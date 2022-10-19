Read full article on original website
Phyllis Cork – Golden Apple Winner
Meet this week’s Golden Apple-winning teacher from J.I. Barron Elementary School: Malery Hawthorne!. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Tioga High School: Jennifer Castro!. Ronald Powell - Golden Apple Winner. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT. |. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Huddle Elementary...
Alexandria seeking resident input on internet speed
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is seeking input from residents in order to assess the effectiveness of the current broadband internet services throughout the city. The city said resident input from the assessment will be an important part of developing a strategic plan for internet services that...
Alexandria Utility System warns of phone scam
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Utility System has learned that some residence are receiving phone calls stating the customer was due a credit as a result of estimated utility bills. The customers are told to “press 1″ to receive their credit. This is a scam and has...
Vote for the Week 8 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The highlights are heating up in Week 8 as it’s time to vote for the Southern Air Cool Play of the Week. The nominees include three explosive plays on offense from Peabody, Tioga and Jena. Vote for your favorite play in the poll below. The...
Accused Alexandria RADE informant rapist captured in Mississippi
Report raises concerns, unknowns of Cleco’s Project Diamond Vault, carbon capture investments. An article published through The Guardian is calling into question Louisiana’s ability to successfully provide carbon capture technology at power and manufacturing plants. The focus of that article was on the Rapides Parish-based 'Project Diamond Vault' at Cleco's Brame Energy Center.
City appeals civil service board reinstatement of APD lieutenant
LSUA opens up the season at The Fort on Oct. 27 against North American. First United Methodist Church in Alexandria opens its pumpkin patch!. The First United Methodist Church has officially opened its pumpkin patch for the Halloween season. City of Alexandria under system-wide boil advisory; includes Woodworth - clipped...
APD investigating robbery at First Federal Bank on Jackson St.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery at the First Federal Bank of Louisiana location on Jackson Street on Friday, Oct. 21. The crime occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. The unknown suspect pictured above demanded money from a...
APD investigating shooting in area of Sunset Dr., Monroe St.
KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 8 Matchups around Cenla
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The KALB Sports Team has picked their favorites in some of the biggest games around Cenla each week. Heading into Week 8, no changes have been made in the Bulletin Material standings. Dylan Domangue still leads the way with a 23-11 record after going 4-1 last week. Mary Margaret Ellison also went 4-1 last week and sits just one game behind Dylan at 22-12. Elijah Nixon is three games out of the lead with a 20-14 record.
First United Methodist Church in Alexandria opens its pumpkin patch!
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The First United Methodist Church has officially opened its pumpkin patch for the Halloween season. For over two decades, FUMC has been putting on a pumpkin patch event, but this is the first since 2019 due to the pandemic. The pumpkins come from Navajo farmers in...
Natchitoches woman killed in crash on U.S. HWY 71
CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - A woman from Natchitoches was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Hwy 71, just south of Cox Road, on Thursday, Oct. 20. Louisiana State Police reported that around 6 a.m. Kristin Stephens, 38, was traveling south on HWY 71 when, for unknown reasons, she traveled off the road and crashed into a culvert and a tree.
RPSO’s Glenmora Substation experiencing phone outage
GLENMORA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Glenmora Substation is experiencing a phone outage. It is unknown how long the outage will be. Those needing emergency service, call 911. Otherwise, you may call the Main Office at 318-473-6700.
City of Alexandria under system-wide boil advisory; includes Woodworth
We spoke with the Superintendent of Water Operations for the city who said the hope is to be able to lift the system wide water boil advisory by Friday morning. The elevated tanks are still under maintenance. The hope is for that to be complete by Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. Following that, samples can be pulled. And 24 hours after the samples are pulled, the water boil advisory can be lifted.
APD Investigating Thursday Night Shooting
Alexandria, La – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people this afternoon at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street. APD officers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the intersection in reference to several reports of shots fired...
RPSO looking for stolen 4-wheeler from Otis area
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a stolen 4-wheeler taken from the Otis area around October 1. The vehicle is described as a Kawasaki 2008 Brute Force 750 valued at around $6,000. If you have any information on this theft, please contact...
RPSB raises awareness for National School Bus Safety Week
RAPIDES PARISH, La. - In support of National School Bus Safety Week, October 17-21, 2022, the Rapides Parish School Board is raising awareness to remind everyone about the importance of school bus safety. Held annually during the third week of October, National School Bus Safety Week is a way for...
RPSO: Colorado man arrested for possessing 166 pounds of marijuana
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man from Colorado was arrested for possessing 166 pounds of high-grade marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 49, just south of Alexandria, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. Xiaolong Liang, 35, has been charged with improper lane usage, possession of marijuana with...
Bonnette Auctions holding auction on October 22
The following has been provided by Bonnette Auctions:. Per order of the Rapides Parish Police Jury, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff Department, Red River Water Way Commission, Red River Levee Board, Vernon Parish Sheriff Department, Vernon Parish Police Jury, Town of Jena, hundreds of items will be sold to the public Saturday, October 22 at 9:00 a.m.
APD: Fatal traffic incident ruled ‘accidental’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department said that a traffic incident that resulted in the death of an Alexandria man on Saturday has been ruled an accident. Initially, it was thought that Donald Lair, Jr. died from a hit and run incident on October 15 around 3:30 a.m. However, following an investigation with witness interviews and surveillance footage, it was determined that Lair, Jr. had been lying in the road at the time of the incident and no other vehicle was involved. The driver of the vehicle who struck him had stopped and contacted police right away.
UPDATE: Man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
Courtesy of KALB ALEXANDRIA, Louisiana – 50-year-old Mark Anthony Trevino is arrested by the Alexandria Police Department for a bank robbery at the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive. This is the same man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Tuesday, September 13. Trevino was seen entering a bank at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday morning. Witnesses describe him entering a bank...
