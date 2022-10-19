Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
Virginia edges Georgia Tech, snaps three game losing streak
Atlanta, Ga. – Brennan Armstrong helped Virginia overcome a difficult start in the first quarter to account for 349 yards of total offense and help the Cavaliers snap a three-game skid with a 16-9 victory over Georgia Tech. In a matchup of the two lowest-scoring teams in the ACC,...
Nebraska offers Georgia lineman
Nebraska assistant Sean Beckton is usually heavily involved with the Huskers recruit Georgia and that’s the case again as the Huskers offered lineman Bradley Smith from Woodward Academy in Atlanta. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound recruit picked up an offer from Duke as well on Thursday. Smith could play on either...
Georgia 2024 OL Anthonie Knapp lands his first Power Five offer
Virginia Tech Offensive Line Coach Joe Rudolph puts a lot of effort into extending a scholarship offer for high school linemen. For Roswell (GA) Class of 2024 offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp, the process included a summer camp, a game day visit, junior film review, and frequent communication over the past six weeks before he landed his first Power Five offer from the Hokies on Wednesday.
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
UV Cavalier Daily
No. 24 men’s soccer battles to a tie with Hofstra
No. 24 Virginia hosted Hofstra in its second-to-last regular season home game Tuesday night, battling to a 1-1 draw despite the Cavaliers (8-4-2, 4-1-1 ACC) outshooting the Pride (9-3-2, 4-2-1 CAA) 14-2. A notable starting lineup change for the Cavaliers was the absence of junior forward Leo Afonso and freshman...
mercercluster.com
Men's golf lands first place at the Pinetree Intercollegiate
At the Pinetree Intercollegiate, in Kennesaw, Georgia, Mercer came first of 11 teams, finishing 22 strokes ahead of second place. Tobias Jonnson ‘24 had yet another first-place finish, followed by Gustav Sjoberg ‘24 who was only eight strokes behind and tied for fifth place. The team beat out competition from other Georgia schools like Georgia State and Kennesaw State at the tournament.
Fayetteville, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fayetteville. The Pike County High School football team will have a game with Fayette County High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00. The Sandy Creek High School football team will have a game with Whitewater High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:01.
chschipper.com
The FUNdamental Problem with Cartersville
Cartersville is a nice, quaint town that has grown increasingly popular. It features a popping downtown filled with various establishments, including stores like Blue Sky Outfitters and locally owned restaurants like Ate Track Bar and Grill. At first glance, it might not be obvious what issues could lie in the town. If you are like me, though, and have lived here as long as you can remember, you start noticing a few things that are a little concerning for the town, and that is the lack of fun things to do.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
Herschel Walker Campaign Event In Atlanta Goes Left as Crowd Screams ‘Answer the Question!’
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker had the crowd at a campaign event in Atlanta this week turn on him, questioning his intentions. Salon reports that Walker held a campaign event in Atlanta outside the Columbia Towers apartment building, which is owned by his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock‘s church. Walker chose to hold the rally outside the building because the church is allegedly evicting some of its tenants.
Major discount retail store opening another new location in Georgia
A popular off-price retail store chain is opening another new location in Georiga next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will be opening its newest Georiga store location in Atlanta.
GA election officials investigating after suspected fake ballot discovered at early voting location
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — State election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. A full-scale investigation is now underway about who created it and why. Channel 2 Reporter Mark Winne spoke to state elections director Blake Evans, who...
As Georgians get set to vote, here’s how one county is combating shortages of poll workers
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says 131,000 Georgians cast ballots on Monday in the midterm election, setting a record. This comes as many voting precincts are dealing with shortages of poll workers. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston went inside one of Cobb County’s training...
Radio Ink
Ski Chooses Compass Media Networks
Compass Media Networks has been chosen as the syndication partner for The Frank Ski Show. The show airs in morning drive in Atlanta on Cox Media Group’s WALR-FM and afternoons in Washington, DC on Howard University’s WHUR-FM. Ski said, “With the combined efforts of Compass Media Networks, Oceanic...
Keith’s Corner BBQ Brunswick Beef Stew recipe
This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com. In preparation for the 10th celebration of the Atlanta Kosher Barbecue Festival this weekend, why not try a kosher dish of your own? Keith Marks, a multi-award winning barbecue pitmaster, founded Keith’s Corner BBQ in 2014, and has been serving up delicious […] The post Keith’s Corner BBQ Brunswick Beef Stew recipe appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Comments / 0