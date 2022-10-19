ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brazil's Dirty Campaign: A Disinformation Guide

Brazil's election campaign has been an orgy of mudslinging, social media attacks and outright lies so outlandish they are sometimes comical. Here is a look from AFP's fact-checking team at some of the top disinformation techniques -- none of them particularly high-tech -- used in the online proxy wars between backers of far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of the country's presidential runoff on October 30.
Politics And Football: Brazil Election Edition

Many dribble around the question, but the few Brazilian footballers who have taken sides in the country's polarizing presidential election have mostly backed far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Here is a rundown of where the heroes of the "beautiful game" stand in football-mad Brazil's presidential derby, which pits Bolsonaro against veteran...
China's Assertive Foreign Policy Under President Xi

A senior Chinese diplomat's scuffle with protesters in Britain as well as a recent victory at the United Nations have put the spotlight back on China's more assertive foreign policy under President Xi Jinping. Bolstered by China's economic and military rise over the past decade, Xi -- who is expected...
EU Heads To Focus On China, Iran After Agreeing To Disagree On Gas Cap

European Union leaders will discuss reducing their economic dependency on China, aiding Kyiv and punishing Iran for its involvement in the war that Russia is waging on Ukraine, when they meet for a second day of talks in Brussels on Friday. The previous day, the 27 EU leaders locked horns...
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
China Could Turn Pakistan Into Another Sri Lanka

China could turn Pakistan into another Sri Lanka with debt-trap diplomacy by turning debt into equity and assuming control of the country's vital assets. Last week, the country appealed to the International Monetary Fund to have its debt rescheduled. That's the second time Pakistan has tried to reschedule its debt...
Martial Law Meaning: What Does This Mean For Russia And Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday declared martial law in the four Ukrainian territories Moscow illegally annexed last month, raising concern over what the invocation of the law could mean for the ongoing war. During a meeting of Russia's Security Council, Putin announced that he signed a decree that would...
As Trump Org Trial Looms, Lawyers To Look Out For 'Stealth Jurors'

When jury selection begins next week in the criminal trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump's company, prosecutors and the defense will likely be on alert for "stealth" jurors seeking to hide political biases in the hopes of being named to the panel, legal experts told Reuters. The Manhattan District...
Google, Netflix Under Scrutiny In South Korea Over Network Fees

South Korea's parliament saw heated debate on Friday over proposed legislation to make global content providers such as Netflix and Alphabet's Google pay South Korean network fees. The deliberations mirror attempts in Europe by some countries that want the European Commission to come up with legislation that ensures Big Tech...
The Big Reveal: Xi Set To Introduce China's Next Standing Committee

Xi Jinping, poised to clinch a third five-year term as China's leader, will on Sunday preside over the most dramatic moment of the Communist Party's twice-a-decade congress and reveal the members of its elite Politburo Standing Committee. Xi's break with precedent to rule beyond a decade was set in motion...
Former Pakistan PM Khan Barred From Elections For Five Years

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was disqualified Friday from running for political office for five years, after the country's election commission ruled he misled officials about gifts he received from foreign leaders while in power. The decision is another twist in political wrangling that began even before Khan's April...
Messi Takes Responsibility For His Performance In 2018 World Cup; Here's What He Said

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has taken responsibility for his performance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, stressing the importance of having a great start. Recollecting Argentina's 1-1 draw with Iceland in their tournament opener in Russia, Messi said had he converted the penalty successfully, things would've been different for La Albiceleste.
UK PM On Brink As Political Chaos Deepens

Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday faced more calls from her own party to step down after a key minister quit and lawmakers rebelled during "a day of extraordinary mayhem". Truss is being urged to resign just six weeks into office after a forced U-turn on disastrous tax...
Why Law Enforcement Struggles To Throttle Crypto Scams

Under the headline "Scammers in Paris", an online sleuth known as ZachXBT published a blog in August detailing how a pair of youngsters stole cryptoassets worth millions. Much to his surprise, the French police announced last week that they had acted on his tipoff and charged five people. It was...
