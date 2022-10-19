ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, NC

Mount Pleasant, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Mount Pleasant High School soccer team will have a game with Union Academy Charter School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Mount Pleasant High School
Union Academy Charter School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

High School Football PRO

Taylorsville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hibriten High School football team will have a game with Alexander Central High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
High School Soccer PRO

Gastonia, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Carolina Day School soccer team will have a game with Gaston Day School on October 22, 2022, 10:00:00.
GASTONIA, NC
High School Soccer PRO

Matthews, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Ravenscroft High School soccer team will have a game with Carmel Christian School on October 22, 2022, 11:30:00.
MATTHEWS, NC
accesswdun.com

Football: Madison County rallies past East Forsyth, 42-34

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Camden Smith was a pain in East Forsyth’s behind all night. The junior quarterback rushed for 168 yards, including a 70-yard punt return for a TD to lead Madison County to a comeback win over East Forsyth, 42-34, Thursday at Bronco Stadium. Smith’s 70-yard punt...
MADISON COUNTY, GA
wccbcharlotte.com

Catawba College in Salisbury Gets $42 Million Surprise Gift

SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment. Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Winston-Salem diner has 1 employee – the owner – keeping iconic eatery open through a shutdown, a labor shortage and more.

John Nikas thought he knew what he was getting into when he bought the venerable Murphy’s Breakfast and Lunch in 2010. “Mostly,” he says with a weary laugh. His father owned restaurants, and since 2000 Nikas had owned and operated the Courtside Cafe across from the Forsyth County Hall of Justice — and a steady stream of hungry lawyers and unfortunates unable to duck jury duty.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Truck Hauling Bulldozer Crashes into House on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE — A truck hauling a bulldozer on a trailer crashed into a house in the 7500 block of Monroe Road in east Charlotte. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver told first responders that he was traveling east when another vehicle turned in front of him. Instead of hitting the other vehicle, he careened off the right side of the road and crashed into a home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only

CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Atrium considers selling 10 assisted living beds at Stanly Manor

Atrium Health Skilled Nursing Facilities, which oversees several nursing homes in the region, is considering selling 10 licensed adult care beds at Stanly Manor. A public notice appeared in the weekend edition of The Stanly News & Press stating that the nonprofit “provides notice that it plans to consider a resolution declaring its intent to sell the operating rights and other intangible assets utilized in connection with the 10 licensed adult care home beds at Stanly Manor at its next regularly scheduled board meeting.”
ALBEMARLE, NC
