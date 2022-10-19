Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Drinking is not essential for student social life
At the University of Iowa, there is a sense that party culture dominates the lifestyle scene. Going out with your friends and having a drink or two while dancing the night away is a common weekend ritual for many students. However, boozing out is not the only way for people...
Daily Iowan
UI launches program encouraging employees to explore campus
The University of Iowa launched a new pilot program, Discover Your University, to allow faculty and staff to explore campus that they don’t get to visit during a normal workday. On the first visit day on Oct. 11, over 200 staff and faculty members participated in the program. Cheryl...
Daily Iowan
Guest Column | Our future is at stake
Throw a stone into a pond and the waves move out in concentric circles, eventually reaching shores far away. Imagine Iowa as that pond and an abortion ban as the stone. If the Iowa Legislature bans abortion or the courts instate the six-week ban, per Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Aug. 11 filing, it will have far-reaching consequences.
Daily Iowan
UI College of Law launches new environmental initiative after receiving $5 million donation
The University of Iowa College of Law created an initiative for students to learn about environmental law through mentorship and public discussions on hot-button issues. College of Law class of 1976 alumni Charlotte and Fred Hubbell gifted the college $5 million in November 2021 to establish the Hubbell Environmental Law Initiative. The commitment is the largest in the college’s history.
Daily Iowan
Avoiding election day chaos: early voting begins in Iowa
Many Johnson County residents decided to get ahead of election night by voting early at the satellite early voting location in the Iowa Memorial Union. Early voting is available at the IMU until Friday, and voting is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early voting began on Wednesday and...
Daily Iowan
Kid Captain Gavin Miller hopes Iowa football upsets No. 2 Ohio State
Gavin Miller, a 13-year-old from Ogden, Iowa, has undergone around a dozen surgeries. He was born two months premature with Eagle Barrett syndrome. Eagle Barrett Syndrome is a rare condition that caused Gavin to go into kidney failure immediately after birth. Other symptoms of Eagle Barrett Syndrome include neurological disorders, enlarged bladder, and lack of abdominal muscles.
Daily Iowan
Iowa swimming downed by Nebraska in home opener
The Iowa swimming and diving team was defeated by the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 175-123, on Friday night at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. Iowa dropped to 1-1 on the season while Nebraska improved to 4-1 on the year. Second-year Iowa head coach Nathan Mundt, however, said Friday was a step...
Daily Iowan
DITV Sports: Before The Kickoff Ep. 7 Iowa vs. Ohio State
This week’s edition of Before The Kickoff is loaded! Check out DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick breakdown the Hawkeyes matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Joining Michael, are DITV Sports Reporter Max Von Gries and Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Austin Hanson. On top of that Lantern Tv Sports Producer Casey Smith joins the show all the way from Columbus to detail some of the Buckeyes key players.
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Iowa football take on No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus
Iowa football will play No. 2 Ohio State Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. on FOX and will follow Big Noon Kickoff — the network’s weekly college football pregame showing featuring former Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush and ex-Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn. The program is hosted by Rob Stone and will air from OSU’s Recreation and Physical Activity Center.
Daily Iowan
Elle Otto proves to be key transfer for Iowa soccer
Elle Otto has burst onto the scene in her first season on the Iowa soccer team. The sophomore, who transferred from Mississippi State in the spring, has led Iowa in assists with four and is the second-leading point scorer with 10. The forward, from Grandville, Michigan, has played in 15...
Daily Iowan
1st District candidates address constituents on first day of early voting
Both incumbent Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and her challenger state Rep. Christina Bohannan held events at the University of Iowa Memorial Union on Wednesday to speak with voters as Iowans begin casting early ballots. Bohannan. In the packed Black Box Theater of the University of Iowa Memorial Union, Democratic candidate...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football’s matchup with Ohio State a homecoming for Luke Lachey
Iowa football tight end Luke Lachey didn’t just grow up in Columbus, Ohio — he was raised as a devout Ohio State fan. His father, Jim Lachey, played for Ohio State from 1981-85, garnering multiple All-America honors as an offensive tackle. Jim played 10 years in the NFL following his college career, then returned to Columbus to raise five children with his wife, Ann.
