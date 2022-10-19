ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WSLS

Virginia edges Georgia Tech, snaps three game losing streak

Atlanta, Ga. – Brennan Armstrong helped Virginia overcome a difficult start in the first quarter to account for 349 yards of total offense and help the Cavaliers snap a three-game skid with a 16-9 victory over Georgia Tech. In a matchup of the two lowest-scoring teams in the ACC,...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Nebraska offers Georgia lineman

Nebraska assistant Sean Beckton is usually heavily involved with the Huskers recruit Georgia and that’s the case again as the Huskers offered lineman Bradley Smith from Woodward Academy in Atlanta. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound recruit picked up an offer from Duke as well on Thursday. Smith could play on either...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Georgia 2024 OL Anthonie Knapp lands his first Power Five offer

Virginia Tech Offensive Line Coach Joe Rudolph puts a lot of effort into extending a scholarship offer for high school linemen. For Roswell (GA) Class of 2024 offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp, the process included a summer camp, a game day visit, junior film review, and frequent communication over the past six weeks before he landed his first Power Five offer from the Hokies on Wednesday.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
UV Cavalier Daily

No. 24 men’s soccer battles to a tie with Hofstra

No. 24 Virginia hosted Hofstra in its second-to-last regular season home game Tuesday night, battling to a 1-1 draw despite the Cavaliers (8-4-2, 4-1-1 ACC) outshooting the Pride (9-3-2, 4-2-1 CAA) 14-2. A notable starting lineup change for the Cavaliers was the absence of junior forward Leo Afonso and freshman...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
mercercluster.com

Men's golf lands first place at the Pinetree Intercollegiate

At the Pinetree Intercollegiate, in Kennesaw, Georgia, Mercer came first of 11 teams, finishing 22 strokes ahead of second place. Tobias Jonnson ‘24 had yet another first-place finish, followed by Gustav Sjoberg ‘24 who was only eight strokes behind and tied for fifth place. The team beat out competition from other Georgia schools like Georgia State and Kennesaw State at the tournament.
MACON, GA
chschipper.com

The FUNdamental Problem with Cartersville

Cartersville is a nice, quaint town that has grown increasingly popular. It features a popping downtown filled with various establishments, including stores like Blue Sky Outfitters and locally owned restaurants like Ate Track Bar and Grill. At first glance, it might not be obvious what issues could lie in the town. If you are like me, though, and have lived here as long as you can remember, you start noticing a few things that are a little concerning for the town, and that is the lack of fun things to do.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote

ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Herschel Walker Campaign Event In Atlanta Goes Left as Crowd Screams ‘Answer the Question!’

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker had the crowd at a campaign event in Atlanta this week turn on him, questioning his intentions. Salon reports that Walker held a campaign event in Atlanta outside the Columbia Towers apartment building, which is owned by his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock‘s church. Walker chose to hold the rally outside the building because the church is allegedly evicting some of its tenants.
ATLANTA, GA
Radio Ink

Ski Chooses Compass Media Networks

Compass Media Networks has been chosen as the syndication partner for The Frank Ski Show. The show airs in morning drive in Atlanta on Cox Media Group’s WALR-FM and afternoons in Washington, DC on Howard University’s WHUR-FM. Ski said, “With the combined efforts of Compass Media Networks, Oceanic...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Keith’s Corner BBQ Brunswick Beef Stew recipe

This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com. In preparation for the 10th celebration of the Atlanta Kosher Barbecue Festival this weekend, why not try a kosher dish of your own? Keith Marks, a multi-award winning barbecue pitmaster, founded Keith’s Corner BBQ in 2014, and has been serving up delicious […] The post Keith’s Corner BBQ Brunswick Beef Stew recipe appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

