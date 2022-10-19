(WXYZ) — SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain, the world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge, is now open after months of construction. It's built between the peaks of McLouth to Disciples Ridge at Boyne Mountain and is modeled after the famous Gatlinburg SkyBridge at Boyne's sister property, the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in Tennessee.

