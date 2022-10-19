Read full article on original website
Trailer Revealed for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’
Before Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice, we found out about his next… The post Trailer Revealed for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘The Voice’ Judge John Legend Breaks Silence About Blake Shelton’s Exit
With news about Blake Shelton leaving The Voice, everyone has been speaking out and now we’re hearing from John Legend. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight reporter Cassie Di Laura, Legend shared his thoughts about Shelton. “Well, you know. He’s been doing the show for 22 seasons. It’ll be...
Reba McEntire Reveals How She and Boyfriend Rex Linn Bonded During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, are spending a lot of time together these days. They are both part of the new season of Big Sky, and they also have a new Lifetime movie on the way. They grew even closer during the pandemic. The 67-year-old talked to People about how distance between them actually made their bond stronger.
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About How She Raised Son Shelby To Not Be a ‘Spoiled Brat’
Country star Reba McEntire recently spoke out about parenting her son. She shared that she… The post Reba McEntire Speaks Out About How She Raised Son Shelby To Not Be a ‘Spoiled Brat’ appeared first on Outsider.
Kane Brown Celebrates 29th Birthday, His Wife Katelynn Posts Heartfelt Tribute
Katelynn Brown, wife of country music superstar Kane Brown, should be in charge of writing… The post Kane Brown Celebrates 29th Birthday, His Wife Katelynn Posts Heartfelt Tribute appeared first on Outsider.
Elle King Releases Lead Single ‘Try Jesus’ from Her Upcoming Album
It was strange when we woke up one day and Elle King was suddenly country. Her debut album, Love Stuff, was released in 2015. It contained one of the biggest pop hits of the 2010s; perhaps the millennium. “Ex’s & Oh’s” has more than 400 million streams on Spotify alone. Everyone knows it. It defies generation and genre.
Thomas Rhett Reveals How He Bonded With Katy Perry While Working on ‘Where We Started’
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry released a brand new music video for their unlikely collaboration “Where We Were” earlier this week. The collaboration spawned from the duo performing together on last year’s American Idol. The “Slow Down Summer” singer joined Audacy’s Rob + Holly show to talk more about how the relationship happened. The two bonded over their children. And, of course, Thomas Rhett has plenty. Katy Perry shares a two-year-old with her fiance Orlando Bloom.
Carrie Underwood Explains How That Epic Axl Rose Collaboration Came to Be
According to country music superstar Carrie Underwood, her unforgettable collab with Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose during the Stagecoach Festival was “many years in the making.” This, the Before He Cheats singer is quick to point out, is because she has always been a big fan of the iconic rocker.
Alan Jackson’s Nashville Bar Will Honor Late Superfan From Maine
Before passing away last year, an Alan Jackson superfan shared that her final wish was to be cremated and have her ashes spread over the singer’s Nashville ranch. But Jackson did her one better. Mary Anne “Marie” Gallant made a stir in Music City when her daughter, Sue Castle,...
Brett Eldredge Speaks Out About ‘Mental Health,’ Reveals What Has ‘Helped’ Him Most
Speaking out about his personal experiences, country music singer and songwriter Brett Eldredge discusses his mental health and reveals what has helped him most over the years. Following World Mental Health Day on October 10th, Brett Eldredge took to his TikTok account to discuss his five “go-to” tips to improve...
Elle King Reveals Why Making a Country Album Is a Full-Circle Moment for Her
Elle King dropped her first solo country single on Friday. “Try Jesus” is a fun song that was born out of a time in her life when she “was trying to give [her] life to something greater – and you can feel it.” A lot of people wondered what this country version of Elle King might sound like, and if “Try Jesus” is any indication of what’s to come, it’s going to be great. She spoke to People about why this record is a full-circle moment for her.
Billy Ray Cyrus’ Engagement to Firerose Reportedly Impacting Relationship With Miley Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of 30 years, Tish, filed for divorce in April. Rumors that things became tense between he and their daughter, Miley, have since swirled. This week, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer confirmed that he is now engaged to Firerose, a woman that he has been working on a television or film project with for some time. And that sparks more rumors that Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley “don’t have a relationship.”
Reba McEntire Reflects on Tragic Plane Crash That Killed 8 of Her Band Members
Nearly 20 years after losing eight of her band members to a plane crash, Reba… The post Reba McEntire Reflects on Tragic Plane Crash That Killed 8 of Her Band Members appeared first on Outsider.
LOOK: Riley Keough Posts Childhood Photo of Late Brother on What Would Have Been His 30th Birthday
Riley Keough is tenderly remembering her late brother Benjamin on what would have been his 30th birthday with a sweet photo. Keough, who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, shared a picture of herself and her brother. It reflected back to a younger time in both of their lives. Sadly, Benjamin died by way of suicide in July 2020 at 27 years old. In the caption area, Keough wrote, “You would be 30 today. Happy Birthday my best friend, my angel. This world is strange without you”. Riley Keough added a heart emoji at the end of her caption. Take a look at what she put up on her Instagram account on Friday.
Jason Aldean Drops Epic Highlight Reel From ‘First Hometown Show in 4 Years’: VIDEO
Jason Aldean played his “first hometown show in 4 years” this week. And highlights from… The post Jason Aldean Drops Epic Highlight Reel From ‘First Hometown Show in 4 Years’: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Zac Brown Band Denied Access to Canada, Had to Cancel Vancouver Show
Zac Brown Band has been on tour for much of 2022. They were to cross the border for a set at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Friday, but it wasn’t in the cards. The band was denied entry into the country at the border. The decision forced the band to cancel their scheduled show. They shared a statement about the incident with People.
Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms Meeting Fiancée Firerose Over a Decade Ago in Resurfaced Comments
Back in August, Billy Ray Cyrus and his new girlfriend, Australian singer Firerose, went public with their romantic relationship. At the time, the couple was presumed to have met a year earlier during their collaboration on the song “New Day,” when Cyrus was 60 and Firerose was in her mid-20s, though her exact age remains unknown.
WATCH: Luke and Caroline Bryan’s Son Hilariously Practices His Duck Calls in the Kitchen
Things are getting boring with Luke Bryan on the road. His wife Caroline is home with the kids, and she’s ready to have some girls around the house. The couple’s oldest is practicing his duck calls while she’s just trying to grab something out of the refrigerator. Check out the video that Caroline shared below.
Gary LeVox Talks Songwriting, Recording Music Without Rascal Flatts Bandmates
Nearly two years after country music trio Rascal Flatts officially disbanded, Gary LeVox opens up about songwriting and recording music without his former bandmates. While speaking to Hollywood Life, Gary LeVox reflects on how different a solo career is compared to a band. “When you’re in a band, I had three opinions on how we should do it and all that,” LeVox explained. “Because we run a business together. Now, it’s just me, so I can just say, ‘I love this,’ ‘Let’s do this,’ ‘Let’s put a harp on this,’ just making those decisions for myself has been completely awesome.”
Parker McCollum Opens Up About Being Compared to George Strait, John Mayer
Parker McCollum just dropped a classic country banger, “Handle on You.” And that’s not going to help any efforts to stay away from comparisons to his fellow Texan and hero George Strait. Folks have also compared him to John Mayer, which is another of the artists that he loved growing up. But he shies away from that. He joined Taste of Country Nights and was asked about the comparisons.
