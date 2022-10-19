Riley Keough is tenderly remembering her late brother Benjamin on what would have been his 30th birthday with a sweet photo. Keough, who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, shared a picture of herself and her brother. It reflected back to a younger time in both of their lives. Sadly, Benjamin died by way of suicide in July 2020 at 27 years old. In the caption area, Keough wrote, “You would be 30 today. Happy Birthday my best friend, my angel. This world is strange without you”. Riley Keough added a heart emoji at the end of her caption. Take a look at what she put up on her Instagram account on Friday.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO