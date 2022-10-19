BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What better way to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month than by stopping by Aggieland Humane Society to adopt your fur-ever friend!. “When you adopt a shelter dog, you’re giving them a second chance at life and love with a family. You’re also contributing to the community by opening up space here at the shelter for the next pet coming through the door,” Executive Director Jennifer Young said.

