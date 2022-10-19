Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United first-team ahead of Chelsea game
Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Chelsea this weekend after getting axed from the Manchester United first-team today. The 37-year-old has been banished from first-team training for at least the rest of the week after his strop down the tunnel before the final whistle in last night's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea v Manchester United: Premier League – live updates
Minute-by-minute report: Graham Potter and Erik ten Hag’s sides go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge. Join Rob Smyth for all the latest
October 21st-23rd Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Musings: Why Reading Won’t Repeat Autumn 2021’s Collapse
For the first time this season, Reading are in something of a rut. While Paul Ince’s tactics certainly didn’t help, Reading’s overall performance on the pitch wasn’t good enough. As Reading conceded their third for Swansea to complete their turnaround, it would have been tough to argue that the Welsh side didn’t deserve their win.
Nottingham Forest 1, Liverpool 0: Man of the Match
That was not a good game of football. Getting beat by the worst team in the league is not a good sign for Liverpool’s hope this season. Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.
Klopp Talk: Nunez and Thiago Substitutions were Precautionary
Liverpool FC continued their resurgence, beating West Ham United 1-0 at Anfield. Despite dominating the first half with an incredible display of effort and shoot-at-will theatrics from Darwin Nunez, the game got incredibly nervy in the second half, with the Reds ceding control to the Hammers and unable to get the ball away from their half.
Cottage Talk Preview: Team News For Fulham Ahead Of The Aston Villa Match
This is our quick preview of the upcoming match for Fulham focusing on the team news. “This Podcast has been created and uploaded by Russ Goldman, host and creator of Cottage Talk. The views in this Podcast are not necessarily the views of talkSPORT.”
Lionel Messi: Five things we learned from new BBC film
Watch Messi on BBC iPlayer from Saturday, 22 October. Lionel Messi is arguably the best player to ever lace up a pair of football boots. At 35, the Argentina forward has won almost every accolade in the game. He has won the Ballon d'Or - awarded to the world's best player - a record seven times and also won the Fifa Best Men's Player award once.
Reports Of Manchester City Move For Giorgi Scalvini Are 'Premature', Claims Agent
Only recently has Giorgi Scalvini been linked to a move to Premier League champions, Manchester City or Atletico Madrid, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Klopp Talk: Formation Change for “Stability”
Ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Nottingham Forest, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp spoke on how the formation changes of late have assisted Liverpool’s return to form. The Reds go to Nottinghamshire this weekend after keeping two straight clean sheets (with one against title challengers Manchester City). Klopp’s side...
Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Final | No shots on goal, again
90+7’ - Final whistle, Newcastle the deserved winners, though the 1-0 scoreline flatters the Blues. 90+6’ - There will likely be another minute or two here after a clash of heads. The Blues can’t even get past the midfield. 90+2’ - Anderson shot blocked, another corner. Cleared,...
Liverpool Fitness Update: Is Keïta Back?
While no new injuries have been identified — though manager Jürgen Klopp was careful to note that the intensity of Wednesday’s match might have left some, who have yet to be fully assessed, slightly below full fitness. Naby Keïta, who has been long out with various injuries...
Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
We continue to rekindle our pseudo-rivalry with one of our closest West London neighbors as we make the short journey to Brentford tonight. The Bees can be a docile midtable outfit, unless you make them angry and have them sting you repeatedly. With the various injury and fitness concerns, Potter...
HOLTECAST | Goodbye Steven Gerrard: What’s next for Aston Villa?
Steven Gerrard has been sacked — how did the lads feel about the news as it happened on Thursday evening compared to at the time of recording on Friday afternoon?. Was the decision to remove Gerrard as Villa boss made at the right time or should it have been made some time ago?
Ronaldo banished from first-team squad after walk out
There is no doubt who is in charge at Manchester United, and it isn't Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. A club statement...
Thursday October 20th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
The Not The Five Things: Losing Our Heads
So, here we are. The bubble has officially burst. We were never going to win the league, stay in the play-off positions or likely to be anywhere close, but to see the wheels coming off as they have done with consecutive defeats to QPR, West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City, questions are now beginning to be asked.
CITYZENDUCK’s Predicted XI: Manchester CIty v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City are back in action after 6 days off. No mid-week match means the Cityzens should be rested and ready to face visitors Brighton & Hove Albion. Having lost to rival Liverpool last time out, Pep Guardiola will be keen to get on the front foot against the Seagulls. Here’s my guess at the starting line-up for City at the Etihad.
Everton vs Crystal Palace: Opposition Analysis | All on Lampard now
On the back of a rough three-game run that has seen Everton garner (not James!) zero points, the team make a welcome return to Goodison Park this afternoon. That the points haul has been...well, non-existent is not all that surprising, considering Manchester United at home is probably a draw on paper, a visit to Tottenham Hotspur has been traditionally a wasteland for the Blues and Newcastle United are a much-improved outfit these days. Still, two or three points from those games would not have been entirely unrealistic given Everton’s form heading into the United match.
Which former Sunderland players are playing European football this season?
As Sunderland fans we often see old names pop back up, most of the time scoring against us - but who's doing it for the elites?
