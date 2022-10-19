ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Crews extinguish garbage truck fire in west Casper Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS crews responded Friday morning after the contents of a city garbage truck caught fire, according to an agency release. The fire was reported at 8:53 a.m. at the intersection of Robertson Road and Trevett Lane. A specialist with the city solid waste division reported their load of garbage collected from west Casper neighborhoods had caught fire.
David Street Station won’t feature ice skating rink this year

CASPER, Wyo. — David Street Station will not feature its ice skating rink this winter, the business recently announced in a press release. According to the business, supply chain issues out of David Street Station’s control led to its supplier being unable to provide a chiller for the business to rent this year.
Backstory: Making way for progress…er, parking

CASPER, Wyo. — It seemed like a good problem to have, in a way. In 1970, Casper was still booming, and downtown was still busy. In spite of the sprawl east and south of town where new shopping and housing developments were popping up seemingly every day, Casper’s core still remained the center of business and commerce. During the previous decade, a number of multi-story modern office buildings had sprung up, bringing in hundreds of workers each day. Their cars had to go somewhere, and by the late 1960s the city decided they should go on a plot of land at 225 S. Center St.
Natrona County Commissioners approve two new subdivisions

CASPER, Wyo. — Two new subdivisions will be coming to Natrona County after a pair of unanimous votes at Tuesday’s Natrona County Board of Commissioners meeting. Clear Canyon subdivision is adjacent to the north side of Circle Drive. It is roughly half a mile from where Casper Mountain Road turns into Circle Drive.
Oil City Axe Company celebrates grand opening under new ownership this Saturday

Colten Davis and his wife Brittany discovered axe throwing on a whim after trying it out at Oil City Axe Company. They loved it so much that when the previous owners put the business up for sale, they decided to purchase it. This Saturday, they will be hosting the grand opening of the newly renovated axe throwing business, located at 801 N. Center St.
Casper police car, SUV crash at intersection Friday; ‘no personal injuries’

CASPER, Wyo. — No medical transport was required Friday after a Casper police vehicle and an SUV crashed at the intersection of South Poplar Street and CY Avenue, according to a statement by Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Clint Christensen. “Fortunately, it is a minor crash without personal injury,” Christensen...
Commissioners, public express concerns over zoning regulations

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Board of Commissioners are in the midst of reviewing and updating their zoning regulations, but early drafts have commissioners — and members of the public — concerned. At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners raised several issues with an early draft of a zoning...
Scooter’s Coffee celebrates grand opening

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s newest coffee shop has been serving locals for a little over three weeks, but today Scooter’s Coffee is officially celebrating its grand opening. “It’s been going great so far,” store owner Grant Johnson said with a smile. “We had a couple weeks to prepare with our soft opening, so we’re all working together as a team.”
Police: Pedestrian struck after leaving wreck on Monday suffered significant injuries, remains uncharged

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old suffered extensive injuries Monday night after he left the scene of a crash and was struck by another vehicle. The man appeared to have been speeding westbound on CY Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into some trailers in the lot of Wyoming Tractor Supply, Casper Police Department Lt. Scott Jones told Oil City News on Thursday.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/20/22–10/21/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
