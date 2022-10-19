Read full article on original website
Boy soccer playoff roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius senior nets 4 goals in win over RFA
Fayetteville-Manlius senior Nick Donnelly scored four goals to help lift his top-seeded team over No. 8 seed Rome Free Academy, 7-0, in Friday’s Class AA quarterfinal matchup.
Football roundup: Indian River finishes regular season undefeated with win over Oneida
Indian River capped its impressive season with a 46-22 victory over Class B foe Oneida on Friday. The win for the Warriors completed their regular season mark at 8-0. It also likely locks Indian River as the No. 1 seed in the Class B playoffs.
Boys soccer playoffs: West Genesee advances past Liverpool in penalty kicks
Sixth-seeded West Genesee and No. 3 seed Liverpool played 100 minutes of scoreless soccer in Friday’s Class AA quarterfinal matchup. The Wildcats ultimately prevailed defeating the Warriors 4-3 in penalty kicks.
West Genesee football zips past Corcoran in season finale (41 photos, video)
The West Genesee football team was running high on emotions following last week’s win over Baldwinsville. That spilled over into the Wildcats’ matchup against Corcoran on Friday.
Liverpool senior running back goes off for 377 yards, 5 TDs in regular season finale
Senior running back Jah’Deuir Reese had himself a night during Liverpool’s final game of the regular season Friday against Rome Free Academy. Reese carried the ball 13 times for 377 yards and five touchdowns in the Warriors 49-14 victory over the Black Knights (1-7).
New Hartford wins ninth straight gymnastics sectional title (63 photos)
New Hartford freshmen Grayson Gall took the All-Around honors at the Section III gymnastics sectional meet on Friday at the Valley Gymnastics Center in Utica. New Hartford won the their ninth straight sectional championship title with a 111.45 team total. Whitesboro was second with 106.15 point and JD/FM took third with 105.925 points.
Girls soccer playoff roundup: ESM goalie breaks 33-year-old record, shuts out Indian River
East Syracuse Minoa senior goalkeeper Isabelle Chavoustie’s shutout on Indian River broke a single-season school record that had stood for 33 years. “She’s the core of our team,” ESM head coach Jaime Vollmer said. “She’s got very talented players in front of her, but to know that you have that talent behind you, is just very reassuring.”
Girls soccer playoffs: Fayetteville-Manlius uses scoring flurry to beat Syracuse (40 photos)
Third-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius’s goal with four seconds left in the first half of Thursday’s matchup with No. 6 seed Syracuse sparked a flurry of scoring in the second half. The Hornets scored four goals in the second half and went on to defeat Syracuse 6-0 in the Class AA...
Watch: Corcoran returns kickoff 85 yards for touchdown (video)
Corcoran’s Jahmere Clarke returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a 19-7 loss to West Genesee on Friday night. After West Genesee scored for a 7-0 lead in the second quarter, Clarke took the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to tie the game. The senior looked to be bottled up near midfield but kept going to the end zone.
Oneida girls tennis advances to state team tournament
The Oneida girls tennis team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the state team tournament after defeating Skaneateles 4-3 on Wednesday.
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football regular season comes to a close Saturday with 10 matchups that could impact sectional seeding. >> Section III football playoffs: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the bubble?
CNY Athletes in College: A Jamesville-DeWitt grad anchors top soccer program, and 94 other updates
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Ava Brazie has spent nearly a decade defending the winning traditions of two powerhouse soccer programs.
Who will be in Syracuse’s starting lineup for the season-opener vs. Lehigh? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Orange basketball team will take the court against real opponents soon with the first of two exhibitions coming up on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and the season-opener vs. Lehigh on Nov. 7. But which Syracuse players will first take the court when the ball goes...
Damarius Owens Details Syracuse Basketball Official Visit
Syracuse basketball hosted one of its priority 2024 targets last weekend for an official visit in forward Damarius Owens. Owens is a 6-8 forward originally from Rochester but currently playing for Western Reserve Academy. "The visit was great," Owens said. "They showed me around campus ...
Syracuse football travel roster at Clemson: 2 linebackers return for the Orange
Clemson, S.C. — After missing time last week, linebackers Anwar Sparrow and Leon Lowery have made the trip to Death Valley for the Orange’s matchup with No. 5 Clemson. Star cornerback Garrett Williams also made the trip, but his availability was unclear as kickoff approaches. Sparrow did not...
Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams ‘doubtful’ but dressed for Clemson game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football cornerback Garrett Williams is “doubtful” for Saturday’s game against Clemson, the ABC broadcast stated. However, he is fully suited up and did participate in pregame warmups. SU coach Dino Babers said Thursday during his weekly radio show on the Syracuse Sports...
Mikel Jones in his own words: A summer workout in the Dome showed why this team could be special
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mikel Jones first realized how special this football season could be during a routine summer workout in the JMA Wireless Dome. The team was running the stadium steps, and all the players finished except for one freshman who was on his last rep. That’s when Jones,...
College GameDay on the line at Clemson? ESPN puts Syracuse on alert show could come for Notre Dame game
There could be a little more on the line for the Syracuse University football team in its undefeated showdown with No. 5 Clemson on Saturday. ESPN has put Syracuse on alert it is under consideration to broadcast “College GameDay” on campus for next week’s game against Notre Dame, sources told Syracuse.com.
Syracuse football midseason grades, superlatives, bowl picks: No, we didn’t see this coming either
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-0, ranked in the Top 15 of the national polls and about to play Clemson with a trip to the ACC Championship Game possibly at stake. No, we didn’t see this coming either.
Will Syracuse University advance to the semi-finals of the ‘Capital One College Bowl?’: Here’s how to tune in
Three Syracuse University students (and one alternate contestant) made it past the quarterfinals of the “Capital One College Bowl” and are now facing the University of Georgia as they try to advance to the semi-finals of the game show. SU will compete against Georgia for a chance to...
