Michigan State

Michigan Political Attack Ads, Holiday Food Safety and More! | Full Megacast, October 19, 2022

On today's edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Sallyjo Levine from the National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJWMI) and Kosher Meals on Wheels volunteer extraordinaire, Marilynn Sabin about the NCJWMI's "Women of Vision" benefit, which will honor volunteers such as Marilynn in the community and feature guest speakers such as ABC News' Juju Chang!
Michigan Organization Helps Caregivers of Dementia Patients | Megacast Interview, October 20, 2022

Debi Banooni from the Dorothy & Peter Brown Jewish Community Adult Day Program discusses the program’s informational services provided to families, caregivers and patients affected by dementia. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast...
Michigan Non-Profit Honors Local Volunteers! | Megacast Interview, October 19, 2022

Megacast host, Tyler Kieft talks to Sallyjo Levine from the National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJWMI) and Kosher Meals on Wheels volunteer extraordinaire, Marilynn Sabin about the NCJWMI’s “Women of Vision” benefit, which will honor volunteers such as Marilynn in the community and feature guest speakers such as ABC News’ Juju Chang!
