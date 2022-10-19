Read full article on original website
Related
Persona 5 Royal – Sojiro Sakura Confidant Guide
Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Hierophant Confidant Sojiro Sakura guide. The confidant abilities, available days, and dialogue options can be found below. Sojiro Sakura is the Hierophant Confidant in Persona 5 Royal. Maxing out his Confidant unlocks the fusion of Kohryu. The player will also receive an item from him near the end which makes all cooking and brewing mechanics enabled once Sojiro’s Confidant is unlocked in New Game Plus.
Silent Hill Townfall teaser released
A teaser for an upcoming game called Silent Hill: Townfall was released during the recently concluded Silent Hill Transmission. Keep reading to learn more about it. Silent Hill: Townfall is a collaboration between Konami, game publisher Annapurna Interactive, and game development studio No Code. Annapurna Interactive is the publisher behind hit games such as Stray and Twelve Minutes. No Code, on the other hand, developed Observation and Stories Untold, two atmospheric horror games.
Vanessa Hudgens Taunts Fans With Montage of Snaps From Shaqtoberfest
Vanessa Hudgens appears to be totally embracing the Halloween season as she and her pals recently took a trip to the Shaqtoberfest Halloween Festival. The actress, 33, shared a montage of photos and videos on Instagram as she reflected on the wild night–which looked to be filled with rides, games, and spooks!
Triple H pulls back the curtains on WWE’s White Rabbit Project
Though nothing in the WWE Universe is ever truly over, especially when someone like Bray Wyatt is involved, it’s hard to imagine fans turning on the former Universal Champion any time soon, especially after the incredible combination scavenger hunt/roller coaster ride that brought him back to the promotion as part of the now-infamous White Rabbit Project.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0