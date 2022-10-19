ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Bryan Fire competes in Texas Rescue Competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Fire Department made a trip down to Corpus Christi to take part in the Texas Rescue Competition at the USS Lexington. The competition tested teams on their abilities to provide patient assessment, care and rescue/rigging capabilities. The team had multiple wins. Bryan Fire competes in Texas...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Man sentenced to 45 years for shooting at College Station police

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County judge sentenced Jonathan Bridges to 45 years in prison last Friday for shooting at police in February of 2021. He entered a plea agreement on multiple charges including two aggravated assault charges and a burglary charge and will serve concurrent sentences for other charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, and possession of marijuana.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Disturbance reported on College Station ISD school bus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station ISD spokesman says there was a disturbance on a school bus Friday afternoon. CSISD told KBTX that a substitute bus driver drove back to Wellborn Middle School after the disturbance. While on their way back, police were alerted by concerned students and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Empty Bowls raises money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Empty Bowls will once again help raise money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The group has made it their mission to help those in need. They will be selling custom bowls this year. “The money raised at this event will really go to put more...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Project SEARCH continues to make people feel at home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -October is ‘National Disability Employment Awareness Month’. One program is being highlighted for acknowledging the importance of allowing people with disabilities to have full access to all opportunities. At Baylor Scott & White, Project SEARCH provides employability skills training and workplace internships for individuals...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station celebrates 84th birthday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On October 19, 1938, the residents of College Station voted 217-39 to incorporate as a city. Earlier this year the City of College Station commissioned a video looking back at the past 84 years. You can watch it here.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan resident and Veteran celebrates 103rd Birthday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A long-time Bryan resident received a surprise party, celebrating his 103rd Birthday. Joe Ferreri was surprised by his family and friends who had gathered at the VFW Post 4692 in Bryan. Along with the party, came multiple declarations from local, state and national leaders. This included...
BRYAN, TX
Navasota Examiner

Wanted man arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION – A Navasota man wanted for outstanding felony warrants in Grimes County led College Station Police on a high-speed chase. College Station Police attempted to pull over Laryn Nobles, 21, of Navasota, after recognizing his 2014 Dodge Avenger on Texas State Highway 6 near Arrington Road. Officers knew Nobles had warrants in Grimes County for Burglary of a Habitation and Theft of a Firearm.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Hills Elementary School host “Community Helpers Day”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The kindergarten class at College Hills Elementary participated in a fun hands-on learning experience. Students have been learning about community helpers in class and were able to meet a few of them Friday. afternoon. At “Community Helpers Day” sanitation workers, mail carriers, law enforcement and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bring home a furry friend for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What better way to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month than by stopping by Aggieland Humane Society to adopt your fur-ever friend!. “When you adopt a shelter dog, you’re giving them a second chance at life and love with a family. You’re also contributing to the community by opening up space here at the shelter for the next pet coming through the door,” Executive Director Jennifer Young said.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Kitchen fire displaces apartment tenants in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tenants in at least one apartment in College Station will be temporarily displaced following a kitchen fire Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at an apartment building at Navarro Drive and Pendernales Drive. College Station firefighters say 911 was notified after neighbors noticed smoke coming...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Grab a cup of coffee and some breakfast at Billy’s

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Named after beloved William “Billy” Schulman, the newest grille and bar in Downtown Bryan is serving up some delicious family recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Located just down the street from The Queen Theatre, early risers can stop in for a “coffee happy...
BRYAN, TX

