Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles County voter errors could overturn failed Gascon recall: Lawsuit
Volunteers to recall District Attorney George Gascon have found 1,560 valid voter signatures that were thrown out by the county of Los Angeles, prompting a lawsuit to speed the review of all disqualified signatures. Recall campaign workers have found a 39% error rate after reviewing just 2% of the 195,758...
Anthony Avalos: LA County approves $32M settlement over death of 10-year-old Lancaster boy
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement between the county and family of Anthony Avalos, a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018.
crimevoice.com
Inmate Suspected of Murdering Cellmate at West Valley Detention Center
An inmate at West Valley Detention Center is being charged with the murder of his cellmate, Steven Puskar. Michael Follet, 67, of Yucaipa had been arrested on unrelated charges on September 24th. His cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar of San Bernardino, was found injured and unconscious in their cell on October 2nd.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness of Fentanyl Overdose
Due to a sharp increase in local fentanyl-related-deaths, the Riverside County Board Of Supervisors has established a collaborative countywide committee to launch a public-campaign about the drug’s deadly effects. The “Faces of Fentanyl” campaign is aimed at increasing awareness about the extreme potency of fentanyl – a synthetic, man-made...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident
A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
2urbangirls.com
LA County board approves $32 million settlement over child’s death
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Officials Sound Alarm Over Fentanyl Poisoning Risks Countywide
(CNS) – A public awareness campaign emphasizing the perils of fentanyl and actions that Riverside County residents can take to prevent their loved ones from being a fentanyl poisoning victim was unveiled Thursday. “The goal is to bring all the disciplines together to share information,” Supervisor Karen Spiegel said...
Woman who sued Pomona Unified alleging abuse by coach settles lawsuit
A former Pomona High School girls’ basketball player who alleged she was sexually abused in the mid-1990s by a coach on the boys’ team has reached a conditional settlement of her lawsuit against the Pomona Unified School District, attorneys in the case told a judge Tuesday. Los Angeles...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County’s Jobless Rate Returns To 4%
(CNS) – Losses in construction, hospitality and other sectors were offset by gains elsewhere in the regional economy, nudging Riverside County’s unemployment rate back down to 4% last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in September, based on preliminary...
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto
Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
vvng.com
Hesperia man pleads guilty to defrauding his employer over 16 years
BOSTON – A 56-year-old Hesperia man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to embezzling over $1.2 million from his employer over a 16-year period. The US District Attorney’s Office said Darrell Pike, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf scheduled sentencing for Feb. 3, 2023. Pike was charged in May 2022.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands Police Department seeks citizen patrol volunteers and new officers
The Redlands Police Department is in search of volunteers for its many volunteer programs — especially its citizen volunteers. According to Redlands Police Chief Chris Catren, volunteer numbers have been dropping since before the pandemic. The pandemic exacerbated the problem. During the pandemic, RPD was unable to take applications or train new volunteers.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Desert Double-Killing Suspect To Stand Trial
(CNS) – A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert hotel parking lot must stand trial on two counts of murder, a judge ruled Friday. Kenny Shun Yu Wu, 34, of Palm Desert, was arrested...
iecn.com
Colton’s first Hispanic Chief of Police Henry Dominguez aims to forge a tighter relationship between law enforcement and the community
While Hispanic Heritage Month ended on October 15, Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. interviewed Colton Police Department Chief of Police Henry Dominguez regarding Hispanic barriers and heritage, local talent, and protecting and serving the community. “Hispanic Heritage Month allows me to look back at the history of Hispanics and how our...
newsantaana.com
Four vehicle burglary suspects were arrested by the Irvine Police at a hotel in Orange
An Irvine Community Services Officer investigated a series of vehicle burglaries on Oct. 18. One of the victims tracked a stolen item to a hotel in Orange. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. Wasting no time, the Irvine Detectives...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail
An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Juvenile Suspected of Possessing Loaded Handgun, Billy Club Arrested
(CNS) – A juvenile documented street gang member was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing a loaded handgun and a billy club. The Coachella Community Action Team served a search warrant around 7 a.m. Friday in the 84-700 block of Avenue 51 in Coachella, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan Appears to Have Leaked Text Messages to Damage Irvine Congresswoman Katie Porter
According to an article published this week in Voice of OC, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan is apparently the person who leaked the text messages to the national media. The leaked text exchange took place last year between Khan and Porter. Their exchange was about the policing of a campaign event Porter held in Irvine that was disrupted by aggressive protesters.
iebusinessdaily.com
City’s housing element OK’d by State
Moreno Valley’s housing element has been approved by the state. The Housing and Community Development Department approved the certification earlier this month, allowing Moreno Valley to chart its housing future for the next 20 years, according to a statement on the city’s website. “A certified housing element is...
newsantaana.com
Two Santa Ana men were arrested in Irvine for stealing copper wiring from a vacant building
Irvine police officers located two bikes parked outside of a vacant building in the west end of Irvine this weekend. The officers quickly determined that suspects were inside the building stealing copper wiring. Who will you vote for in the Santa Ana Mayoral Election in November?. Gerardo Jardon, 30, of...
Comments / 6