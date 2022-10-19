Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Take West Hollywood While Parent s Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Related
Daily Northwestern
Evanston group for fair zoning launches community outreach initiative
Joining Forces for Affordable Housing, a local coalition working toward equitable zoning, is launching community outreach — hoping to contribute to larger city plans to increase affordable housing. The group is currently investigating the impact of Evanston’s zoning laws on affordable housing access. According to recent research, Evanston zoning...
UniverSoul Circus Comes to West Pullman for Free Performance
The acclaimed UniverSoul Circus stopped by a gym on Chicago's South Side for a free performance in front of hundreds of kids and adults on Wednesday. The performers wowed the crowd with a two-hour show inside the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center Chicago in West Pullman.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston ends beach token system, makes beaches more financially accessible
As soon as Ald. Devon Reid (8th) was sworn into City Council, he said his number one priority was to make beach passes free for Evanston residents. It wasn’t just to drive more traffic to the beaches — Reid wanted to end a policy that had long been used to block off the city’s beaches from Black and low-income residents.
Hate crime reports in Chicago surge, particularly targeting Jewish and Black people, data shows
Through Oct. 18, 77 hate crimes had been reported to the commission, a 71% increase from the 45 reported to the commission through the same period last year.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Public Library offers workshop for families to learn how to talk about race
Evanston Public Library started a program two years ago to highlight Evanston families’ need to talk about race. The library launched Dedicated to the Dream as a seven-part series in 2020 over Zoom to teach families of kids from first through fourth grade how to navigate discussions about skin color and racial identity. In June, EPL was invited to present its work at the American Library Association Annual Conference and Exhibition in Washington, D.C.
Daily Northwestern
Medill Local News Accelerator aims to support Chicago outlets
Over the past several decades, national publications have increasingly replaced hometown newspapers at newsstands across the country — and for media professionals, this reflects the downward trajectory of the local news industry. The U.S. is expected to lose one-third of its remaining newspapers by 2025, the Medill Local News Initiative reported in June.
Daily Northwestern
Building the future: Evanston aims to lower building emissions through community collaborations
The overwhelming majority of Evanston’s greenhouse gas emissions do not come from what residents drive, eat or buy. Instead, it comes from where they live and work. In the 2018 Climate Action and Resilience Plan, City Council reported that 80% of the city’s emissions came from residential and commercial buildings –– 44% from electricity and 36% from natural gas.
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
In ‘King Of Kings,’ The History Of The Illinois State Lottery Is Traced Back To The Black Men Who Created ‘Policy’
ENGLEWOOD — Harriet Marin Jones had no idea her grandfather was a Chicago history maker. Growing up in Europe, Jones’ mother rarely spoke of her grandfather. She knew he was African American and an “amazing man,” she said. The stories ended there. A 17, Jones moved...
Rooted in love and legacy, Evanston flower shop celebrating its 80th anniversary
EVANSTON, Ill. — If the four walls at Saville Flowers in downtown Evanston could talk, they’d have many tales because the little flower shop has stood the test of time. In the midst of World War 2, with Bing Crosby topping the charts, Don Saville opened the doors of the longtime family business in 1942.
Daily Northwestern
EPL Racial Equity Task Force receives new applications, collects data on demographics of library users
Evanston Public Library closed a new round of applications this week for its Racial Equity Task Force, a group that focuses on expanding the library’s outreach to underserved residents, particularly from Evanston’s 5th, 8th and 9th wards. The task force was founded in 2019 after consulting firm DeEtta...
blockclubchicago.org
Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’
CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums
With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
CHA to distribute 5,000 coats to families, children at 15th annual Operation Warm
Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) is partnering with the national non-profit Operation Warm for the 15th year to give away 5,000 new winter coats to children living in public housing and participants of the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program. Distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 2p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022...
newschannel20.com
Two Illinois cities among 'rattiest' in America, report says
Chicago topped the most recent list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The Windy City ranked first in the country, according to data from Orkin. Champaign came in at number 33. This is four spots higher than where it ranked over the summer. Chicago was followed by...
PLANetizen
Chicago To Boost Vacant Lot Sales Program
In an effort to deter crime and create more affordable housing units in the city, Chicago is speeding up its process for selling city-owned vacant lots to buyers at a low cost. The city has identified 4,000 lots “clean and ready for sale” out of the 10,000 properties owned by the city, reports Mackenzie Hawkins for Bloomberg CityLab.
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
wjol.com
A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly
The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
Daily Northwestern
District 65 School Board announces Mya Wilkins as new member
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 announced during a Monday special board meeting that Mya Wilkins (Kellogg ’06) will join the D65 School Board. Wilkins, a parent to two students in the district, will fill the vacancy left by Anya Tanyavutti, who resigned her position last month. Wilkins currently works as an executive director at JP Morgan Chase.
Comments / 0