Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant cries during opening statement

Prosecutors on Thursday, Oct. 20 rested their case in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. The state called 57 witnesses to testify over the two weeks of the presentation of prosecutors' case-in-chief.
Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors plan to rest case Thursday

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors on Thursday, Oct. 20 plan to rest their cast in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. The state called nine witnesses Wednesday, and most of the testimony focused on the red SUV. Brooks expected to call witnesses Thursday. Jury...
Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors to rest case, defense to begin

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors on Thursday, Oct. 20 plan to rest their case in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Immediately following, Brooks himself is expected to make his opening statement to the jury – and begin presenting his defense. As court...
Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
Milwaukee shooting; 6 wounded, 100 casings on scene, police say

MILWAUKEE - Six people were shot and wounded near Fond du Lac and Hoyt on Milwaukee's northwest side early Saturday, Oct. 22, police say. The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. The victims were ages 17, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 36. All six victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
Milwaukee shooting: 19-year-old woman wounded near 25th and Scott

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 25th and Scott on the city's south side Friday afternoon, Oct. 21. Officials say the victim was struck by gunfire during a domestic dispute around 1 p.m. Friday. The victim, a 19-year-old woman, arrived at a nearby hospital for...
32nd and Center shooting: Milwaukee man injured

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 32nd and Center on Saturday, Oct. 22. Police say that the shooting took place at 1 p.m. The 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to...
Greenfield police pursuit ends in crash; 4 in custody

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Four people were taken into custody Saturday morning, Oct 22, after police received a call about a possible stolen vehicle near 55th and Edgerton. Officers located a silver Kia near 51st and Edgerton and started to pursue the vehicle. Police managed to deploy a tire deflation device...
Kenosha bar shooting; men charged after 2 killed, 2 wounded

KENOSHA, Wis. - Two men – one from Illinois, the other from Georgia – have been charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September. Police say 29-year-old Kendal Readus of North Chicago, Illinois was the shooter and 29-year-old James...
Milwaukee woman abducted, shot at near 6th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was abducted near 6th and Vliet Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Milwaukee police said the woman was running from a man, 31, who fired multiple times at the woman but did not hit her. The man then grabbed the woman and drove off. Police identified and...
Sherman and Custer rollover crash

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Thursday morning, Oct. 20 near Sherman and Custer. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say a vehicle crashed and rolled. "This is all the info that is available it does not appear there were any serious injuries. Reports are in...
Milwaukee man shot, killed during argument

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's northwest side Thursday morning, Oct. 20. The shooting, police said, was the result of an argument. The 26-year-old victim was shot near 95th and Sheridan around 11:40 a.m. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information...
Bradford HS in Kenosha; no evidence of active shooter

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say there is no evidence of an active shooter at Bradford High School. This, following reports of a threat Thursday morning, Oct. 20. When police arrived at the scene, they searched the school floor by floor to ensure there is no real threat. Police did not find any evidence of a shooting.
