The Emporia High cross country teams will send a full girls team and an individual on the boys side for next Saturday’s Class 5A state meet. The Spartan girls qualified for state as a team with a third place finish at a Class 5A regional hosted by Bishop Carroll Saturday. Senior Micah Sheffy-Harris led the Spartans as she finished third with a time of 20:04.01. Sophomore Allison Curtis took 16th with a time of 21:38.33. Senior Elizabeth Willhite ran a 21:59.74, good for 19th. Freshman Bailee VanSickle was 20th with a time of 22:02.76.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO