023. Though those plans have come to a halt. The orchestra was the first to tour in China in 1973. With mounting tensions between China and the U.S., President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger actually had to give their blessing on the trip back then. Though the tour went so well, the Philadelphia Orchestra was repeatedly invited back. Their most recent tour was in 2019.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
