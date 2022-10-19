ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Teen in custody after stabbing in Brookland Middle locker room

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hfLS_0ieKokY300

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile is in custody after a stabbing in a Brookland Middle School locker room sent a 7th-grade student to the hospital with serious injuries.

Henrico County Police officers remained at the scene throughout the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 18, as the school remained under a “lock and teach.”

Following an investigation, a juvenile suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home, according to police. The juvenile suspect has been charged with malicious wounding, felony stabbing and possession of a knife on school grounds.

According to police, a Henrico school resource officer at the school was made aware of a stabbing incident at 11:44 a.m. One juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the incident.

PREVIOUSLY: 7th-grader stabbed in Brookland Middle locker room in Henrico, taken to hospital with serious injuries

The relationship between the two and the events leading up to the incident have not yet been released by police investigating the matter. Officers said they collected a small-bladed knife during their investigation.

Henrico Police spokesperson, Lt. Matthew Pecka, said adults should recognize their collaborative role in combating juvenile violence in a statement.

“We encourage parents to take time to speak to children about alternatives to violence,” Pecka said. “Set clear expectations for their behavior.”

Additional School Resource personnel will reportedly be on-site at Brookland Middle School throughout the day on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
rvahub.com

Additional Charges in Jahnke Road Homicide Near Westover Hills Elementary

Richmond Police detectives, after consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, yesterday charged the juvenile involved in the Jahnke Road shooting last week with murder. The juvenile male, 17, charged earlier this week with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police have charged five people for the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was shot in Gilpin Court in September. On Monday, Sept.12, around 7:27 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of North 1st Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Humphrey down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Richmond 17-year-old identified in Fairfield Court murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police continue investigating after a teen’s body was found in a trash can in Fairfield Court on Wednesday afternoon. Officials arrived at the 2200 block of 23rd street around 2:37 p.m. on Oct.19. Once on the scene, police found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy