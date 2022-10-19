ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

UI launches program encouraging employees to explore campus

The University of Iowa launched a new pilot program, Discover Your University, to allow faculty and staff to explore campus that they don’t get to visit during a normal workday. On the first visit day on Oct. 11, over 200 staff and faculty members participated in the program. Cheryl...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Drinking is not essential for student social life

At the University of Iowa, there is a sense that party culture dominates the lifestyle scene. Going out with your friends and having a drink or two while dancing the night away is a common weekend ritual for many students. However, boozing out is not the only way for people...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Guest Column | Our future is at stake

Throw a stone into a pond and the waves move out in concentric circles, eventually reaching shores far away. Imagine Iowa as that pond and an abortion ban as the stone. If the Iowa Legislature bans abortion or the courts instate the six-week ban, per Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Aug. 11 filing, it will have far-reaching consequences.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Kid Captain Gavin Miller hopes Iowa football upsets No. 2 Ohio State

Gavin Miller, a 13-year-old from Ogden, Iowa, has undergone around a dozen surgeries. He was born two months premature with Eagle Barrett syndrome. Eagle Barrett Syndrome is a rare condition that caused Gavin to go into kidney failure immediately after birth. Other symptoms of Eagle Barrett Syndrome include neurological disorders, enlarged bladder, and lack of abdominal muscles.
IOWA CITY, IA
B102.7

This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.

Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Avoiding election day chaos: early voting begins in Iowa

Many Johnson County residents decided to get ahead of election night by voting early at the satellite early voting location in the Iowa Memorial Union. Early voting is available at the IMU until Friday, and voting is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early voting began on Wednesday and...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Hounds trying to change history

FORT MADISON - The song seems to remain the same - for the Bloodhounds anyway. Fort Madison takes on Burlington Friday in the final regular season game just like they did last year. And just like last year, both team's post-season hopes are on the line. In 2021, the Grayhounds...
FORT MADISON, IA
98.1 KHAK

This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding

It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa swimming downed by Nebraska in home opener

The Iowa swimming and diving team was defeated by the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 175-123, on Friday night at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. Iowa dropped to 1-1 on the season while Nebraska improved to 4-1 on the year. Second-year Iowa head coach Nathan Mundt, however, said Friday was a step...
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa Fishing Report

Water temperatures dropped significantly in much of southeast Iowa, but opportunities for anglers still remain. The water temperature in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County is in the upper 40s. Bluegill are beginning to move to deeper water for the winter. Any of them remaining should be found in 6-8 feet of water in the brush.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Washington County Ambulance Director put on Administrative Leave by Board of Supervisors

After a special meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors to discuss personnel and management issues related to the Washington County Ambulance Service, the board unanimously approved placing Washington County Ambulance Director Jeremy Peck on a month-long administrative leave without pay. The leave will start on October 27th, 2022.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Where to watch Iowa football take on No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus

Iowa football will play No. 2 Ohio State Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. on FOX and will follow Big Noon Kickoff — the network’s weekly college football pregame showing featuring former Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush and ex-Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn. The program is hosted by Rob Stone and will air from OSU’s Recreation and Physical Activity Center.
COLUMBUS, OH

