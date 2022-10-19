Juvenile Shot And Killed At A Tampa McDonald’s

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police responded to the McDonald’s, located at 4009 N. Armenia Ave., in reference to a person being shot around 8:47 pm on Tuesday.

Patrol Units discovered a juvenile subject who was shot one time in the chest.

The juvenile was pronounced deceased on the scene. Homicide detectives responded and assumed the investigation. At this time there is limited information as the investigation is still very active.

We will update this story as more details are released.

