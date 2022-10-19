Read full article on original website
Crews extinguish garbage truck fire in west Casper Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS crews responded Friday morning after the contents of a city garbage truck caught fire, according to an agency release. The fire was reported at 8:53 a.m. at the intersection of Robertson Road and Trevett Lane. A specialist with the city solid waste division reported their load of garbage collected from west Casper neighborhoods had caught fire.
With eye to attracting new development, Casper City Council finishes rezone near Ford Wyoming Center
CASPER, Wyo. — With an eye to making more property available for industrial or commercial development, the Casper City Council approved an ordinance to rezone some city-owned property near the Ford Wyoming Center on third and final reading Tuesday. While Casper has a lot land available zoned for commercial...
David Street Station won’t feature ice skating rink this year
CASPER, Wyo. — David Street Station will not feature its ice skating rink this winter, the business recently announced in a press release. According to the business, supply chain issues out of David Street Station’s control led to its supplier being unable to provide a chiller for the business to rent this year.
PHOTOS: Casper Police Patrol Car Involved in Major Accident at Poplar & CY Ave. Intersection
There was a major accident at the intersection of Poplar and CY Avenue on Friday afternoon. Photos from the accident reveal that a Casper Police patrol car was involved in the wreck, with damage so bad that it deployed the CPD patrol car's airbags. Another vehicle was also damaged, with...
Backstory: Making way for progress…er, parking
CASPER, Wyo. — It seemed like a good problem to have, in a way. In 1970, Casper was still booming, and downtown was still busy. In spite of the sprawl east and south of town where new shopping and housing developments were popping up seemingly every day, Casper’s core still remained the center of business and commerce. During the previous decade, a number of multi-story modern office buildings had sprung up, bringing in hundreds of workers each day. Their cars had to go somewhere, and by the late 1960s the city decided they should go on a plot of land at 225 S. Center St.
Council authorizes City of Casper to stop absorbing card service fees when residents pay utility bills
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council passed a resolution authorizing the city to transition to a new service fee model when residents use credit or debit cards to make utility payments. The city will transition away from absorbing credit and debit card service fees when residents...
David Street Station Will Not Have Ice Skating Rink This Winter
The David Street Station has announced that, due to unforeseen circumstances, it will not be able to offer an ice rink to the community this winter season. That's according to a lengthy message on the David Street Station Facebook page. "We’ve hit a bump in the road that will make...
Natrona County Commissioners approve two new subdivisions
CASPER, Wyo. — Two new subdivisions will be coming to Natrona County after a pair of unanimous votes at Tuesday’s Natrona County Board of Commissioners meeting. Clear Canyon subdivision is adjacent to the north side of Circle Drive. It is roughly half a mile from where Casper Mountain Road turns into Circle Drive.
Oil City Axe Company celebrates grand opening under new ownership this Saturday
Colten Davis and his wife Brittany discovered axe throwing on a whim after trying it out at Oil City Axe Company. They loved it so much that when the previous owners put the business up for sale, they decided to purchase it. This Saturday, they will be hosting the grand opening of the newly renovated axe throwing business, located at 801 N. Center St.
Casper police car, SUV crash at intersection Friday; ‘no personal injuries’
CASPER, Wyo. — No medical transport was required Friday after a Casper police vehicle and an SUV crashed at the intersection of South Poplar Street and CY Avenue, according to a statement by Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Clint Christensen. “Fortunately, it is a minor crash without personal injury,” Christensen...
(VIDEO) Firefighters douse shrubbery fire Thursday night; witnesses reported fireworks before
CASPER, Wyo. — Fireworks were reportedly seen shortly before city crews responded to a reported wildland fire around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of South Beverly, according to CFD Engineer Dane Andersen. “Several callers reported a large ornamental bush on fire in the courtyard of an apartment...
Trick-or-Treaters welcome at Casper fire stations, City Hall, Hall of Justice on Halloween
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is inviting trick-or-treaters to stop by Casper City Hall, the Hall of Justice and any Casper fire station on Halloween. Parents and guardians can bring their kids to City Hall, 200 N. David St., and the Hall of Justice, 201 N. David St., from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 for Halloween treats.
18-Year-Old in Casper Crashes Car Into Tractors, Gets Out of Car, Walks Into Traffic, Gets Hit By Car
An 18-year-old experienced a series of unfortunate events on Monday night, near CY Avenue in Casper. That's according to Lieutenant Scott Jones with the Casper Police Department. "For reasons unknown, this guy was [driving] at a high rate of speed, westbound on CY Avenue," Lieutenant Jones told K2 Radio News....
Commissioners, public express concerns over zoning regulations
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Board of Commissioners are in the midst of reviewing and updating their zoning regulations, but early drafts have commissioners — and members of the public — concerned. At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners raised several issues with an early draft of a zoning...
Casper Police: Delivery Truck Suffered ‘Catastrophic Damage’ After Driving Under McKinley Bridge
Pictures are worth a thousand words, but the Casper Police Department offered a few more in an update to the delivery truck attempting to drive under the notorious McKinley Bridge last week. On October 11, a delivery truck traveling north on McKinley Street attempted to drive under the 11-foot bridge....
Scooter’s Coffee celebrates grand opening
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s newest coffee shop has been serving locals for a little over three weeks, but today Scooter’s Coffee is officially celebrating its grand opening. “It’s been going great so far,” store owner Grant Johnson said with a smile. “We had a couple weeks to prepare with our soft opening, so we’re all working together as a team.”
Police: Pedestrian struck after leaving wreck on Monday suffered significant injuries, remains uncharged
CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old suffered extensive injuries Monday night after he left the scene of a crash and was struck by another vehicle. The man appeared to have been speeding westbound on CY Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into some trailers in the lot of Wyoming Tractor Supply, Casper Police Department Lt. Scott Jones told Oil City News on Thursday.
Commissioners to hold public hearings on two proposed subdivisions
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Board of Commissioners will hold a pair of public hearings at its bi-weekly meeting today at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a pair of proposed subdivisions. The proposed Clear Canyon subdivision is located adjacent to the north side of Circle Drive. It is roughly...
New Casper ‘Buckle’ Location Grand Opening Set for November
One of Casper's favorite clothing stores is all set to move into their new location. Buckle, which is currently located inside the Eastridge Mall is moving into the former Pier 1 Imports location in the Blackmore Marketplace, that closed back in the first quarter of 2020. The grand opening is...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/20/22–10/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
