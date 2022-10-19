Read full article on original website
Related
whopam.com
Purple Roll Past Colonels; Secure #1 Seed
Coming off of a 52-14 loss last week at South Warren, the Colonels were looking to reset and pick up their first district win on the year. They were also looking to hand Bowling Green its first and only district loss on the season. Neither came to fruition. A 50-7...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Rebels’ Osborne Working to Be 2023 Team Leader
Trey Osborne was a key factor in a Todd County Central defense that allowed just 14 goals in 22 games in the 2022 season. The junior defender is already looking ahead to 2023 and knows he will be a defensive leader for the Rebels.
yoursportsedge.com
SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Austin Cavanaugh
Austin Cavanaugh will be chasing another region cross country title and history this weekend at the Class 2A region meet. The Trigg County senior is the two-time defending region champ after finishing in second place as a freshman. Only Sam “Fox” Love and Lynus “Fly” Wright have won three straight region titles for Trigg County.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Blazers Claim 5th Straight District Championship (w/PHOTOS)
Make it five straight 8th District volleyball championships for University Heights Academy. The Lady Blazers survived a tough second set test and went on to complete a sweep of the Christian County Lady Colonels to pick up the title. The win gives the Lady Blazers an 8-0 record against 8th...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Draw Top Ranked Bowling Green in 4th Region Opener
The draw was not especially kind to the Todd County Central Lady Rebels Thursday morning. For the third year in a row, the Lady Rebels have drawn the champions of the 14th District, one of the toughest volleyball districts in the state, for their opening round opponent in the 4th Region tournament.
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Secure Playoff Berth With Win Over Hancock County (w/PHOTOS)
Both the Hancock County Hornets and the Todd County Central Rebels knew one thing headed into their district battle Friday night, win and your season would continue into the Class 2A football playoffs, lose and you would be packing up the gear for the season following next weekend’s action. So, while it was not ‘officially’ a playoff game, it essentially was just that for both the Hornets and the Rebels as they squared off in Elkton.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA vs Christian County in 8th District Final
The University Heights Academy Blazers and the Christian County Lady Colonels met Thursday night in the 8th District championship match. Check out some of the action from the evening in this video clip.
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 10-21-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This edition of FFN starts off a little different as WKU hosted UAB in a Friday night matchup, but Week 10 of high school football did not disappoint. There were a lot of upsets and huge district wins as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break it all down to the last possession.
WBKO
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
wnky.com
Big food pantry restock in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Just Serve, an organization out of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for the second year in a row, helped out Bowling Green’s community in a big way. News 40 talked to a couple of people involved in the restock today, and...
wkyufm.org
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky public school administrator wins top honors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The American Association of School Administrators (AASA) has recognized Kentucky superintendent Rob Clayton for excellence. Specifically, the group commended Clayton for effective leadership of Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), a post he has held since 2013. During this time, the school district has experienced a...
k105.com
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter arrested in Nashville
A Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter has been arrested. Damian R. Bowden, 49, was arrested earlier this week in Nashville by the U.S. Marshals Service after a six week search, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Bowden is accused of murdering his daughter, 30-year-old Daquanna...
wdrb.com
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
mainstreetclarksville.com
A walk through Clarksville history at Greenwood Cemetery
A small group came out to Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday morning for a historic walking tour. For the last few years, this has been an annual October offering by Clarksville’s Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. Kim McCue led Saturday’s tour, the next to last of 2022.
spectrumnews1.com
Ascend Elements breaks ground on Hopkinsville battery material plant
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Company Ascend Elements broke ground on its new Hopkinsville industrial site. Called “Apex 1”, the facility will process used lithium-ion batteries into materials that are suitable for freshly minted battery systems. Located inside Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park II complex, Ascend Elements’ operation will occupy 450,000...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Early Morning Bradshaw Road Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was southbound when the driver attempted to pass an SUV at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit the SUV. The car then went off the road and hit a culvert and a mailbox before overturning and coming to a rest on a fence.
wevv.com
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A Cadiz man was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Ryan Jones was northbound when he stopped for a traffic light and a vehicle behind him driven by 57-year-old Sherry Curtis, of Hopkinsville, hit his vehicle. Jones was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reported Missing
A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.
Comments / 0