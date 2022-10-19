Teen in custody after stabbing in Brookland Middle locker room

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile is in custody after a stabbing in a Brookland Middle School locker room sent a 7th-grade student to the hospital with serious injuries.

Henrico County Police officers remained at the scene throughout the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 18, as the school remained under a “lock and teach.”

Following an investigation, a juvenile suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home, according to police. The juvenile suspect has been charged with malicious wounding, felony stabbing and possession of a knife on school grounds.

According to police, a Henrico school resource officer at the school was made aware of a stabbing incident at 11:44 a.m. One juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the incident.

The relationship between the two and the events leading up to the incident have not yet been released by police investigating the matter. Officers said they collected a small-bladed knife during their investigation.

Henrico Police spokesperson, Lt. Matthew Pecka, said adults should recognize their collaborative role in combating juvenile violence in a statement.

“We encourage parents to take time to speak to children about alternatives to violence,” Pecka said. “Set clear expectations for their behavior.”

Additional School Resource personnel will reportedly be on-site at Brookland Middle School throughout the day on Wednesday.

