Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant's opening statement doesn't reveal why jury should acquit
During his opening statement in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, Darrell Brooks removed his mask to show the jury "who he really is." Brooks stopped short of spelling out why the jury should find him not guilty on six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 70 other charges. He did say he believes they'll make the "right decision."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks is 'acting like a child,' expert says
Darrell Brooks brought more witnesses for his defense to the stand in his trial on Friday, Oct. 21. Brooks is charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant cries during opening statement
Prosecutors on Thursday, Oct. 20 rested their case in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. The state called 57 witnesses to testify over the two weeks of the presentation of prosecutors' case-in-chief.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors plan to rest case Thursday
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors on Thursday, Oct. 20 plan to rest their cast in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. The state called nine witnesses Wednesday, and most of the testimony focused on the red SUV. Brooks expected to call witnesses Thursday. Jury...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Johnny Burnett sentenced; 40 years in August 2020 fatal shooting
An argument during a night out in August 2020 ended the life of a Milwaukee man. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the shooter learned his fate at sentencing in Milwaukee County court.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors to rest case, defense to begin
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors on Thursday, Oct. 20 plan to rest their case in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Immediately following, Brooks himself is expected to make his opening statement to the jury – and begin presenting his defense. As court...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 6 wounded, 100 casings on scene, police say
MILWAUKEE - Six people were shot and wounded near Fond du Lac and Hoyt on Milwaukee's northwest side early Saturday, Oct. 22, police say. The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. The victims were ages 17, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 36. All six victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Extended Stay shooting, mother, daughter charged
A Texas mother and daughter have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Waukesha Extended Stay hotel on Monday. The daughter ended up getting shot with her own gun.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 19-year-old woman wounded near 25th and Scott
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 25th and Scott on the city's south side Friday afternoon, Oct. 21. Officials say the victim was struck by gunfire during a domestic dispute around 1 p.m. Friday. The victim, a 19-year-old woman, arrived at a nearby hospital for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
32nd and Center shooting: Milwaukee man injured
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 32nd and Center on Saturday, Oct. 22. Police say that the shooting took place at 1 p.m. The 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County fatal crashes; 3 dead, including pedestrian
Police are investigating three separate fatal crashes that occurred Thursday night, Oct. 20 and early Friday morning, Oct. 21. Two of the crashes happened in Milwaukee, the other in West Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland apartment fire; vigil for victims
A small group gathered in Hartland's Nixon Park for a vigil Friday night, nearly 15 hours after first responders were called to a fire. Six people died.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield police pursuit ends in crash; 4 in custody
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Four people were taken into custody Saturday morning, Oct 22, after police received a call about a possible stolen vehicle near 55th and Edgerton. Officers located a silver Kia near 51st and Edgerton and started to pursue the vehicle. Police managed to deploy a tire deflation device...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 women stole 21 bottles of cologne from Nordstrom Rack, led Oak Brook police on high-speed chase: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for two Milwaukee women accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from the Nordstrom Rack in Oak Brook. Kaphree Jordan, 25, and Aaliyah Guy, 24, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft. Jordan...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha bar shooting; men charged after 2 killed, 2 wounded
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two men – one from Illinois, the other from Georgia – have been charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September. Police say 29-year-old Kendal Readus of North Chicago, Illinois was the shooter and 29-year-old James...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman abducted, shot at near 6th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was abducted near 6th and Vliet Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Milwaukee police said the woman was running from a man, 31, who fired multiple times at the woman but did not hit her. The man then grabbed the woman and drove off. Police identified and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Custer rollover crash
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Thursday morning, Oct. 20 near Sherman and Custer. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say a vehicle crashed and rolled. "This is all the info that is available it does not appear there were any serious injuries. Reports are in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot, killed during argument
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's northwest side Thursday morning, Oct. 20. The shooting, police said, was the result of an argument. The 26-year-old victim was shot near 95th and Sheridan around 11:40 a.m. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bradford HS in Kenosha; no evidence of active shooter
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say there is no evidence of an active shooter at Bradford High School. This, following reports of a threat Thursday morning, Oct. 20. When police arrived at the scene, they searched the school floor by floor to ensure there is no real threat. Police did not find any evidence of a shooting.
Comments / 0