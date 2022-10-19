Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Emporia High girls cross country, Daghyn True qualify for state
The Emporia High cross country teams will send a full girls team and an individual on the boys side for next Saturday’s Class 5A state meet. The Spartan girls qualified for state as a team with a third place finish at a Class 5A regional hosted by Bishop Carroll Saturday. Senior Micah Sheffy-Harris led the Spartans as she finished third with a time of 20:04.01. Sophomore Allison Curtis took 16th with a time of 21:38.33. Senior Elizabeth Willhite ran a 21:59.74, good for 19th. Freshman Bailee VanSickle was 20th with a time of 22:02.76.
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer defeats Junction City
Five different Emporia High soccer players scored goals in its 9-1 victory over Junction City Thursday night. Jefry Linares led the way for the Spartans with a hat trick. Dario Guevara and Gio Garcilazo each had two. Mats Goerres and Edwin Maciel each had one. The Spartans finish the regular...
KVOE
Emporia High falls on Senior Night to Junction City
The Emporia High football team was toe-to-toe with Junction City Friday night at Welch Stadium. Trailing 39-36 entering the fourth quarter, the Blue Jays shut down the Spartans by scoring two touchdowns, including one off an interception in a 53-36 victory over EHS on Senior Night. EHS jumped to a...
KVOE
Chase County shuts out Madison 64-0 on Area Game of the Week regular season finale Friday
The Chase County Bulldogs closed out the regular season with a 64-0 halftime win over Madison Friday night. Chase County found the endzone eight times in the first half starting with a 34-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Mitch Budke, 49 seconds into the ball game. Madison would turn the ball over twice on consecutive drives including a 31-yard scoop and score by Budke midway through the first quarter.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball drops 4 set match to Newman
The Emporia State volleyball team was defeated by Newman in 4 sets Friday night. Newman won the first set 25-19. Emporia State won the 2nd set 27-25. Newman won the 3rd and 4th sets 25-16. Emporia State was led by Megan Stretton with 14 kills. The Lady Hornets will host...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer shuts out Nebraska Kearney 4-0
The Emporia State soccer team shut out Nebraska Kearney 4-0 Friday afternoon. Hannah Woolery scored the first goal in the 21st minute of play. The Lady Hornets would add 3 more goals in the 2nd half. Aislinn Hughes scored in the 50th minute of play. Mackenzie Dimarco added a goal...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer to close out regular season at Junction City
The Emporia High boys soccer team will look to end the regular season on a high note Thursday. EHS travels to Junction City. The Spartans take a 13-2 record into the match. Coach Victor Ibarra says the Spartans need to be challenged once again before beginning the postseason. Kickoff is...
KVOE
Emporia State Disc Golf team to host 1st Tournament
The Emporia State Disc Golf team will be hosting the Collegiate Kickoff tournament Saturday. Coach Eric McCabe said everyone is excited. Coach McCabe says he has a skilled team. Alexis Chapaaro is one of the members of the men’s team. The Collegiate Kickoff is sponsored by Dynamic Discs and...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Week 8 Butler County high school football predictions
Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County. County picks: 4-5 (44.9%) This season: 93-47 (69.2%) County season picks: 45-20 (69.2%) HOME TEAM IN CAPS. COUNTY GAMES. HUTCH 28, Andover 24. ANDOVER CENTRAL...
KVOE
Chase County at Madison – Featured Area game of the Week
The featured game on Country 101.7FM has Chase County playing at Madison. The teams will be playing for the second seed in the district and a first-round home playoff game. Madison will be playing without Bryson Turner who is out with a foot injury. Madison Coach Alex McMillian says they...
KVOE
Kansas and Kansas State football face big challenges Saturday
Two big games in the Big 12 happen Saturday. The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Baylor. The Jayhawks are 5-2 while Baylor is 3-3. Kansas coach Lance Leipold says Baylor is a good program. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. You can hear the game on KVOE 1400 AM/96.9 FM with...
KVOE
Big 12 holds mens basketball media day
The Big 12 held the men’s basketball media day Wednesday in Kansas City. Kansas Coach Bill Self says he likes this year’s team. Coach Self says the experienced players will need to lead the younger players. Kansas State returns only 2 players from last year’s team, Markquis Nowell...
KVOE
Veterans banners going up in downtown Emporia ahead of 19th annual Freedom Fest
If you have strolled through downtown Emporia recently, it’s safe to say you have noticed some very important faces adorning the lamposts and streets. Emporia Main Street has begun hanging veterans banners as part of All Veterans Tribute activities. This is the eighth year for the veterans banner program in Emporia.
KVOE
Two to Newman Regional Health after wreck in north-central Emporia
Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Emporia. Two vehicles collided at 12th and Chestnut shortly after 6 pm. Emporia firefighters say they took two people from one of the vehicles to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment with undisclosed injuries. Emporia Police officers have...
KVOE
Emporia officially honored with best-tasting water award through Kansas Water Environment Association, Kansas section of American Water Works Association
With Emporia’s chlorine burnout process nearing the end, city officials are pleased with the results to this point. They are also pleased the city continues to get recognized for the high quality of its drinking water. In late August, the city’s tap water was honored by the Kansas Water...
KVOE
Symmonds a ‘Cut’ above in Flint Hills Technical College’s annual cooking contest
After better than three hours of braising, baking and other cooking methods, Flint Hills Technical College alum Jessica Symmonds won the college’s The Cut cooking competition. Symmonds sealed the victory with a cookie using ingredients like brownie, seaweed, tomato and Nerds candies. She was floored by the judges’ decision...
Emporia gazette.com
Fredonia man shot west of Emporia
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a suspect after a shooting west of Emporia earlier this week. A statement released Thursday said Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia, told authorities about the shooting Monday evening. Smith claimed he was shot at 625 Road 160 west of Emporia by “a person known by Smith.”
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Additional programming and new facility included in reinvestment plan for Nursing Department
Additional programming, faculty and a new facility are coming to the Emporia State University nursing department as part of ESU’s reinvestment for the future initiative. The university announced Wednesday afternoon it will be creating two additional programs within the department, an online RN to BSN program for those already working as registered nurses and a master of science in nursing program. Three new faculty positions will be created to help facilitate the new programming.
KVOE
Fire danger remains at least very high through weekend; red flag warning reissued for Greenwood County as Chase, Coffey, Osage counties continue burn bans
Dry conditions led to several grass fires in Lyon County on Friday, and the fire danger remains at least at very high levels areawide through the weekend. Greenwood County is in a red flag warning between 12-7 pm, meaning an automatic burn ban for county residents. Chase and Coffey counties are in separate burn bans until further notice, while Osage County is in a burn ban Saturday. Decisions on daily burn bans from Morris and Wabaunsee counties will be announced later Saturday.
Comments / 0