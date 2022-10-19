Read full article on original website
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
World's longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens to the public
(WXYZ) — SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain, the world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge, is now open after months of construction. It's built between the peaks of McLouth to Disciples Ridge at Boyne Mountain and is modeled after the famous Gatlinburg SkyBridge at Boyne's sister property, the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in Tennessee.
