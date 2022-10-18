Read full article on original website
Related
amazingmadison.com
Bulldogs Football Game Canceled
Tonight, the Madison Bulldogs football team was scheduled to play Custer in their final game of the regular season, however the game has been canceled. Custer does not have enough players to field a team for tonight, so they are forced to forfeit for a second week in a row, after forfeiting their game last week to Canton.
O’Gorman stuns Harrisburg with 21 point 4th quarter
O'Gorman overcame a 17 point fourth quarter deficit to stun Harrisburg in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week, 24-20.
wnax.com
South Dakota FFA Member To Seek National FFA Officer Position
Next week is the National FFA Convention to be held at Indianapolis, Indiana. Several FFA members from surrounding states will go through a series of interviews as they compete to be named as a National FFA officer. Hunter Eide is a junior attending South Dakota State University and is the South Dakota candidate seeking a position with the national officer team. Eide is a past state FFA officer. Eide tells of the long interviews process he must endure to be selected as a national FFA officer. Eide says he has been preparing for the upcoming FFA national officer interviews and screening process. The SDSU student tells why he wants to be a national FFA officer. The national FFA officer team will be announced Saturday afternoon, October 29th during the final conference session of the National FFA Convention.
newscenter1.tv
Hunting for Business: Annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunt bags more than birds for South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota is billed as the pheasant-hunting capital of the world. South Dakota Governors have capitalized on that title for decades to entice potential business leaders to our area. This year, Governor Noem’s Pheasant Hunt was held on October 21 and 22 in Sioux Falls.
Here’s Why Sioux Falls is the ‘Sioux Empire’ and Sioux City is ‘Siouxland’
Some in southeast South Dakota live in the "Sioux Empire." While others are residents of "Siouxland". But, where is deciding line? And what does it have to do with the rivalry between Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa?. The two cities are only 87 miles apart and have...
The Most Romantic Restaurant in South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls
There's always something special and romantic about date nights no matter if you have been dating someone for just a month or for years. Date nights are opportunities to grow closer to your partner and to simply enjoy each other. There are numerous romantic date night restaurants around the Sioux...
dakotanewsnow.com
Castlewood man wins ‘Chase the Ace’ and takes home $150,000
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After one year, the Ace of Spades has finally been found in Castlewood. The 51st drawing of the Castlewood Community Foundation’s ‘Chase the Ace’ fundraiser was held at Ship’s Inn Bar & Grill on Tuesday night. Charlie Trenary was the...
Fly Over The Crossroads Development In Sioux Falls
Progress. Look just about anywhere in Sioux Falls and you will see some kind of construction project going on. Whether it's building new houses and businesses or road construction, it all helps Sioux Falls grow. The Crossroads Development near the 12th Street and Interstate 29 interchange are one of those...
KELOLAND TV
Energy assistance available for those struggling in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the winter heating season around the corner, applications for the state-administered, federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program are now open. The funding is available for those who are struggling financially and qualify for state assistance. Customers are urged to contact their...
brookingsradio.com
Three COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota this week
Three COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update, the statewide total is now 3049. The state has changed the reporting method and no longer reports active or recovered cases. There have been 631 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have increased by one...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported the third fatal accident in the region this week. Authorities say one person died, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls. A preliminary report indicates that on Wednesday, around 9 p.m.,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sturgis artist wins SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award goes to Travis Sorenson from Sturgis for his sculpture “Elk.”. “We are grateful to each participating artist, every person who voted for their favorite piece, and the City of Sioux Falls for their support of our mission to bring art to the people. We can’t wait to see this gorgeous piece on permanent display in our community,” says Regan Smith, SculptureWalk Board President.
KELOLAND TV
Florence joins growing list of rural nursing home closures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another nursing home is closing in rural South Dakota this year with November being the last month for residents at the Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence. The Florence facility joins care centers in Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, and Ipswich in the growing...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigating injury crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an injury crash that happened near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue. It happened after 7:30 Wednesday night and the area remains blocked off to traffic. Police say they’ll release details during tomorrow morning’s news briefing.
The Orionid Meteor Shower: When to Watch in Sioux Falls
As long as I can remember I've been a skywatcher. I remember as a kid taking a class trip to a local planetarium and being wowed by all the stars, planets, and galaxies. To this day I enjoy trying to pick out and name the different star constellations. I can usually pick out the North Star, Big Dipper, Little Dipper, Orion the Hunter, and Gemini the Twins. After that, it gets a little trickier.
kelo.com
One person dead after crash in northeastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person died and two others were injured Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash in northeastern Sioux Falls. Authorities say a Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on 258th Street when it failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 11, colliding with a northbound Chevy Traverse.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha County auditor: Conservation positions missing from ballots
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Candidates for the Minnehaha County Conservation District have been left off the 2022 general election ballot in Minnehaha County. Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte told KELOLAND News Friday he first learned about the error last week. Kyte said he had incorrect information when he believed three candidates were seeking three positions for the Minnehaha County Conservation District. It turns out there are three candidates seeking two open district supervisor positions.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle dryer fire at Sioux Falls laundromat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at a Central Sioux Falls laundromat. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened just before 9 o’clock last night. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene in the area of 14th St. and Minnesota Ave.
Comments / 0