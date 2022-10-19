Antimicrobial coating reduces spread of SARS-CoV-2 on public transport

Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Researchers identify a natural defense mechanism that protects cells from Pseudomonas infection
Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.a.) are resistant to most antibiotics and cause life-threatening infections of wounds or the lungs. The P.a. bacteria species has an entire arsenal of strategies for evading the immune system and infecting tissue. Researchers working with Prof. Dr. Winfried Römer and Dr. Carsten Schwan of the University of Freiburg and the Excellence Cluster CIBSS – Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies – have identified a previously unknown, natural, defense mechanism that protects cells from Pseudomonas infection. The study has been published in Cell Reports.
News-Medical.net
Impaired SARS-CoV-2 neutralization after booster vaccination in the elderly
A recent study published on medRxiv* preprint server investigates the magnitude and potential molecular basis of the poorer vaccine responses observed in the elderly following receipt of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination dose. Study: Atypical B cells and impaired SARS-CoV-2 neutralisation following booster vaccination in the elderly. Image Credit:...
News-Medical.net
Extreme climatic events pose a significant threat to global dermatological health
The skin is a large, complex organ, and it serves as the body's primary interface with the environment, playing key roles in sensory, thermoregulatory, barrier, and immunological functioning. As floods, wildfires, and extreme heat events increase in frequency and severity, they pose a significant threat to global dermatological health, as many skin diseases are climate sensitive. Investigators draw on an extensive review of published research to highlight the key dermatological manifestations initiated or exacerbated by these climatic events and also highlight the disproportionate impacts on marginalized and vulnerable populations. Their findings appear in The Journal of Climate Change and Health, published by Elsevier.
News-Medical.net
Breakthrough infection risk and immune responses to vaccines associated with human leukocyte antigen alleles
In a recent study published in Nature Medicine, a team of researchers from the United Kingdom (U.K.) used data from clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 to understand the genetic factors that contribute to the individual variations in the antibody responses to the vaccine.
News-Medical.net
Study indicates that the major determinants of SARS-CoV-2 pathogenicity reside outside of the spike protein
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers at Boston University made a chimeric recombinant severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) encoding the spike (S) glycoprotein gene of Omicron in the backbone of an ancestral SARS-CoV-2 isolate. Background. Omicron BA.1 is now the predominant SARS-CoV-2 variant of...
News-Medical.net
Investigating increased healthcare usage after SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, researchers evaluated the post-acute burden of healthcare use after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in adults. During the first wave of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, around 27% of hospitalized patients died or had to...
News-Medical.net
Licorice root extract shows potential as a COVID-19 treatment
Several compounds have been investigated for their potential efficacy against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the pathogenic agent that triggered the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. A recent PLoS One study explored the activity of glycyrrhizin, an herbal compound, against SARS-CoV-2. Study: Glycyrrhizin through licorice intake...
News-Medical.net
Scientists develop human salivary gland organoids to test SARS-CoV-2 infectivity
In a recent study published in the journal Nature Cell Biology, researchers demonstrated the susceptibility of salivary glands to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in vitro using an organoid culture model. Study: Human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived salivary gland organoids model SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication. Image Credit: NIAID.
News-Medical.net
Three-dose regimen of HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protects people living with HIV, data shows
The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the world's largest HIV research network whose focus has expanded to include evaluating outpatient treatment for COVID-19, today presented a session demonstrating that a three-dose regimen of the HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protected people living with HIV at IDWeek 2022, taking place in Washington D.C. from October 19-22, 2022.
News-Medical.net
Study shows low risk of myocarditis/pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, Taiwanese scientists determined the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis among young individuals who have received messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines. Study: Risk of Myocarditis and Pericarditis Following Coronavirus Disease 2019 Messenger RNA Vaccination—A Nationwide Study. Image...
News-Medical.net
Scientists map structure of the hepatitis C virus E1E2 glycoprotein complex
A team led by scientists at Scripps Research and the University of Amsterdam has achieved an important goal in virology: mapping, at high resolution, critical proteins that stud the surface of the Hepatitis C virus (HCV) and enable it to enter host cells. The discovery, reported in Science on October...
News-Medical.net
11 key measures for monitoring clinical activity during COVID-19
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers in the United Kingdom described key measurements for monitoring clinical activity during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has considerably impacted the capacity and delivery of primary and secondary care. After the first wave of severe...
News-Medical.net
Antibiotic resistance testing no longer impeded by time
Significant time is needed to determine the drug susceptibility profile of a bacterial infection. Now, researchers from Nara Institute of Science and Technology and collaborating partners have published reports on a technology that will dramatically speed up this otherwise slow process and possibly help save lives. The U.S. CDC states...
News-Medical.net
Infancy acid suppression and antibiotic use are associated with celiac disease
Celiac disease (CD) is an immune-mediated enteropathy that arises due to permanent gluten sensitivity in genetically susceptible individuals. Between 1975 and 2000, CD prevalence increased fivefold in the United States. Improved recognition of a heterogeneous presentation, better screening, and increased disease awareness may be responsible for the increased diagnosis of...
News-Medical.net
Overcrowded households, low socioeconomic status influence the impact of pandemic
Residential overcrowding, low educational attainment and low income had a crucial impact on how hard the pandemic hit various groups in the community, a study from the University of Gothenburg shows. The research is based on national register data covering Sweden's entire population. For the present study, Statistics Sweden (SCB)...
News-Medical.net
The public health impact of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariant BA.5 relative to BA.2 in Denmark
In a recent study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, researchers conducted a nationwide study in Denmark to assess the public health impact of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron subvariant BA.5 relative to BA.2. Background. Denmark is among those countries with the highest messenger ribonucleic acid...
News-Medical.net
Anthelmintic inhibits exacerbated inflammatory response related to COVID-19 in preclinical research
Experiments involving animals and human cells conducted at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil suggest that niclosamide, an anthelmintic widely used against tapeworms, effectively inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication as well as the exacerbated inflammatory response that leads to death in many patients with severe COVID-19. More research is...
News-Medical.net
Multiple research platforms identify environmental chemical agents that promote intestinal inflammation
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a condition characterized by chronic gastrointestinal inflammation, is becoming increasingly common in industrialized countries. While researchers have identified approximately 200 genetic tags associated with the disease, there is a limited understanding of the specific environmental factors that influence risk and severity of IBD. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, leverages multiple research platforms to systematically identify environmental chemical agents that influence gastrointestinal inflammation. Their findings, published in Nature, identify a common herbicide, propyzamide, that may boost inflammation in the small and large intestine.
News-Medical.net
Are pediatric COVID-19 samples less infectious?
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), continues to threaten human health worldwide. While young and older adults have been affected, children are much less likely to experience severe disease; however, little is known about their role in SARS-CoV-2 transmission. A...
News-Medical.net
New method opens path for targeting the molecules responsible for HIV virus' growth
A new method could make it possible to identify the most dangerous parts of the HIV virus, so they can be singled out for attack. Researchers at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden created a method of illuminating viral molecules that blink on and off, enabling more accurate measurements of a virus' progressive growth than currently possible. KTH researcher Ilaria Testa says the method makes it possible to track which molecules in the HIV virus are essential for growth.
Comments / 0