Next week is the National FFA Convention to be held at Indianapolis, Indiana. Several FFA members from surrounding states will go through a series of interviews as they compete to be named as a National FFA officer. Hunter Eide is a junior attending South Dakota State University and is the South Dakota candidate seeking a position with the national officer team. Eide is a past state FFA officer. Eide tells of the long interviews process he must endure to be selected as a national FFA officer. Eide says he has been preparing for the upcoming FFA national officer interviews and screening process. The SDSU student tells why he wants to be a national FFA officer. The national FFA officer team will be announced Saturday afternoon, October 29th during the final conference session of the National FFA Convention.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO