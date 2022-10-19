ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del City, OK

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Oklahoma City police officer admits taking cocaine from cars while on job

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer admitted he took cocaine from cars while on the job. Investigators said Dean Forbes told them he took what he called “trophies” from abandoned and stolen cars while working as an OKC officer. He claimed he never intended to use those drugs but admitted to using cocaine the day he was found overdosed.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead

NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
NORMAN, OK
centraloklahomaweeklies.com

Tuttle woman arrested for Larceny of a Vehicle

On June 6th, 2022, at approximately 1650 hours, Grady County Deputy Hayden Jarrett was notified by Grady County Dispatch of a stolen vehicle reported in Tuttle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the reporting party (RP). The RP told the deputy her truck had been stolen that day while she was at work. The RP last saw the vehicle at approximately 8:30 a.m. that morning.
TUTTLE, OK
KOCO

Midwest City police investigate stabbing between two 'friends'

OKLAHOMA CITY — Midwest City Police are investigating a double stabbing between two men near Northeast 16th Street and Spencer Road. Police on the scene say two friends got into an argument that escalated to them stabbing each other. One of the male suspects showed up at a residence, claiming to have been stabbed in the leg.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Mustang Police Ends Pursuit After Making Arrest

Law enforcement Have arrested a suspect Thursday morning after a chase near Mustang. Authorities said initial reports said the chase started north of Mustang, near South Czech Hall Road and Southwest 59th Street. Police said the suspect later abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot, but Mustang Police were able...
MUSTANG, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy