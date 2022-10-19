Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Hierophant Confidant Sojiro Sakura guide. The confidant abilities, available days, and dialogue options can be found below. Sojiro Sakura is the Hierophant Confidant in Persona 5 Royal. Maxing out his Confidant unlocks the fusion of Kohryu. The player will also receive an item from him near the end which makes all cooking and brewing mechanics enabled once Sojiro’s Confidant is unlocked in New Game Plus.

