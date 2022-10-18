Read full article on original website
Related
civiccentertv.com
Michigan Political Attack Ads, Holiday Food Safety and More! | Full Megacast, October 19, 2022
On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Sallyjo Levine from the National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJWMI) and Kosher Meals on Wheels volunteer extraordinaire, Marilynn Sabin about the NCJWMI’s “Women of Vision” benefit, which will honor volunteers such as Marilynn in the community and feature guest speakers such as ABC News’ Juju Chang!
civiccentertv.com
Michigan Organization Helps Caregivers of Dementia Patients | Megacast Interview, October 20, 2022
Debi Banooni from the Dorothy & Peter Brown Jewish Community Adult Day Program discusses the program’s informational services provided to families, caregivers and patients affected by dementia. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast...
civiccentertv.com
Michigan Insurance Expert Provides Tips for Savings this Winter|Megacast Interview, October 20, 2022
Rebecca Sheena from Meadowbrook Insurance Agency discusses strategies for improving your motor vehicle insurance coverage, vehicle maintenance and its relationship to insurance rates, as well as safety tips and tricks for the colder months of the year in order to prevent vehicle damage. Stay up to date with our videos...
civiccentertv.com
“The Splash Live” Interview – Kristine Stephens, Eme Duffield & R.J. Card II
West Bloomfield High School’s production of “Saint Joan” runs November 3-5, and Director Kristine Stephens, as well as actors Eme Duffield & R.J. Card II join the program to preview the big show and talk about what the theater means to them!. Stay up to date with...
Comments / 0