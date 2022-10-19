ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wflx.com

'Violent, savage' man tied to killings in West Palm Beach, Georgia, police say

Police said Friday a "savage" man at the center of a violent crime spree in West Palm Beach earlier this month is also the suspect in a homicide and home invasion in Georgia. The manhunt for Patrick Brockman, 43, ended on Oct. 3 when he was taken into custody at a home in the 5400 block of Eadie Place, and a Palm Beach County deputy was accidentally shot by a fellow deputy.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Brightline begins high-speed testing on the Treasure Coast Friday

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline will begin high-speed and brake testing in northern Martin County through St. Lucie County beginning Friday. The train will run at 110 mph along 11 miles from Jensen Beach Boulevard to Walton Road over the course of six weeks. This is one step in the process to receive approval from the Federal Railroad Administration on service operations to Orlando.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Vero Police arrest woman running fraudulent medical training school

PRESS RELEASE – Organized Fraud > $50,000 (Case#2022-1383) During the month of July 2022, the Vero Beach Police Department received complaints from numerous individuals who alleged that they were deceived into enrolling at a fraudulent medical training school. Grace Med Training, located at 1456 Old Dixie Hwy, Vero Beach was owned and operated by Michelle Hudson (whose name was recently changed to Michelle Wimes).
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

West Palm Beach woman says mistaken arrest could impact her future

Melissa Hernandez was arrested last month with breaking into a home and stealing a gun and other items. “I was mad, because I knew it wasn’t me,” Hernandez said after she was charged with breaking into a Riviera Beach apartment and stealing a handgun and valuable items, then locked up in the Palm Beach County Jail.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Dump truck crashes into canal in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — One person went to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into a canal in Loxahatchee. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. along Collecting Canal Road. Photos from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue show the dump truck on its side, about half way under...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
wflx.com

Brightline pleased with Treasure Coast train testing

Brightline officials have begun testing its trains on the Treasure Coast. High-speed tests started Friday at 7 a.m. in Martin and St. Lucie counties and are expected to continue throughout the weekend. The trains will be traveling at maximum speeds of 110 mph — significantly faster than the top speeds...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Undercover drug bust leads to the arrest of 3 people in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested on Friday for multiple drug-related charges in Okeechobee County after detectives went undercover to investigate. The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said they worked alongside the DEA, FDLE and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office during the case. The investigation began when detectives...
wflx.com

Indian River County woman ran fake medical training school, police say

Police said an Indian River County woman ran a fake medical training school and defrauded more than three dozen students out of at least $93,000. Michelle Wimes, 33, who also goes by Michelle Hudson, was arrested Tuesday for organized fraud over $50,000. Police said Wimes owned and operated Grace Med...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Toyota Tundra owners warned about catalytic converter thefts on the rise

STUART, Fla. — The Toyota Tundra is known for its power and its off-roading abilities but according to Martin County Chief Deputy John Budensiek it's also known as a target for criminals. "So we've been having an issue here in Martin County and surrounding counties of catalytic converters being...

