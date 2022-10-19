Read full article on original website
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
“It’s time to get out,” Residents raddled after fourth homicide of 2022 occurs near SE OKC neighborhood
Residents in a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood are raddled after yet a deadly shooting in the area.
News On 6
Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On Kilpatrick Turnpike In NW OKC
Authorities responded to the scene of a crash involving a semi Thursday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike near North Rockwell Avenue. The conditions of the people involved are unknown. This is a developing story.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police officer admits taking cocaine from cars while on job
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer admitted he took cocaine from cars while on the job. Investigators said Dean Forbes told them he took what he called “trophies” from abandoned and stolen cars while working as an OKC officer. He claimed he never intended to use those drugs but admitted to using cocaine the day he was found overdosed.
OHP: Fatal collision on Turner Turnpike
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Turner Turnpike Thursday afternoon.
KOCO
Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
KOCO
Questions remain after woman falls in hole in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Questions remain after a woman fell in a hole in Midwest City. Piles of dirt now cover the random hole in the ground where a woman spent hours waiting for rescue. She was found in the hole screaming on Wednesday afternoon. The woman claimed she...
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
KOCO
Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead
NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
Stillwater Collision Leaves 2 Cyclists Injured
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision near North Jardot Road near East Airport Road in Stillwater where a driver struck two cyclists at around 7:17 p.m. on Thursday. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Charles Snyder by the OHP, was driving northbound on North Jardot Road when his vehicle...
Police: Man shot, killed at southeast OKC motel
Officials are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police investigating deadly shooting at Best Way Inn
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Best Way Inn at SW 29th and Prospect. Police responded to the inn around 5 a.m. and found a man shot to death on the first floor. So far, the victim has not yet been...
Woman Caught On Camera Damaging SW OKC Fast Food Restaurant; Police Searching For Suspect
A woman was caught on camera destroying a computer ordering system at a fast food restaurant in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police need help identifying the woman in the video. Police said she walked into a fast food restaurant and demanded free food. When she didn't get it, she...
centraloklahomaweeklies.com
Tuttle woman arrested for Larceny of a Vehicle
On June 6th, 2022, at approximately 1650 hours, Grady County Deputy Hayden Jarrett was notified by Grady County Dispatch of a stolen vehicle reported in Tuttle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the reporting party (RP). The RP told the deputy her truck had been stolen that day while she was at work. The RP last saw the vehicle at approximately 8:30 a.m. that morning.
Moore City Council endorses traffic recs, denies zoning request
The Moore City Council endorsed possible traffic solutions to be put in the next GO bond vote and denied a controversial zoning request. The post Moore City Council endorses traffic recs, denies zoning request appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
First responders rescue woman from hole in Midwest City
Authorities were called on a rescue mission Wednesday afternoon after a woman was discovered trapped in a hole in Midwest City.
One arrested after violent attack in bar parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - One man has been arrested following a violent attack in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Midwest City police investigate stabbing between two 'friends'
OKLAHOMA CITY — Midwest City Police are investigating a double stabbing between two men near Northeast 16th Street and Spencer Road. Police on the scene say two friends got into an argument that escalated to them stabbing each other. One of the male suspects showed up at a residence, claiming to have been stabbed in the leg.
Mustang Police Ends Pursuit After Making Arrest
Law enforcement Have arrested a suspect Thursday morning after a chase near Mustang. Authorities said initial reports said the chase started north of Mustang, near South Czech Hall Road and Southwest 59th Street. Police said the suspect later abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot, but Mustang Police were able...
UCO Officer Goes Above & Beyond To Help Injured Student
Officer Jayden Freeman with the UCO Police Department went to work expecting a normal day, but things got really exciting, really quick. “I mean I had just pulled into the parking lot in front of the PED, I didn’t have my badge, I didn’t have my gun, my belt,” said officer Jayden Freeman with the UCO Police Department.
okcfox.com
'It sounded like a bomb': Honda CRV crashes into pool bar in South OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A driver lost control of their vehicle on Wednesday, crashing their Honda CRV into a pool bar in South OKC. According to Oklahoma City firefighters, the driver crashed their Honda into Corner Pocket, a pool bar located at SE 89th St. and I-35. OKCFD said...
