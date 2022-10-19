ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

U.S. budget deficit cut in half for biggest decrease ever amid Covid spending declines

The U.S. budget deficit was sliced in half for fiscal 2022, the biggest drop in history following two years of huge Covid-related spending. The shortfall declined to $1.375 trillion, compared to the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. Revenue posted easily the highest one-year total on record. The deficit decline would...
CNBC

China's YMTC denies report it took part in meetings on chip curbs

Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) denied a media report that it had participated in emergency meetings convened by China's industry ministry to discuss the impact of U.S. sanctions. The company in a statement late on Thursday described the report as "false and sinister," adding that the report had...
WASHINGTON STATE
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Could Be Entering “Unstoppable Maturation” Stage: Bloomberg Intelligence

Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of rising rates could mean the Fed will soon quit tightening, according to Bloomberg. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence – recently suggested that Bitcoin could be entering its “unstoppable maturation” stage as a nascent technology. The...
TechCrunch

DOE awards $2.8B to battery companies to boost domestic production

This is the first phase of $7 billion in total from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law that aims to strengthen domestic battery supply chains and reduce reliance on China for battery supply and production as more vehicles become electrified. The companies getting funds will work to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and demonstrate new ways of acquiring critical materials, including battery recycling, domestically or within free trade agreement countries, the DOE said.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTLA

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, planned to use app to monitor specific U.S. citizens’ locations

On Thursday, Forbes reported that a China-based team for TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, planned to use TikTok to monitor the locations of specific U.S. citizens. Forbes didn’t state what the Internal Audit and Risk Control department, the team behind the allegations, planned to do with the location information to protect their sources. However, the article […]
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $4,550,000,000 in ETH Accumulated by Billionaire Ethereum Whales in Just Over a Month: Crypto Analytics Firm

New data from market intelligence firm Santiment reveals that Ethereum (ETH) whales have accumulated $4.5 billion worth of ETH in over a month. The crypto analytics platform tells its 147,000 Twitter subscribers that deep-pocketed ETH investors have been gobbling up the second largest crypto asset by market cap by the millions since September 11th.
NASDAQ

India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 mln for anti-competitive practices

BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) also ordered Google not to offer any incentives to smartphone makers for...
msn.com

TikTok's Chinese parent company reportedly intended to use the app to surveil specific Americans' locations

TikTok's owner ByteDance bought a hospital chain that focuses on women and children, reportedly for $1.5 billion. ByteDance's foray into healthcare is not its only curious investment outside of the social media space. Last month, Bloomberg reported that the Chinese company paid $1.5 billion for Amcare Healthcare, one of China's largest private hospital chains focusing on care for women and children. Amcare offers a luxury post-pregnancy package that costs $32,000 for a 28-day stay, according to a report by The Information. ByteDance's most popular brand, TikTok, is not immune to controversy in the US. The company has been accused of spying on users for the Chinese government, which TikTok consistently denies. Despite the uncertainty around TikTok, ByteDance has quickly grown into the world's most valuable startup, according to the Harvard Business Review.

