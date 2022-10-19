ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Evanston group for fair zoning launches community outreach initiative

Joining Forces for Affordable Housing, a local coalition working toward equitable zoning, is launching community outreach — hoping to contribute to larger city plans to increase affordable housing. The group is currently investigating the impact of Evanston’s zoning laws on affordable housing access. According to recent research, Evanston zoning...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston ends beach token system, makes beaches more financially accessible

As soon as Ald. Devon Reid (8th) was sworn into City Council, he said his number one priority was to make beach passes free for Evanston residents. It wasn’t just to drive more traffic to the beaches — Reid wanted to end a policy that had long been used to block off the city’s beaches from Black and low-income residents.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston Public Library offers workshop for families to learn how to talk about race

Evanston Public Library started a program two years ago to highlight Evanston families’ need to talk about race. The library launched Dedicated to the Dream as a seven-part series in 2020 over Zoom to teach families of kids from first through fourth grade how to navigate discussions about skin color and racial identity. In June, EPL was invited to present its work at the American Library Association Annual Conference and Exhibition in Washington, D.C.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Medill Local News Accelerator aims to support Chicago outlets

Over the past several decades, national publications have increasingly replaced hometown newspapers at newsstands across the country — and for media professionals, this reflects the downward trajectory of the local news industry. The U.S. is expected to lose one-third of its remaining newspapers by 2025, the Medill Local News Initiative reported in June.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Building the future: Evanston aims to lower building emissions through community collaborations

The overwhelming majority of Evanston’s greenhouse gas emissions do not come from what residents drive, eat or buy. Instead, it comes from where they live and work. In the 2018 Climate Action and Resilience Plan, City Council reported that 80% of the city’s emissions came from residential and commercial buildings –– 44% from electricity and 36% from natural gas.
EVANSTON, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?

This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’

CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums

With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

Two Illinois cities among 'rattiest' in America, report says

Chicago topped the most recent list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The Windy City ranked first in the country, according to data from Orkin. Champaign came in at number 33. This is four spots higher than where it ranked over the summer. Chicago was followed by...
CHICAGO, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago To Boost Vacant Lot Sales Program

In an effort to deter crime and create more affordable housing units in the city, Chicago is speeding up its process for selling city-owned vacant lots to buyers at a low cost. The city has identified 4,000 lots “clean and ready for sale” out of the 10,000 properties owned by the city, reports Mackenzie Hawkins for Bloomberg CityLab.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly

The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
JOLIET, IL
Daily Northwestern

District 65 School Board announces Mya Wilkins as new member

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 announced during a Monday special board meeting that Mya Wilkins (Kellogg ’06) will join the D65 School Board. Wilkins, a parent to two students in the district, will fill the vacancy left by Anya Tanyavutti, who resigned her position last month. Wilkins currently works as an executive director at JP Morgan Chase.
EVANSTON, IL

