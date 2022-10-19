Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Martin County Sheriff's Office works to combat speeding after 4 killed in crash
The Martin County sheriff said speeding is a major problem in his county. Sheriff William Snyder is now enacting high-intense traffic enforcement in light of this week's tragedy where four people were killed on U.S. 1. near Stuart. The agency also sends out mailers directly to every new driver in...
wflx.com
'Violent, savage' man tied to killings in West Palm Beach, Georgia, police say
Police said Friday a "savage" man at the center of a violent crime spree in West Palm Beach earlier this month is also the suspect in a homicide and home invasion in Georgia. The manhunt for Patrick Brockman, 43, ended on Oct. 3 when he was taken into custody at a home in the 5400 block of Eadie Place, and a Palm Beach County deputy was accidentally shot by a fellow deputy.
WPBF News 25
Brightline begins high-speed testing on the Treasure Coast Friday
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline will begin high-speed and brake testing in northern Martin County through St. Lucie County beginning Friday. The train will run at 110 mph along 11 miles from Jensen Beach Boulevard to Walton Road over the course of six weeks. This is one step in the process to receive approval from the Federal Railroad Administration on service operations to Orlando.
treasurecoast.com
Vero Police arrest woman running fraudulent medical training school
PRESS RELEASE – Organized Fraud > $50,000 (Case#2022-1383) During the month of July 2022, the Vero Beach Police Department received complaints from numerous individuals who alleged that they were deceived into enrolling at a fraudulent medical training school. Grace Med Training, located at 1456 Old Dixie Hwy, Vero Beach was owned and operated by Michelle Hudson (whose name was recently changed to Michelle Wimes).
wflx.com
West Palm Beach woman says mistaken arrest could impact her future
Melissa Hernandez was arrested last month with breaking into a home and stealing a gun and other items. “I was mad, because I knew it wasn’t me,” Hernandez said after she was charged with breaking into a Riviera Beach apartment and stealing a handgun and valuable items, then locked up in the Palm Beach County Jail.
cw34.com
Dump truck crashes into canal in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — One person went to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into a canal in Loxahatchee. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. along Collecting Canal Road. Photos from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue show the dump truck on its side, about half way under...
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Woman Dies After Vehicle Crashes Into Two Pedestrians near New Haven Avenue
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A 25-year-old Palm Bay man was killed Tuesday night after a vehicle crashed into two pedestrians between New Haven Avenue and Melbourne Avenue. The 25-year-old Palm Bay woman is identified as Rikki Brianna Grace. Police say they responded to the crash scene...
wflx.com
Brightline pleased with Treasure Coast train testing
Brightline officials have begun testing its trains on the Treasure Coast. High-speed tests started Friday at 7 a.m. in Martin and St. Lucie counties and are expected to continue throughout the weekend. The trains will be traveling at maximum speeds of 110 mph — significantly faster than the top speeds...
FHP investigates cause of deadly Tesla, minivan crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is piecing together Tuesday's violent crash involving a Tesla and minivan in Martin County that killed four people.
cw34.com
Undercover drug bust leads to the arrest of 3 people in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested on Friday for multiple drug-related charges in Okeechobee County after detectives went undercover to investigate. The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said they worked alongside the DEA, FDLE and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office during the case. The investigation began when detectives...
Couple killed in Martin Co. crash remembered for kindness
Tom and Debbie Trowbridge were returning home from an anniversary lunch when their van, which was turning left, was hit by the Tesla heading south.
cw34.com
License plate-reading cameras helping law enforcement track and catch criminals
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Law enforcement in Indian River County are using high-tech cameras that can read and record license plates to catch criminals that pass through the county. They’re not alone, as these cameras have helped law enforcement in Palm Beach and Broward Counties as well.
'No child was being coaxed,' sheriff's office says of suspicious incident
The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said Friday a report of two men trying to "coax several children" into their van for a "ride to school" turned out to not be a dangerous situation after all.
wflx.com
Indian River County woman ran fake medical training school, police say
Police said an Indian River County woman ran a fake medical training school and defrauded more than three dozen students out of at least $93,000. Michelle Wimes, 33, who also goes by Michelle Hudson, was arrested Tuesday for organized fraud over $50,000. Police said Wimes owned and operated Grace Med...
cw34.com
Couple killed in collision with Tesla after celebrating 42nd wedding anniversary
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Two of the victims of a deadly collision with a speeding Tesla in Stuart had just come from celebrating their wedding anniversary. The crash happened Tuesday along Federal Highway and Baker Road. According to a relative, the victims include Thomas and Deborah Trowbridge of Stuart....
cw34.com
Authorities say campus is safe after rumors of threat to Vero Beach High School
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rumors spread Friday morning regarding a threat to Vero Beach High School, but officials say the threat was a false alarm. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person on campus. Vero Beach Police and School Officials...
WPBF News 25
Toyota Tundra owners warned about catalytic converter thefts on the rise
STUART, Fla. — The Toyota Tundra is known for its power and its off-roading abilities but according to Martin County Chief Deputy John Budensiek it's also known as a target for criminals. "So we've been having an issue here in Martin County and surrounding counties of catalytic converters being...
4 people killed in Martin County crash
Four people died following a two-vehicle crash involving a Tesla and a minivan in Martin County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Neighbors mourn loss of 'super nice family' after Martin Co. crash
We are learning more about the four lives that were lost in Tuesday's violent crash in Martin County involving a Tesla and minivan.
wflx.com
Health advisory issued for River Park Marina in Port St. Lucie
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a no-swimming advisory for River Park Marina on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie. The advisory is due to higher-than-normal levels of enteric bacteria found in water samples collected on Oct. 17. DOH...
