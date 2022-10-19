ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Rhett Reveals How He Bonded With Katy Perry While Working on ‘Where We Started’

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry released a brand new music video for their unlikely collaboration “Where We Were” earlier this week. The collaboration spawned from the duo performing together on last year’s American Idol. The “Slow Down Summer” singer joined Audacy’s Rob + Holly show to talk more about how the relationship happened. The two bonded over their children. And, of course, Thomas Rhett has plenty. Katy Perry shares a two-year-old with her fiance Orlando Bloom.
Elle King Reveals Why Making a Country Album Is a Full-Circle Moment for Her

Elle King dropped her first solo country single on Friday. “Try Jesus” is a fun song that was born out of a time in her life when she “was trying to give [her] life to something greater – and you can feel it.” A lot of people wondered what this country version of Elle King might sound like, and if “Try Jesus” is any indication of what’s to come, it’s going to be great. She spoke to People about why this record is a full-circle moment for her.
Billy Ray Cyrus’ Engagement to Firerose Reportedly Impacting Relationship With Miley Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of 30 years, Tish, filed for divorce in April. Rumors that things became tense between he and their daughter, Miley, have since swirled. This week, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer confirmed that he is now engaged to Firerose, a woman that he has been working on a television or film project with for some time. And that sparks more rumors that Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley “don’t have a relationship.”
LOOK: Riley Keough Posts Childhood Photo of Late Brother on What Would Have Been His 30th Birthday

Riley Keough is tenderly remembering her late brother Benjamin on what would have been his 30th birthday with a sweet photo. Keough, who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, shared a picture of herself and her brother. It reflected back to a younger time in both of their lives. Sadly, Benjamin died by way of suicide in July 2020 at 27 years old. In the caption area, Keough wrote, “You would be 30 today. Happy Birthday my best friend, my angel. This world is strange without you”. Riley Keough added a heart emoji at the end of her caption. Take a look at what she put up on her Instagram account on Friday.
Zac Brown Band Denied Access to Canada, Had to Cancel Vancouver Show

Zac Brown Band has been on tour for much of 2022. They were to cross the border for a set at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Friday, but it wasn’t in the cards. The band was denied entry into the country at the border. The decision forced the band to cancel their scheduled show. They shared a statement about the incident with People.
Gary LeVox Talks Songwriting, Recording Music Without Rascal Flatts Bandmates

Nearly two years after country music trio Rascal Flatts officially disbanded, Gary LeVox opens up about songwriting and recording music without his former bandmates. While speaking to Hollywood Life, Gary LeVox reflects on how different a solo career is compared to a band. “When you’re in a band, I had three opinions on how we should do it and all that,” LeVox explained. “Because we run a business together. Now, it’s just me, so I can just say, ‘I love this,’ ‘Let’s do this,’ ‘Let’s put a harp on this,’ just making those decisions for myself has been completely awesome.”
Parker McCollum Opens Up About Being Compared to George Strait, John Mayer

Parker McCollum just dropped a classic country banger, “Handle on You.” And that’s not going to help any efforts to stay away from comparisons to his fellow Texan and hero George Strait. Folks have also compared him to John Mayer, which is another of the artists that he loved growing up. But he shies away from that. He joined Taste of Country Nights and was asked about the comparisons.
