Marcellus, NY

Syracuse.com

Watch: Corcoran returns kickoff 85 yards for touchdown (video)

Corcoran’s Jahmere Clarke returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a 19-7 loss to West Genesee on Friday night. After West Genesee scored for a 7-0 lead in the second quarter, Clarke took the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to tie the game. The senior looked to be bottled up near midfield but kept going to the end zone.
CAMILLUS, NY
AllSyracue

Damarius Owens Details Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

Syracuse basketball hosted one of its priority 2024 targets last weekend for an official visit in forward Damarius Owens. Owens is a 6-8 forward originally from Rochester but currently playing for Western Reserve Academy.   "The visit was great," Owens said. "They showed me around campus ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
