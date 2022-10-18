Penn State Basketball Snapshot Profile: Myles Dread

Penn State men’s basketball is heading into its second season under head coach Micah Shrewsberry , and the bar is looking to be raised as the Nittany Lions look to return to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2011. With a roster of key returning veterans and fresh new talent from the recruiting efforts of the new staff, there is a sense of optimism to rely on in the 2022-23 season.

Over the course of the preseason, will are profiling each player on the roster to help fans get acquainted with this year’s roster of Nittany Lions men’s basketball players and what kind of role each player will be taking on for Shrewsberry.

Here is a look at a key returning vet for Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lions, Myles Dread .

Preseason Profile: Myles Dread

Position Guard/Forward Year Senior+ Hometown (High School) Detroit, Michigan

(Gonzaga College High School) Height 6-4 Weight 235

2021-22 Stats

Games Played FG% REB AST STL PTS 31 .405 83 43 31 193

Dread may not have has career-bests in total points scored or scoring average, but he did improve his shot accuracy with a career-best in 2021-22. Penn State would love to get a few more points of Dread per game rather than have him be counted on for an average of 8 points per game or fewer.

Role in 2022-23

Myles Dread will be a main cog in the Penn State game plan. A likely fixture in the starting five, Dread will hope to be a slightly more consistent three-point threat, as he has been a bit streaky at times. Dread also had a career-best three-point shot percentage last season and that will be a big part of the game this season.

Dread started 20 of 31 games for Penn State last season, and that number should tick up this season.

