At the O’Fallon City Council workshop on Oct. 13, at the council’s request, Susheel Kumar, public information officer for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), provided a status update about the SBA disaster loan program. This was a follow-up to all the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and SBA recovery activities and assistance in the wake of the historic rainfall and flooding during the week of July 26.

SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO