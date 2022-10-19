Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
wvtm13.com
Medical license suspended for Trussville doctor charged with human trafficking
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A state commission voted to suspend the medical license of Dr. Janaki Earla on Friday. Investigators charged Earla earlier this month with human trafficking of a minor after the FBI arranged a meet-up with Earla and who he thought was a teenage patient. The Alabama Medical...
wvtm13.com
Canoe adventures for students in Jefferson Co. Schools with different abilities
PELHAM, Ala. — Students with special needs from Jefferson County Schools learned social, behavioral, and motor skills by participating in a canoe program at Oak Mountain State Park. Students from 21 schools in the Jefferson County School District traveled to the park to participate in the fall canoe program....
wvtm13.com
Elevate Tuscaloosa Initiative continues
Growing the city of Tuscaloosa — that's what Mayor Walt Maddox and other leaders continue to do with their Elevate Tuscaloosa initiative. This initiative will spend about $500 million over the next 30 years on bold projects, creating a brighter future for the city. Since starting the initiative in...
wvtm13.com
Halloween trick-or-treating on University of Alabama's sorority row
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Trick or treating on Sorority Row at the University of Alabama takes place on October 25. Learn more in the video above.
wvtm13.com
Hoover High School shows appreciation for bus drivers often driving double routes to fill gaps
HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover High School celebrated its bus drivers during morning drop off with a pep rally and breakfast. Band members and cheerleaders greeted drivers with music, cheers and signs. https://fb.watch/gix6YfE9-V/ Hoover High School Principal John Montgomery said it's important to highlight their hard work. “I do know...
wvtm13.com
Alabama drought expanding with little rain in sight
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rain has been hard to come by in Alabama lately. The last substantial rain fell more than a week ago, and we must wait until the middle of next week for a chance of any rain whatsoever. That is not all that uncommon in October, but...
wvtm13.com
Amphitheater plans fueling North Birmingham property hopes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rob Malcom showed off his latest Norwood restoration project Thursday. When he and his wife bought this 1910 home, it was in shambles. In fact, the couple and their real estate company have been flipping houses here for the last six years. “The last house that...
wvtm13.com
Human remains found behind Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A cadaver dog discovered human remains behind a Jefferson County house Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched just before 11 a.m. to a house along Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive for a welfare check. Investigators say a man’s family had not heard from him in several months.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County judge suspended
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County judge Tracie Todd has been suspended for 120 days.
wvtm13.com
Missing man in Talladega located safe
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Update: Authorities said Nelson Bond has been found. Police are looking for a missing man who has a medical condition and is reportedly off his medicine. Officials said Nelson Bond, 26, was last seen on Oct. 5 driving a bronze color 2005 Nissan Maxima with Alabama tag 61A456T.
wvtm13.com
Car break-ins on the rise in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are urging those to hide their firearms as car break-ins are getting out of control. According to the latest crime statistics from Birmingham police, car break-ins are up over 55%. On the Southside, it’s up over 16% from last year. This time of...
wvtm13.com
Expect cool mornings and warm afternoons this weekend
Expect October's finest for the weekend! Cool mornings greet us early, and fully sunny, dry afternoons make for near-perfect outdoor weather. Check the video forecast for the latest. THE WEEKEND. Expect cool mornings and warm afternoons; high temperatures top out in the middle and upper 70s with a gentle breeze...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham youth homeless shelter opening soon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter was supposed to open earlier this year, but a number of issues kept that from happening. Now it's looking for some help. The Way Station is facing many challenges including funding and finding several staff members. Right now it's looking for...
wvtm13.com
Mississippi man dies in vehicle accident in Leeds
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County coroner has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Leeds. The Leeds Police Department said William Edward Arnold, 40, of Saltillo, Mississippi, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra on Pamela Street when the vehicle lost control and traveled across Montevallo Road onto the property at 1044 Montevallo Road and hit a tree.
wvtm13.com
17-year-old dies after drive-by shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham teen has died after being injured in a drive-by shooting earlier in the week. Police responded Monday evening to an apartment complex at 7710 Sunrise Lane. They found the young man had been shot and he was rushed to Children's of Alabama Hospital with...
wvtm13.com
Two injured, one critically in Birmingham apartment fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person was taken to UAB in critical condition following a Wednesday night apartment fire in Birmingham. A second person was injured. Birmingham and Fire Rescue was called to the 3100 block of Prince Avenue where residents were reported to be trapped at first. Firefighters remained...
wvtm13.com
Major drug bust in Fultondale
FULTONDALE, Ala. — Police arrested a man during a major drug bust in Fultondale. According to the police report, police arrested Marquavius Staples, 34. Staples is suspected of trafficking drugs and receiving stolen property, officials said. Bonds was taken to the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $3,026,000.
wvtm13.com
University of Alabama homecoming preparations
Homecoming on the capstone this weekend. Many are ready to roll with the tide and the Mississippi state bulldogs as they face each other in the Bryant-Denny Stadium. Most of the student tickets are already sold out -- that section looking to be filled with a lot of Bama pride.
wvtm13.com
Nice warming trend heading into the weekend
After the first freeze of the season happened Wednesday morning for most of us, another one greeted us this morning with lows into the upper 20s and lower 30s again. Warmer weather returns soon! Check the video forecast for the latest. WARMER THURSDAY AFTERNOON. The arctic invasion did not disappoint...
wvtm13.com
Record cold ends with a nice warming trend through the weekend
The coldest spell of October weather in years comes to an end leading us into a beautiful Fall weekend: cool nights, warm days, and no significant rain. Check the video forecast for the latest. OCTOBER REBOUND. More record low temperatures fell by the wayside Thursday morning:. 25°F in Gadsden (34°F...
