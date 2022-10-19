Read full article on original website
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint announced in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The New Cumberland Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint to enforce the state’s impaired driving laws on Saturday, October 29. The checkpoint will begin at approximately 6:00 p.m. and end at approximately 1:00 a.m. The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase...
WFMJ.com
Over 30 individuals issued summonses in relation to illegal dumping in Columbiana County
A monthlong investigation into illegal dumping activities on private property in Columbiana County has led to over 30 individuals being issued a total of 40 court summonses according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). These individuals were cited for infractions such as littering, shooting from the roadway and...
Scenes cleared after multiple accidents back up portions of I-90 west in Lake County
MENTOR, Ohio — Interstate 90 west in Lake County is now clear following multiple accidents Thursday. Police confirm a portion of the highway in Mentor was briefly closed this afternoon due to a jackknifed semi-truck between State Routes 615 and 306 near Lakeland Community College. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation and WKYC's own tracker, cars were backed up for about five miles towards Mentor Road, delays exceeding two hours at one point.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County highways undergo construction projects
Highways in Trumbull County will undergo construction projects overnight and in the coming months. Interstate 80 eastbound near Salt Springs Road is reduced to one lane until 6 a.m. on Friday, October 21. The ramp from State Route 11 northbound to I-80 is closed, but a detour is available from...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police looking for information on missing Youngstown man
Youngstown Police detectives are currently looking for information on a missing Youngstown man. Police say Emmanuel Summers has been missing since October 11. Summers was last seen leaving his home on Wirt Street around 4:30 p.m. that day and walking north. Summers was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue...
Officers follow up on frauds and forgery: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Officers arrested an Oakwood woman at 10:40 p.m. Oct. 6 at her job in Chagrin Falls. She was wanted on a warrant for forgery out of Mayfield Heights. The woman, 20, was turned over to Mayfield Heights police without incident. Fraud: West Washington Street. The village finance department reported Oct....
WFMJ.com
Boardman school demolition set, as work begins on flood remediation plan
Flooding in Boardman has been an ongoing issue for decades, and now, some solutions are starting to take place, at least for the homes and businesses around Market Street and Southern Blvd, also known as the Forest Park neighborhood. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, Oct. 18, approved the...
ODOT to move forward with State Route 8 bridge replacement in fall of 2023
AKRON, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation on Friday announced that it will move forward with replacing the State Route 8 bridge beginning next fall. The 69-year-old bridge supports more than 115,000 vehicles a day and serves as an important conduit for commuters and commerce in Northeast Ohio, according to ODOT.
WFMJ.com
Traffic slowdowns expected during project between 224 and Canfield High School
Drivers who use Cardinal Drive in Canfield could encounter some traffic delays between U.S. Route 224 and Canfield High School for about a month. Beginning Monday, October 24, crews from Columbia gas are scheduled to begin a project to replace 1,300 feet of pipe in the area. The project, which...
Traffic slow on I-76 W in Portage County after crash
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a commercial vehicle caught fire.
WFMJ.com
Boardman police charge 20-year-old arrested with $100 bar bill
A Columbus man has been charged after allegedly throwing products in a gas station while intoxicated. Police were dispatched to a Shell gas station on Boardman-Poland Road just after midnight on Thursday, where they say 20-year-old Vincent Ireland IV was throwing products at the counter and broke into an employees only area of the store.
WFMJ.com
Niles adding camera to bike path trailhead
Police will be able to keep a closer watch on a popular destination for fun and fitness in the city of Niles. City Council is buying a camera that will be installed at the Niles Greenway Bike Path trailhead located along Church Street off East State Street. Police Captain John...
WFMJ.com
Austintown couple accused of endangering their three children indicted
An Austintown couple accused of endangering their three children was indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Friday. Thirty-one-year-old Samuel Myers (pictured above) and 34-year-old Sara Myers (not pictured) were both indicted on five counts of endangering children. These charges stem from an investigation that began when...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police to host Halloween event at Cardinal Mooney High School October 30
The Youngstown Police Department, in conjunction with ICU Block Watch will be hosting a Halloween Event Sunday, October 30. The event will take place at Cardinal Mooney High School from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be candy and games for kids...
WFMJ.com
Eastern Gateway granted preliminary injunction against Department of Education
Eastern Gateway Community College has been granted a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Education's Cease & Desist against the school's Free College Benefit Program prohibiting new enrollments and causing uncertainty for current students as to whether they can finish their current programs. The community college filed a lawsuit...
WFMJ.com
Shopper's tip leads to child endangering charges against Austintown Couple
A call from a concerned citizen has led to the indictment charging an Austintown couple with five counts each of child endangering. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up the indictments against 31-year-old Samuel Myers, and his 34-year-old wife Sara. The charges stem from an investigation that began...
WFMJ.com
Road closure announced for Sunday's Youngstown Marathon
This weekend will be great weatherwise for the 6th annual Youngstown Marathon, which will feature a full, half, 5K marathons, and a kids fun run. The full/half marathon begins at 8 a.m., and the 5K will start at 8:15 a.m., and kids fun run at noon. The following roads in...
whbc.com
AAA Tips Before and After a Car-Deer Collision
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Stark County continuing to lead the state in the number of car-deer crashes, it might be wise to check out AAA’s advice after the accident. They say call police and stay away from the deer. Remember to use your hazard...
I-90 westbound reopens after jackknifed semi stalls traffic in Mentor
A semi-truck crash has closed westbound lanes on I-90 near Mentor Thursday afternoon.
WFMJ.com
Tractor trailer tips along ramp at I-80 and I-79
State Police in Mercer County are investigating after a tractor-trailer overturned along a ramp at Interstates 80 and 79. The truck flipped over onto its side in Findley Township at around 4:30 a.m. Friday as it was traveling from Interstate 80 westbound to Interstate 79 southbound. A rescue squad was...
