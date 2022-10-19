ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Ocean City, N.J., Doubles Its Beach Badge Prices for Next Summer

Ocean City, New Jersey, lawmakers unanimously approved the first price increases to its beach badges in more than a decade at a Thursday meeting. The City Council unanimously approved doubling the daily badge from $5 to $10 and the weekly badge from $10 to $20. The season pass will also cost more in the summer of 2023.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
VINELAND, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

The Holidays in Cape May

If you are looking for nostalgic, magical holiday destinations that rival a Hallmark movie, look no further – Cape May and America’s oldest seaside resort put on one of the most dazzling displays and fun for the entire family. Cape May, renowned for its award-winning beaches and charming...
CAPE MAY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Discount Airline Is Bringing Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49

A discount airline is soon landing at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida this winter. 🛫 Texas-based Avelo Airlines announced Thursday morning its plans to launch a hub at the New Castle County airport. Starting on Feb. 1, 2023,, Avelo will fly nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida. 🌴
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

North Wildwood repairs dune affected by remnants of Ian

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood regraded its 16th Avenue dune Thursday despite the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) rejecting the city's request to regrade the dune and install a bulkhead.The city submitted an emergency authorization to the DEP earlier this month after city engineer Jim Verna said Ian's remnants washed away more than 80% of the 16th Avenue dune.Depending on what happens this storm season, Verna and other city officials fear the dune could collapse."Depending on the magnitude of the breach, our biggest concern would be potential hazards to the public, to life and property, and...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

Avelo Airlines to open Wilmington base, 5 routes to Florida

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is betting big on New Castle’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), announcing a new east coast base with five destinations. The base will begin operations in February. Destinations include: Orlando (MCO) — Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 — Effective February 3, 2023 — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — Effective February 2, 2023 – ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
watchthetramcarplease.com

Former Nino’s Restaurant sold to a Local Wildwood Restaurateur

The former Nino’s restaurant at Magnolia and the boardwalk, which was once the famous Groff’s Restaurant, has been sold to Santorini’s Restaurant!. According to public notice the property was purchased for $500,000 to 423 E Magnolia LLC. We see the name Florian Furxhiu attached to the transfer;...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey

There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Local Favorite Chinese Restaurant Closed For Good In Egg Harbor Township, NJ

It's always a bummer when a restaurant that was a local favorite has to shutter the doors and windows. Unfortunately, times are tough these days. For one reason or another, it's been harder than ever for many restaurants to keep their doors open over the last few years. Does some of the blame have to be placed on the pandemic? Of course. Few industries were impacted in the same way that the restaurant and food industries were.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
987thecoast.com

Fire Destroys Residential Home in Ocean City

A fire destroyed a home in Ocean City Monday night. Multiple fire companies responded to the fire located at a house on Ferndale Drive. No injuries are reported; the cause continues to be under investigation. Photo courtesy of Ocean City Firefighters Association/Marmora Volunteer Fire Company. The post Fire Destroys Residential...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Halloween Parade Offers Plenty of Chills, Thrills

The streets of Sea Isle City turned awfully scary when darkness descended Friday night. All sorts of frightening creatures – ghosts, ghouls, goblins and the like – took over the town and there was nothing anyone could do about it. Except laugh. To the delight of hundreds of...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy