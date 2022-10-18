ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Comments / 0

Related
amazingmadison.com

Bulldogs Football Game Canceled

Tonight, the Madison Bulldogs football team was scheduled to play Custer in their final game of the regular season, however the game has been canceled. Custer does not have enough players to field a team for tonight, so they are forced to forfeit for a second week in a row, after forfeiting their game last week to Canton.
MADISON, SD
wnax.com

South Dakota FFA Member To Seek National FFA Officer Position

Next week is the National FFA Convention to be held at Indianapolis, Indiana. Several FFA members from surrounding states will go through a series of interviews as they compete to be named as a National FFA officer. Hunter Eide is a junior attending South Dakota State University and is the South Dakota candidate seeking a position with the national officer team. Eide is a past state FFA officer. Eide tells of the long interviews process he must endure to be selected as a national FFA officer. Eide says he has been preparing for the upcoming FFA national officer interviews and screening process. The SDSU student tells why he wants to be a national FFA officer. The national FFA officer team will be announced Saturday afternoon, October 29th during the final conference session of the National FFA Convention.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Castlewood man wins ‘Chase the Ace’ and takes home $150,000

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After one year, the Ace of Spades has finally been found in Castlewood. The 51st drawing of the Castlewood Community Foundation’s ‘Chase the Ace’ fundraiser was held at Ship’s Inn Bar & Grill on Tuesday night. Charlie Trenary was the...
CASTLEWOOD, SD
B102.7

Fly Over The Crossroads Development In Sioux Falls

Progress. Look just about anywhere in Sioux Falls and you will see some kind of construction project going on. Whether it's building new houses and businesses or road construction, it all helps Sioux Falls grow. The Crossroads Development near the 12th Street and Interstate 29 interchange are one of those...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Energy assistance available for those struggling in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the winter heating season around the corner, applications for the state-administered, federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program are now open. The funding is available for those who are struggling financially and qualify for state assistance. Customers are urged to contact their...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Three COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota this week

Three COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update, the statewide total is now 3049. The state has changed the reporting method and no longer reports active or recovered cases. There have been 631 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have increased by one...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal crash reported northeast of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported the third fatal accident in the region this week. Authorities say one person died, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls. A preliminary report indicates that on Wednesday, around 9 p.m.,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sturgis artist wins SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award goes to Travis Sorenson from Sturgis for his sculpture “Elk.”. “We are grateful to each participating artist, every person who voted for their favorite piece, and the City of Sioux Falls for their support of our mission to bring art to the people. We can’t wait to see this gorgeous piece on permanent display in our community,” says Regan Smith, SculptureWalk Board President.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Florence joins growing list of rural nursing home closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another nursing home is closing in rural South Dakota this year with November being the last month for residents at the Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence. The Florence facility joins care centers in Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, and Ipswich in the growing...
FLORENCE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities investigating injury crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an injury crash that happened near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue. It happened after 7:30 Wednesday night and the area remains blocked off to traffic. Police say they’ll release details during tomorrow morning’s news briefing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Orionid Meteor Shower: When to Watch in Sioux Falls

As long as I can remember I've been a skywatcher. I remember as a kid taking a class trip to a local planetarium and being wowed by all the stars, planets, and galaxies. To this day I enjoy trying to pick out and name the different star constellations. I can usually pick out the North Star, Big Dipper, Little Dipper, Orion the Hunter, and Gemini the Twins. After that, it gets a little trickier.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

One person dead after crash in northeastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person died and two others were injured Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash in northeastern Sioux Falls. Authorities say a Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on 258th Street when it failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 11, colliding with a northbound Chevy Traverse.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Minnehaha County auditor: Conservation positions missing from ballots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Candidates for the Minnehaha County Conservation District have been left off the 2022 general election ballot in Minnehaha County. Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte told KELOLAND News Friday he first learned about the error last week. Kyte said he had incorrect information when he believed three candidates were seeking three positions for the Minnehaha County Conservation District. It turns out there are three candidates seeking two open district supervisor positions.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle dryer fire at Sioux Falls laundromat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at a Central Sioux Falls laundromat. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened just before 9 o’clock last night. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene in the area of 14th St. and Minnesota Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy