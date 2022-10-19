Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Ocean City, N.J., Doubles Its Beach Badge Prices for Next Summer
Ocean City, New Jersey, lawmakers unanimously approved the first price increases to its beach badges in more than a decade at a Thursday meeting. The City Council unanimously approved doubling the daily badge from $5 to $10 and the weekly badge from $10 to $20. The season pass will also cost more in the summer of 2023.
How is it still standing? Look inside the oldest home for sale in NJ
I recently spent a beautiful sunny fall day experiencing a true slice of New Jersey and American history: The Nothnagle Log House. Built by Finnish settler Antti Niilonpoika, the cabin is located near natural springs and the Nehaunsy Creek. Fishing and trapping would be abundant. The ground is fertile and would have been excellent for farming.
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
southjerseyobserver.com
The Holidays in Cape May
If you are looking for nostalgic, magical holiday destinations that rival a Hallmark movie, look no further – Cape May and America’s oldest seaside resort put on one of the most dazzling displays and fun for the entire family. Cape May, renowned for its award-winning beaches and charming...
This major NJ road project will ease your drive down the shore
Because I live at the beach, I’m very blessed to have never had to take a highway to get to it. But I know that over the years I’ve spoken to so many listeners who have held their breath while driving on the Atlantic City Expressway. For years...
NBC Philadelphia
Discount Airline Is Bringing Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49
A discount airline is soon landing at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida this winter. 🛫 Texas-based Avelo Airlines announced Thursday morning its plans to launch a hub at the New Castle County airport. Starting on Feb. 1, 2023,, Avelo will fly nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida. 🌴
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
North Wildwood repairs dune affected by remnants of Ian
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood regraded its 16th Avenue dune Thursday despite the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) rejecting the city's request to regrade the dune and install a bulkhead.The city submitted an emergency authorization to the DEP earlier this month after city engineer Jim Verna said Ian's remnants washed away more than 80% of the 16th Avenue dune.Depending on what happens this storm season, Verna and other city officials fear the dune could collapse."Depending on the magnitude of the breach, our biggest concern would be potential hazards to the public, to life and property, and...
Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ
If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
Avelo Airlines to open Wilmington base, 5 routes to Florida
Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is betting big on New Castle’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), announcing a new east coast base with five destinations. The base will begin operations in February. Destinations include: Orlando (MCO) — Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 — Effective February 3, 2023 — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — Effective February 2, 2023 – ... Read More
2 trucks involved in fiery crash on New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill
A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck caused major delays on the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday morning.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Former Nino’s Restaurant sold to a Local Wildwood Restaurateur
The former Nino’s restaurant at Magnolia and the boardwalk, which was once the famous Groff’s Restaurant, has been sold to Santorini’s Restaurant!. According to public notice the property was purchased for $500,000 to 423 E Magnolia LLC. We see the name Florian Furxhiu attached to the transfer;...
Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
Do You Live In New Jersey’s Most Beautiful County?
We love living in New Jersey for a lot of great reasons, and one is definitely how beautiful the Garden State is. You may even think you live in the most beautiful part of our state. You’re about to find out. One of the country’s premiere travel sights, Love...
Local Favorite Chinese Restaurant Closed For Good In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
It's always a bummer when a restaurant that was a local favorite has to shutter the doors and windows. Unfortunately, times are tough these days. For one reason or another, it's been harder than ever for many restaurants to keep their doors open over the last few years. Does some of the blame have to be placed on the pandemic? Of course. Few industries were impacted in the same way that the restaurant and food industries were.
This Amazingly Quirky Restaurant in Medford, NJ Is Shuttering Its Doors
Well, this is an absolute drag, but there is a silver lining. There are some restaurants that claim to be one-of-a-kind, and unique, while others you can clearly see are. Shut Up And Eat in Toms River comes to mind as one of the one-of-a-kinds, the food is good and the vibe is fantastic.
The One Day That Dogs Are Allowed On Ocean City, NJ Boardwalk
Pets are strictly prohibited from being on the Ocean City, New Jersey Boardwalk 364 days per-year. This Saturday, October 22, 2022 is the one exception to this hard and fast rule. It’s the second annual Howl-O-Ween Parade and Dog Day. The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce cordially invites...
Creative Types Will Want to Check Out This New Arts & Crafts Spot in Northfield, NJ
There's a new place open in Northfield offering workshops for the creative type who loves to make arts and crafts. Higher Ground Workshops is a quaint little space where you can develop or enhance your artsy, crafty skills. You can learn to make candles there, creations made of clay, wreaths,...
987thecoast.com
Fire Destroys Residential Home in Ocean City
A fire destroyed a home in Ocean City Monday night. Multiple fire companies responded to the fire located at a house on Ferndale Drive. No injuries are reported; the cause continues to be under investigation. Photo courtesy of Ocean City Firefighters Association/Marmora Volunteer Fire Company. The post Fire Destroys Residential...
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Halloween Parade Offers Plenty of Chills, Thrills
The streets of Sea Isle City turned awfully scary when darkness descended Friday night. All sorts of frightening creatures – ghosts, ghouls, goblins and the like – took over the town and there was nothing anyone could do about it. Except laugh. To the delight of hundreds of...
