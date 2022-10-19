Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan Fire competes in Texas Rescue Competition
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Fire Department made a trip down to Corpus Christi to take part in the Texas Rescue Competition at the USS Lexington. The competition tested teams on their abilities to provide patient assessment, care and rescue/rigging capabilities. The team had multiple wins. Bryan Fire competes in Texas...
KBTX.com
Man sentenced to 45 years for shooting at College Station police
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County judge sentenced Jonathan Bridges to 45 years in prison last Friday for shooting at police in February of 2021. He entered a plea agreement on multiple charges including two aggravated assault charges and a burglary charge and will serve concurrent sentences for other charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, and possession of marijuana.
KBTX.com
Disturbance reported on College Station ISD school bus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station ISD spokesman says there was a disturbance on a school bus Friday afternoon. CSISD told KBTX that a substitute bus driver drove back to Wellborn Middle School after the disturbance. While on their way back, police were alerted by concerned students and...
KBTX.com
Empty Bowls raises money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Empty Bowls will once again help raise money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The group has made it their mission to help those in need. They will be selling custom bowls this year. “The money raised at this event will really go to put more...
KBTX.com
Project SEARCH continues to make people feel at home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -October is ‘National Disability Employment Awareness Month’. One program is being highlighted for acknowledging the importance of allowing people with disabilities to have full access to all opportunities. At Baylor Scott & White, Project SEARCH provides employability skills training and workplace internships for individuals...
KBTX.com
College Station celebrates 84th birthday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On October 19, 1938, the residents of College Station voted 217-39 to incorporate as a city. Earlier this year the City of College Station commissioned a video looking back at the past 84 years. You can watch it here.
KBTX.com
Bryan resident and Veteran celebrates 103rd Birthday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A long-time Bryan resident received a surprise party, celebrating his 103rd Birthday. Joe Ferreri was surprised by his family and friends who had gathered at the VFW Post 4692 in Bryan. Along with the party, came multiple declarations from local, state and national leaders. This included...
KBTX.com
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s almost always a wait that few seem to mind on Saturday or Sunday mornings but come December, dedicated customers of the Kettle restaurant in College Station will have to find another place for their Country Big Breakfast fix. The Kettle on Texas Avenue...
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Bryan Man On Charges Of Committing Four Residential Burglaries
A Bryan man is arrested by College Station police on charges of four apartment burglaries in the last five weeks. In two of the burglaries, 33 year old Emanuel Twitty Jr. is also accused of intending to commit sexual assault. CSPD released arrest reports Tuesday, two weeks after Twitty was...
Navasota Examiner
Wanted man arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION – A Navasota man wanted for outstanding felony warrants in Grimes County led College Station Police on a high-speed chase. College Station Police attempted to pull over Laryn Nobles, 21, of Navasota, after recognizing his 2014 Dodge Avenger on Texas State Highway 6 near Arrington Road. Officers knew Nobles had warrants in Grimes County for Burglary of a Habitation and Theft of a Firearm.
Deputy shot in Milam County during mental health call, suspect killed
The sheriff's office said the deputy is currently being treated, and the suspect who shot him is dead. It's unclear how the suspect died.
KBTX.com
College Station family continues to raise bar with eye-catching Halloween displays
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve driven down Windrift Cove in College Station during October, you can’t help but see the Los Muertos Family. It’s a Halloween-inspired display of skeletons depicting anything from social media trends to well-known movie scenes or even morning shows. Below is...
KBTX.com
College Hills Elementary School host “Community Helpers Day”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The kindergarten class at College Hills Elementary participated in a fun hands-on learning experience. Students have been learning about community helpers in class and were able to meet a few of them Friday. afternoon. At “Community Helpers Day” sanitation workers, mail carriers, law enforcement and...
KBTX.com
Bring home a furry friend for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What better way to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month than by stopping by Aggieland Humane Society to adopt your fur-ever friend!. “When you adopt a shelter dog, you’re giving them a second chance at life and love with a family. You’re also contributing to the community by opening up space here at the shelter for the next pet coming through the door,” Executive Director Jennifer Young said.
KBTX.com
Kitchen fire displaces apartment tenants in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tenants in at least one apartment in College Station will be temporarily displaced following a kitchen fire Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at an apartment building at Navarro Drive and Pendernales Drive. College Station firefighters say 911 was notified after neighbors noticed smoke coming...
KBTX.com
Bryan High School’s first graduating class recognized at pep rally
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When members of the Bryan High School Class of 1972 arrived at their alma mater on Oct. 14, they thought they were attending a schoolwide pep rally. What they didn’t know was they were the special guests at a pep rally just for them. As...
Meet the three candidates running for Bryan mayor, hear their stances
Meet the three candidates running for Bryan mayor, hear their stances - KRHD asks the big questions about Bryan's future
KBTX.com
High speed internet sets kids up for success at Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Frontier Communications selected The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley in Bryan as the first community location to benefit from a first of its kind social impact program called Broadband for Good. This means that Frontier will donate high-speed broadband connectivity and computer equipment...
KBTX.com
Grab a cup of coffee and some breakfast at Billy’s
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Named after beloved William “Billy” Schulman, the newest grille and bar in Downtown Bryan is serving up some delicious family recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Located just down the street from The Queen Theatre, early risers can stop in for a “coffee happy...
Comments / 0