Perkins Restaurant and Bakery At Coralville Reopens With a Shiny New LookMadocCoralville, IA
Football: Brown among 14 Buckeyes on pregame status report ahead of Iowa matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to avenge ‘scar’ in latest meeting against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State faces quick turnaround against Iowa FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
Daily Iowan
UI launches program encouraging employees to explore campus
The University of Iowa launched a new pilot program, Discover Your University, to allow faculty and staff to explore campus that they don’t get to visit during a normal workday. On the first visit day on Oct. 11, over 200 staff and faculty members participated in the program. Cheryl...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Drinking is not essential for student social life
At the University of Iowa, there is a sense that party culture dominates the lifestyle scene. Going out with your friends and having a drink or two while dancing the night away is a common weekend ritual for many students. However, boozing out is not the only way for people...
Daily Iowan
Guest Column | Our future is at stake
Throw a stone into a pond and the waves move out in concentric circles, eventually reaching shores far away. Imagine Iowa as that pond and an abortion ban as the stone. If the Iowa Legislature bans abortion or the courts instate the six-week ban, per Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Aug. 11 filing, it will have far-reaching consequences.
Daily Iowan
Kid Captain Gavin Miller hopes Iowa football upsets No. 2 Ohio State
Gavin Miller, a 13-year-old from Ogden, Iowa, has undergone around a dozen surgeries. He was born two months premature with Eagle Barrett syndrome. Eagle Barrett Syndrome is a rare condition that caused Gavin to go into kidney failure immediately after birth. Other symptoms of Eagle Barrett Syndrome include neurological disorders, enlarged bladder, and lack of abdominal muscles.
This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.
Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
Daily Iowan
Avoiding election day chaos: early voting begins in Iowa
Many Johnson County residents decided to get ahead of election night by voting early at the satellite early voting location in the Iowa Memorial Union. Early voting is available at the IMU until Friday, and voting is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early voting began on Wednesday and...
KCRG.com
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - Early Monday morning, a break-in occurred at Columbus High School that left extensive vandalism in 6 classrooms and 3 other common and office areas. The damage included several broken windows, one entrance area, trophy cases, network cables, and other items scattered around the rooms. According...
An Iowa Hero and His Team Have Completed Their Mission
An Iowa hero has made many various trips across the United States to help people in need. Willie Ray Fairley is the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids and he and his team have helped provide food to those in Florida who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Classmates of construction worker killed in Burlington accident launch GoFundMe, here's how you can help
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A GoFundMe has been launched to support the memorial and family of a construction worker struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and it's already exceeding its goals. Pearson Franklin, a 20-year-old...
Pen City Current
Hounds trying to change history
FORT MADISON - The song seems to remain the same - for the Bloodhounds anyway. Fort Madison takes on Burlington Friday in the final regular season game just like they did last year. And just like last year, both team's post-season hopes are on the line. In 2021, the Grayhounds...
This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding
It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
Daily Iowan
Iowa swimming downed by Nebraska in home opener
The Iowa swimming and diving team was defeated by the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 175-123, on Friday night at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. Iowa dropped to 1-1 on the season while Nebraska improved to 4-1 on the year. Second-year Iowa head coach Nathan Mundt, however, said Friday was a step...
kciiradio.com
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
Water temperatures dropped significantly in much of southeast Iowa, but opportunities for anglers still remain. The water temperature in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County is in the upper 40s. Bluegill are beginning to move to deeper water for the winter. Any of them remaining should be found in 6-8 feet of water in the brush.
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Washington County Ambulance Director put on Administrative Leave by Board of Supervisors
After a special meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors to discuss personnel and management issues related to the Washington County Ambulance Service, the board unanimously approved placing Washington County Ambulance Director Jeremy Peck on a month-long administrative leave without pay. The leave will start on October 27th, 2022.
Daily Iowan
‘Pressure is a privilege’: Iowa women’s basketball embracing preseason rankings
In the Iowa women’s basketball locker room, there’s a signed piece of paper from six-time Wimbledon winner Billie Jean King that reads “pressure is a privilege.”. When King gave that paper to Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, she put it up on the wall for her entire team to read.
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Iowa football take on No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus
Iowa football will play No. 2 Ohio State Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. on FOX and will follow Big Noon Kickoff — the network’s weekly college football pregame showing featuring former Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush and ex-Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn. The program is hosted by Rob Stone and will air from OSU’s Recreation and Physical Activity Center.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council buys properties for potential Amtrak Iowa City to Chicago route
Iowa City City Council approved a request to purchase three residential properties near the Iowa Interstate Railroad rail yard on Tuesday to provide space for a potential Amtrak rail route between Chicago and Iowa City. City of Iowa City staff negotiated a deal to buy 800 S. Van Buren St.,...
KCJJ
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication. A Des Moines man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly was found undressing himself outside an Iowa City residence. Police were called to the area of Rohret Road and Maier Road Monday just before 3:30pm on...
KCRG.com
New FedEx Ground facility to open in Cedar Rapids, adds 300 jobs ahead of holidays
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new FedEx Ground automated sorting facility is opening in Cedar Rapids in time for the holiday shipping season. The company says it’ll bring 300 jobs for the holiday season, with opportunities to remain with the company even after the holidays are over. In...
Perkins Restaurant and Bakery At Coralville Reopens With a Shiny New Look
After a temporary closure for renovations and redesign, the people’s favorite restaurant which first opened in Coralville in 1974 is now wearing a fascinating new look and reopening for business starting on Monday, October 24, 2022.
