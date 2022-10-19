Read full article on original website
Stone Saunders throws 6 TDs as Bishop McDevitt bounces Mifflin County, 54-6
Stone Saunders and Bishop McDevitt continued their assault on the Mid-Penn Keystone Friday with a 54-6 win over Mifflin County.
West Perry football defeats North Penn-Mansfield 49-21
When Middletown canceled its 2022 football season in late August after a series of hazing incidents came to light, it created an unexpected gap in the West Perry football schedule. Instead of taking a week off and receiving a forfeit victory – something every other Capital division team elected to...
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro football live stream: Watch here
With two weeks left in the Mid-Penn football regular season, every game is important. PennLive will air an important one from the Colonial Division this Friday, as a surging Susquehanna Township team, fresh off a 38-37 thrilling win over Northern York, will travel to East Pennsboro to take on a 4-4 Panthers team.
Pa. school board ends superintendent’s contract after less than a year
In a contentious meeting, the Allentown School Board on Thursday night voted 6-3 to approve a separation and release agreement with Superintendent John D. Stanford. The agreement terminates his contract, effective Sept. 23 — one year to the day after it was approved by the board. Stanford’s legal counsel has said he approved the terms of the agreement, the school district solicitor said.
NLDS Game 3 San Diego Padres-Philadelphia Phillies free live stream (10/21/22): Time, channel, how to watch
After a banner Game 1 that saw Zack Wheeler throw a gem and the team win 2-0, the Philadelphia Phillies learned that the NLDS against the San Diego Padres wouldn’t be that easy, seeing a 4-0 lead evaporate and San Diego tie the series up at 1-1 in Game 2.
2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pa. school
According to WPXI, two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh told the news station that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The fight then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather, the outlet reported.
Mastriano falsely says Philly hospital is ‘grabbing homeless kids’ and experimenting on them
The Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania this week falsely claimed that the prestigious children’s hospital in Philadelphia was “grabbing” homeless and foster children and “experimenting on them with gender transitioning.”. It was the latest in a series of extreme and false statements by Doug Mastriano,...
Fatal Pa. shooting ruled self-defense under state’s ‘castle doctrine’
No criminal charges will be filed in a fatal shooting over the summer in Allentown, after Lehigh County’s district attorney found the shooter acted in self defense. Edwin Diaz-Rivera, 37, of Allentown, was shot the night of July 9 in the 700 block of North 11th Street in the city, and later pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township, the Lehigh County coroner previously said.
Padres vs. Phillies NLCS Game 4 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies face the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, beginning at 7:45 p.m....
Learning about ghosts can help deal with pandemic loss: Pa. professor
Justin McDaniel, a professor of religious studies at the University of Pennsylvania, teaches a popular course called “Gods, Ghosts and Monsters,” a comparative religion course about death and the afterlife. He’s long been fascinated with ghost stories — and why they fascinate us. During the pandemic,...
Pa. school bus driver badly injured in crash: reports
The driver of an empty school bus was seriously injured crashed into a steel support in Forest Hills, according to a story from the Post-Gazette. The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard. The crash left the front end of the bus twisted around the borough’s welcome sign.
Pa. man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him: coroner
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
Pa. man dies after being shot multiple times outside bar
A Pennsylvania man has died after being shot more than a dozen times outside a bar in west Philadelphia, according to a story from WPVI. The incident occurred at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 62nd and Market streets, the news station said. Police arrived at the scene after getting a report...
Troegs to partner with Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay
Troegs Independent Brewing is partnering with the nonprofit, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay. Troegs plans to begin phase one of a meadow reclamation project at its brewery in Derry Township. The meadow will replace existing grass along the front of the brewery and parking lot parallel to Hersheypark Drive. “Few...
Pa. city releases new rules on outdoor dining spaces
New regulations for outdoor dining recently dropped in Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to reports. Hundreds of restaurants in Philly have survived off of the revenue coming from their “streeteries” since the COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020, 6ABC reported. “It’s been hugely, hugely good for us. People love...
Man shot to death on Pa. street as police search for suspect
Police are searching for whoever killed a man that was found lying dead next to his running car in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia, according to a story from WPVI. Police said they received a report of gunshots at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Swain Street, the news station said.
Megan’s Law offender tried removing toddler from cart at Pa. Walmart: police
A man required to comply with Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law for offenses against children was detained on parole violations following a possible attempted child abduction and unlawful contact with a child at Walmart in Bethlehem Township, police say. Investigators are looking to talk to the family involved in the...
17-year-old arrested, charged in shooting deaths of 2 Pa. teens
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two other teens in Pottstown, Montgomery County, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Dominic Carboni, of Schwenksville, is accused of killing Skyler Fox, 17, and Brandon Bacote-Byer, 18, at around 11:30 p.m....
Pa. orchestra cancels China tour due to strict COVID-19 policies
The Philadelphia Orchestra was planning on touring China beginning in May 2023. Though those plans have come to a halt. The orchestra was the first to tour in China in 1973. With mounting tensions between China and the U.S., President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger actually had to give their blessing on the trip back then. Though the tour went so well, the Philadelphia Orchestra was repeatedly invited back. Their most recent tour was in 2019.
Pa. man suspected in drug-related death found hiding in ceiling: report
In a failed attempt to evade authorities, 49-year-old Timothy James Tombs was arrested Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in Cambria County on charges stemming from an investigation into a drug delivery that resulted in a death that occurred in April, according to the Altoona Mirror. According to the publication, Altoona...
