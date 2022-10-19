ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refugio, TX

mysoutex.com

Wait is over for Shiner vs. Refugio

The third-ranked Shiner Comanches and fifth-ranked Refugio Bobcats have much in common entering their long-awaited District 15-1A, Division I clash on Oct. 21. Both teams lost their season openers. Shiner was beaten 14-7 by Lavaca County rival Hallettsville and Refugio fell 49-12 at Hitchcock. But the Comanches (7-1, 4-0) and...
SHINER, TX
mysoutex.com

S-T’s Moreman 28th at Poth Pirate Invitational

Skidmore-Tynan’s Maggy Moreman finished 28th out of 113 runners at the Poth Pirate Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1. Moreman covered the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 33.01 seconds and led the Lady Cats to a 15th-place team finish. Others leading Skidmore-Tynan were Emilee Sturgeon (76th, 14:40.18), Adrianna...
SKIDMORE, TX
mysoutex.com

Lady Trojans second at TAMUK meet

Beeville’s Jada Johnson finished fifth and teammate Erin Rivas was sixth in the Class 1A-4A girls division at the Texas A&M-Kingsville Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1. Johnson completed the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 13.29 seconds and Rivas crossed the finish in 13:19.56 to lead the Lady...
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Skidmore-Tynan falls to No. 5 Refugio 60-0

The fifth-ranked Refugio Bobcats rolled to a 60-0 District 15-2A, Division I win over the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats on Oct. 7 in Skidmore. Refugio scored 34 points in the first quarter and never looked back in improving to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in district play. Skidmore-Tynan fell to 1-5 and 0-2.
REFUGIO, TX
mysoutex.com

Lady Trojans fall to Rockport-Fulton

The Beeville Lady Trojans fell to 2-4 in District 30-4A with a 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 27-5 loss to the Rockport-Fulton Lady Pirates on Oct. 4. Harper Green led Beeville with 19 kills, two blocks, three aces and seven digs. Jaida Gonzales had six blocks, seven kills and four digs. Others...
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Hernandez, Perez lead Pettus runners at Goliad meet

Pettus’ Matthew Hernandez finished 16th in the 2-mile Goliad Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1 at the Goliad State Park and Historic Site. Hernandez crossed the finish in 20 minutes, 0.17 seconds. The Eagles’ James Brent was 29th in 22:07.54. In the girls 2-mile run, Pettus’ Alizae...
PETTUS, TX
mysoutex.com

Beeville beats Goliad in team tennis

The Beeville tennis team tuned up for the playoffs with a 15-4 victory over Goliad on Oct. 3. Beeville, which captured the runner-up postseason berth in District 26-4A, swept all the girls singles matches and went 6-1 in boys singles. Lila McFall, Layla Ramon, Ava-Chanel Olivares, Sofia Alaniz, Tykira Moore,...
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Friday Night Sports Blitz: Week 9 Scores and Highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Week 9 of the high school football season was shaping up to be the best the Coastal Bend had to offer and the games did not disappoint. Veterans Memorial's miracle rally past Miller Thursday set the stage for a huge Refugio win over rival Shiner to give both the inside track to the district title.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Joseph Edward Larakers

Joseph Edward Larakers, age 80, of Normanna, Texas (and long-time resident of Chicago, Illinois), went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. He was born on May 28, 1942, to Joseph and Virginia Larakers. Joe gave...
NORMANNA, TX
mysoutex.com

WHS student checks another academic milestone off his list

Andrew Dunn decided last year that he would have one of his students teach his Woodsboro High School precalculus class for one day. Nickolas Ellison did so well that his fellow classmates preferred him over Dunn, a master teacher of mathematics of 45 years. “I have neve dealt with a...
WOODSBORO, TX
Pleasanton Express

ATASCOSA COUNTY HOG HUNT SUCCESS

Trenton Wilson (pictured) went on a guided hog hunt led by Casey Brown by the Atascosa River and I-37. The hog couldn’t be weighed with the 500 lbs. scales maxed out. It was taken with a .300 Blackout with AGM Thermal.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Waterfront Luxury For Sale With This Property in Aransas Pass, Texas

There is something that is so fun to look at real estate listings, even if the homes and property are way out of our price range. We all know that Texas is a gigantic and beautiful state and there are lots of amazing real estate listings, but this one in Aransas Pass, Texas really caught my eye. The photos below are amazing, located about 30 minutes away from Corpus Christi, this home offers all the luxury you could want in a home.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
mysoutex.com

Rose Mary Kosub Wilder

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Rose Mary Kosub Wilder, age 85 of Portland, TX. She passed away peacefully at her home on October 16, 2022. Mary was born September 2, 1937 to parents Helen and George Kosub in San Antonio, TX. She spent her school aged years at Catholic school in San Antonio. She loved spending time with her grandchildren shopping, fishing at the river camp and playing Bunko and dominos with her husband and their friends.
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

Two Alice ISD schools tested, pass 'Intruder Detection Audit'

ALICE, Texas — All Texas schools are randomly getting visits by inspectors to make sure all doors are locked at all times to protect from intruders. "The day of the audit, they'll call the police chief or law enforcement to let them know that one of the auditors will be in town. They don't tell you what school they're going to check. They'll just show up to a school and start the audit," said Guillermo Ruiz, Deputy Superintendent of Alice ISD.
ALICE, TX
mysoutex.com

A county divided

In another volatile Goliad County commissioners court meeting on Sept. 26, the county sheriff threatened a criminal investigation of the county/district clerk’s office and the county judge ordered a deputy to force the Goliad County Democratic chairman to be seated or be taken out of the courtroom. Tensions during...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX

