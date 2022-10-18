On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Sallyjo Levine from the National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJWMI) and Kosher Meals on Wheels volunteer extraordinaire, Marilynn Sabin about the NCJWMI’s “Women of Vision” benefit, which will honor volunteers such as Marilynn in the community and feature guest speakers such as ABC News’ Juju Chang!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO